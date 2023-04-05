Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GARAN   TRAGARAN91N1

TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.

(GARAN)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-04-03
28.40 TRY   +0.92%
10:21aTurkiye Garanti Bankasi : Garanti BBVA was recognized for the 6th consecutive year by TKYD with its achievements in corporate
PU
03/24Foreign investors test Turkey's waters after years in the cold
RE
02/28Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Garanti BBVA was recognized for the 6th consecutive year by TKYD with its achievements in corporate

04/05/2023 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Garanti BBVA was recognized for the 6th consecutive year by TKYD with its achievements in corporate governance

Garanti BBVA's commitment to corporate governance principles and the importance given to compliance with the Capital Markets Board (CMB) Corporate Governance Principles was once again recognized with the "Highest Corporate Governance Rating Score" and ""Highest Corporate Governance Rating Score within the Board of Directors Category" award by Corporate Governance Association of Turkey (TKYD). Having increased its Corporate Governance Principles Compliance overall score to 9.81, and with its score in the Board of Directors category of 9.81 over 10 being the highest grade in Turkey, Garanti was entitled to the awards. The award was presented to Garanti BBVA's Investor Relations Director, Handan Saygin and Chief Audit Executive, Osman Bahri Turgut at TKYD's XIII. Corporate Governance Awards.

Garanti BBVA is evaluated by JCR Eurasia Rating in four main categories of compliance with CMB Corporate Governance Principles, namely "Shareholders", "Public Disclosures and Transparency", "Stakeholders", "Board of Directors" . The rise in 'Shareholders' and 'Stakeholders' sub-sections in 2022 has increased the Bank's overall compliance score. Considering the positive contribution of the Board of Directors Diversity and Compliance Policy published on 08 July 2021 and the female representation target in the Board of Directors of 25% by the end of 2025, the outlook of the main section of the Board of Directors of the Bank is "Positive".

Attachments

Disclaimer

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 14:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.
10:21aTurkiye Garanti Bankasi : Garanti BBVA was recognized for the 6th consecutive year by TKYD..
PU
03/24Foreign investors test Turkey's waters after years in the cold
RE
02/28Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin
PU
02/16Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Our support to the earthquake region
PU
02/01Transcript : Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 01, 202..
CI
02/01Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
2022Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Sale of Shares Bought-Back by Exsa
PU
2022Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio
PU
2022Transcript : Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 202..
CI
2022Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 103 B 5 349 M 5 349 M
Net income 2023 45 159 M 2 348 M 2 348 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 2,77x
Yield 2023 5,54%
Capitalization 119 B 6 202 M 6 202 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 21 659
Free-Float 14,0%
Chart TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 28,40 TRY
Average target price 32,40 TRY
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Recep Bastug Manager-Commercial Area
Aydin Güler Executive Vice President-Finance & Treasury
Süleyman Sözen Chairman
Emre Özbek Manager-Compliance
Mahmut Akten EVP-Investment Banking & Global Markets
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.-5.46%6 202
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.24%377 986
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.52%223 820
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 047
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%164 641
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.85%139 035
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer