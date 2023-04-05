Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Garanti BBVA was recognized for the 6th consecutive year by TKYD with its achievements in corporate

Garanti BBVA was recognized for the 6th consecutive year by TKYD with its achievements in corporate governance

Garanti BBVA's commitment to corporate governance principles and the importance given to compliance with the Capital Markets Board (CMB) Corporate Governance Principles was once again recognized with the "Highest Corporate Governance Rating Score" and ""Highest Corporate Governance Rating Score within the Board of Directors Category" award by Corporate Governance Association of Turkey (TKYD). Having increased its Corporate Governance Principles Compliance overall score to 9.81, and with its score in the Board of Directors category of 9.81 over 10 being the highest grade in Turkey, Garanti was entitled to the awards. The award was presented to Garanti BBVA's Investor Relations Director, Handan Saygin and Chief Audit Executive, Osman Bahri Turgut at TKYD's XIII. Corporate Governance Awards.

Garanti BBVA is evaluated by JCR Eurasia Rating in four main categories of compliance with CMB Corporate Governance Principles, namely "Shareholders", "Public Disclosures and Transparency", "Stakeholders", "Board of Directors" . The rise in 'Shareholders' and 'Stakeholders' sub-sections in 2022 has increased the Bank's overall compliance score. Considering the positive contribution of the Board of Directors Diversity and Compliance Policy published on 08 July 2021 and the female representation target in the Board of Directors of 25% by the end of 2025, the outlook of the main section of the Board of Directors of the Bank is "Positive".