Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note

Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note
It has been announced on November 25, 2021 that application to issue all kinds of debt instruments including fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures to be sold domestically by public offering, but not limited to fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures and/or credit linked notes and other structured debt instruments to be sold to qualified investors or by private placement; in one or more issuance was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.
Accordingly, the "Draft Capital Markets Instrument Note", which has been submitted for the approval of the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of bank bonds and/or debentures up to the aggregate amount of TL 35,000,000,000 within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.
