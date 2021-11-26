Log in
    GARAN   TRAGARAN91N1

TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.

(GARAN)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Prospectus - Issuer Information Document

11/26/2021 | 10:50am EST
Prospectus - Issuer Information Document

Prospectus - Issuer Information Document

It has been announced on November 25, 2021 that application to issue all kinds of debt instruments including fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures to be sold domestically by public offering, but not limited to fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures and/or credit linked notes and other structured debt instruments to be sold to qualified investors or by private placement; in one or more issuance was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.

Accordingly, the "Draft Issuer Information Document", which has been submitted for the approval of the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of bank bonds and/or debentures up to the aggregate amount of TL 35,000,000,000 within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.

Disclaimer

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 15:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
