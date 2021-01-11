Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS    GARAN   TRAGARAN91N1

TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS

(GARAN)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : The Administrative Fine Imposed to Our Bank by Governorship of İstanbul (Provincial Directorate of Trade)

01/11/2021 | 05:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Administrative Fine Imposed to Our Bank by Governorship of İstanbul (Provincial Directorate of Trade)

The Administrative Fine Imposed to Our Bank by Governorship of İstanbul (Provincial Directorate of Trade)

Reference: Public disclosures dated 18.08.2015, 24.09.2015 and various other public disclosures of Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş.

With the public disclosures referenced above, it was announced that the Governorship of İstanbul (Provincial Directorate of Trade) has imposed an administrative fine of TRY 110,110,000 on our Bank as a result of the audit conducted by the auditors of Ministry of Trade; our Bank has paid a discounted amount of TRY 82,582,500 of the fine in accordance with the relevant legislation, and filed an annulment action against such fine in due time before İstanbul Administrative Court 11th Chamber; our Bank has appealed the decision of the court of first instance regarding the rejection of annulment action and upon our appeal, Istanbul Regional Court 8th Administrative Chamber has cancelled the fine; the Governorship of İstanbul (Provincial Directorate of Trade) has appealed such decision before the Council of State where the relevant appeal has been rejected and the Regional Administrative Court's decision regarding the annulment of the administrative fine has been approved; thus the relevant legal process has come to an end in favour of our Bank.

In relation with the above mentioned process, as a result of the audit started again by the Ministry of Trade, an administrative fine of TL 110.110.000 has been imposed on our Bank under the Law no. 6502.

Any further development regarding the issue will be disclosed in accordance with the relevant legislation.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 10:41:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS
05:42aTURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : The Administrative Fine Imposed to Our Bank by Governo..
PU
2020TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Regarding the Funded Risk Participation Framework Agre..
PU
2020TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Announcement regarding revised Corporate Governance Ra..
PU
2020TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement
PU
2020TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Prospectus – Issuer Information Document
PU
2020TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Prospectus - Summary
PU
2020TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Prospectus – Capital Markets Instrument Note
PU
2020TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Debt Instrument Issuance Application
PU
2020TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Garanti BBVA Integrated Annual Report Wins Gold At Ste..
PU
2020TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Following the revision of the outlook on Turkey's Long..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 33 257 M 4 477 M 4 477 M
Net income 2020 6 964 M 938 M 938 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,38x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 45 192 M 6 136 M 6 084 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 18 612
Free-Float 50,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 12,03 TRY
Last Close Price 10,76 TRY
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Recep Bastug General Manager & Director
Süleyman Sözen Chairman
Aydin Güler Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Muammer Cüneyt Sezgin Independent Director
Sait Ergun Özen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS6 136
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.04%414 617
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.32%281 410
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.39%263 781
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.68%193 215
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.6.03%180 160
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ