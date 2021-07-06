Log in
    GARAN   TRAGARAN91N1

TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.

(GARAN)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Declaration of issuance approval - Borsa İstanbul

07/06/2021 | 11:54am EDT
Declaration of issuance approval - Borsa İstanbul

Declaration of issuance approval - Borsa İstanbul

Authorized Member Decision Date

03.09.2020

Issue Limit

3,000,000,000

Currency Unit

TRY

Issue Limit Security Type

Debt Securities- Covered Bonds

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

Board of Directors resolved to issue mortgage covered bond for one or more issuances, with different series and maturities, and having fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the issuance times in accordance with market conditions, to the extent that the relevant legislation allows, to be sold without public offering, outside Turkey and up to 5 Billion Turkish Liras to be sold without public offering, inside Turkey or to qualified investors or by private placement and application has been made to the Borsa İstanbul on 30th June , 2021 in line with the decisions with regard to issue mortgage covered bond for one or more issuances, with different series and maturities, and having fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the issuance times in accordance with market conditions, to the extent that the relevant legislation allows, up to 3 Billion Turkish Liras to be sold without public offering, inside Turkey or to qualified investors or by private placement. We have been informed by Borsa İstanbul on 2nd July,2021 as a result of the application made to Borsa İstanbul on 30 June 2021 , regarding the covered bonds to be traded in the stock market after the issuance of the securities that; covered bonds will be quoted after the delivery of the sales results to Borsa İstanbul and it is deemed appropriate to be traded among qualified investors on the Outright Purchases and Sales Market by Borsa Istanbul as of the second business day following the announcement to be made on the Public Disclosure Platform.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 15:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
