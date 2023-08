Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS is a Turkey-based commercial bank. The Bank's operating areas include, commercial financing and corporate banking, fund management operations, retail banking and credit card operations. It operates under the following segments: corporate, commercial, integrated and treasury/investment banking. The Bank is rendering services to a range of companies in all sectors, especially to Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SME) as well as individuals. Its services include: accepting deposits; issuance of cash, noncash loans; reimbursements and cash receipt operations, including cash and deposit reimbursements, fund transfers, correspondent banking transactions and use of checking accounts; purchasing cheques and bank bills; performing custody services; issuing payment instruments, such as credit cards, cash cards and travel cheques, and performing related transactions, as well as acting as a portfolio management agency, among others.

Sector Banks