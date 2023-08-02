Türkiye Halk Bankası A.Ş.
Summary of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Assembly
for the Fiscal Year 2022 on August 02, 2023, at 10:30
Halkbank's Ordinary General Shareholders' Assembly for the fiscal year 2022 was held on Friday, August 02, 2023, at 10:30 at Barbaros Mahallesi Şebboy Sokak No:4/1 Ataşehir/İSTANBUL. The resolutions are as follows:
1-) In accordance with the proposal made by the representative of the Ministry of Treasury and Finance; Mr. R.Süleyman ÖZDİL was chosen as the Chairman of the Meeting, Mr. Yusuf Duran OCAK as the Secretary and Mr. Mehmet SEVİMLİ as the Canvasser; and the presidency was assembled.
2-) The 2022 Board of Directors' Annual Report, prepared in accordance with a proposal made by the representative of the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, was not read since it had already been presented to the shareholders prior to the Ordinary General Shareholders' Assembly. In accordance with the proposal, The Board of Directors' Annual Report, the Independent Auditor's Report and the Supervisory Board's Report were discussed and approved by vote.
3-) Financial Statements for the fiscal year 2022, prepared in accordance with a proposal made by the representative of the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, was not read since it had already been presented to the shareholders prior to the Ordinary General Shareholders' Assembly. In accordance with the proposal, Financial Statements for the fiscal year 2022 (Balance Sheet, Off-Balance-Sheet Accounts, Income Statement, Statement of Changes in Equity, Statements of Income and Expense Items Recognized in Shareholder's Equity, Cash Flow Statement) were discussed, and the Financial Statements were approved by vote.
4-) The proposal of the Board of Directors concerning the Profit Distribution Table for the fiscal year 2022 was read out, discussed and approved by vote.
5-) Transferring from extraordinary reserves to the special fund account in return for the revaluation fund resulting from the revaluation application within the scope of the temporary article 32 and the duplicated article 298-ç of the Tax Procedure Law No. 213 was approved by vote.
6-) The issue of the release of the members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors from their duties pursuant to Article 424 of the Turkish Commercial Code (TCC) was submitted to the General Assembly. The members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors were released from their duties by vote.
7-) Pursuant to the proposal of the representative of the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, it was resolved that:
Mr. Recep Süleyman ÖZDİL, Mr. Mevlüt UYSAL, Mr. Sezai UÇARMAK and Mr. Şeref AKSAÇ continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Osman ARSLAN, Mrs. Meltem TAYLAN AYDIN, Mr. Maksut SERİM, Mr. Ebubekir ŞAHİN and Mrs. Mihrimah Belma SATIR be elected for a period of three (3) years; Mr. Faruk ÖZÇELİK and Mr.
1
Mehmet AYDIN be elected to serve as a member of the Board of Auditors for a period of three (3) years.
8-) In accordance with a proposal made by the representative of the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, effective as of January 01, 2023, and provided that the existing principles governing payments continue to be in force, it was resolved that:
the net monthly salary of the members of the Board of Directors shall be:
Board members who do not hold a public office
62.000.-TL
Board members who hold a public office
34.500.-TL
Procedures and principles of the salary based upon the executive duty of Chief Executive Officer who also serves as a board member will be deteminated by the Board of Directors separately.
It was resolved by a majority vote that, pursuant to Article 31 of the Articles of Association, the salaries of the members of the Board of Auditors shall be aligned with the frequency and the time (excluding dividend payments) of payments made to the Board Members, and that the net monthly salary of the members of the Board of Auditors be as follows:
Board members who do not hold a public office
Board members who hold a public office
28.000.-TL
28.000.-TL
9-) The Text of the Amendment of the Articles of Association, which was submitted to the information of the shareholders through the announcement for the Ordinary General Shareholders' Assembly.
10-) Pursuant to Article 399 of the TCC, the resolution of the Board of Directors that DRT Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş. (Deloitte) be designated as the independent audit firm to perform independent audits in 2023 was approved by vote.
11-) Information concerning the donations and aids made during 2022 was submitted to the information of the shareholders at the Ordinary General Shareholders' Assembly. The donations and aids for earthquake made in 2023 was approved by vote.
12-) On issues that fall within the scope of Articles 395 and 396 of the Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102; it was approved that the Board of Directors be entitled to authorize members of the Board of Directors.
In addition, the Presidency provided the shareholders with information concerning whether the controlling shareholder, members of the Board of Directors, and the members of the Board of Auditors, their spouses and second-degree relatives by marriage, were engaged in any transactions that are governed by the Article 1.3.6 of the Corporate Governance Principles issued by the CMB.
13-) Information regarding the share buy-back and sale-back transactions made in accordance with the decisions of the Board of Directors was submitted to the information of the shareholders at the Ordinary General Assembly meeting.
2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Türkiye Halk Bankasi AS published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 15:24:14 UTC.