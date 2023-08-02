Türkiye Halk Bankası A.Ş.

Summary of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Assembly

for the Fiscal Year 2022 on August 02, 2023, at 10:30

Halkbank's Ordinary General Shareholders' Assembly for the fiscal year 2022 was held on Friday, August 02, 2023, at 10:30 at Barbaros Mahallesi Şebboy Sokak No:4/1 Ataşehir/İSTANBUL. The resolutions are as follows:

1-) In accordance with the proposal made by the representative of the Ministry of Treasury and Finance; Mr. R.Süleyman ÖZDİL was chosen as the Chairman of the Meeting, Mr. Yusuf Duran OCAK as the Secretary and Mr. Mehmet SEVİMLİ as the Canvasser; and the presidency was assembled.

2-) The 2022 Board of Directors' Annual Report, prepared in accordance with a proposal made by the representative of the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, was not read since it had already been presented to the shareholders prior to the Ordinary General Shareholders' Assembly. In accordance with the proposal, The Board of Directors' Annual Report, the Independent Auditor's Report and the Supervisory Board's Report were discussed and approved by vote.

3-) Financial Statements for the fiscal year 2022, prepared in accordance with a proposal made by the representative of the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, was not read since it had already been presented to the shareholders prior to the Ordinary General Shareholders' Assembly. In accordance with the proposal, Financial Statements for the fiscal year 2022 (Balance Sheet, Off-Balance-Sheet Accounts, Income Statement, Statement of Changes in Equity, Statements of Income and Expense Items Recognized in Shareholder's Equity, Cash Flow Statement) were discussed, and the Financial Statements were approved by vote.

4-) The proposal of the Board of Directors concerning the Profit Distribution Table for the fiscal year 2022 was read out, discussed and approved by vote.

5-) Transferring from extraordinary reserves to the special fund account in return for the revaluation fund resulting from the revaluation application within the scope of the temporary article 32 and the duplicated article 298-ç of the Tax Procedure Law No. 213 was approved by vote.

6-) The issue of the release of the members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors from their duties pursuant to Article 424 of the Turkish Commercial Code (TCC) was submitted to the General Assembly. The members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors were released from their duties by vote.

7-) Pursuant to the proposal of the representative of the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, it was resolved that:

Mr. Recep Süleyman ÖZDİL, Mr. Mevlüt UYSAL, Mr. Sezai UÇARMAK and Mr. Şeref AKSAÇ continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Osman ARSLAN, Mrs. Meltem TAYLAN AYDIN, Mr. Maksut SERİM, Mr. Ebubekir ŞAHİN and Mrs. Mihrimah Belma SATIR be elected for a period of three (3) years; Mr. Faruk ÖZÇELİK and Mr.

