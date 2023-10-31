TÜRKİYE HALK BANKASI A.Ş.

A. Leadership

1a

How many total directors are on the

9

Integrated Annual Report 2022 https://www.halkbank.com.tr/

content/dam/halkbank/en/investor-relations/financial-information/

company's board?

annual-reports/2022-integrated-annual-report-1.pdf

1b

How many woman directors are on the

1

company's board?

1c

What percentage of the company's board

11.11%

Women represent 11,11% of the company's Board of

is composed of women?

Directors.

2

Is the company's current chairperson or

No

equivalent position held by a woman?

3

What percentage of the various

0%

committees of the board of directors

chaired/co-chaired by a woman?

4

Is the company's current Chief Executive

No

Officer (CEO) or equivalent position held by

a woman?

5

Is the company's current chief financial

No

officer (CFO) or equivalent position held by

a woman?

6a

How many executive officers does the

11

The total number of Board of Directors and

company have?

Supervisory Board members.

6b

How many executive officers are women?

1

6c

What percentage of the company's

9.09%

Women represent 9,09% of the company's executive

executive officers are women?

officers.

7

Is the company's current Chief Diversity

No

Officer (CDO) or Chief Human Resources

Officer (CHRO) position held by a woman?

QUESTION

FY 2022 ANSWER

DEFINITION

(01.01.2022-31.12.2022)

B. Talent Pipeline

8a

How many senior-level managers does the

13

The number of senior-level managers is calculated

as the total of the General Manager, Deputy General

company have?

Managers, and Group Managers.

8b

How many senior-level woman managers

0

does the company have?

8c

What percentage of the company's senior

0%

management are women?

9a

How many senior level managers does

12

your company have?

9b

How many senior level woman managers

0

does your company have?

9c

What percentage of the company's senior

0%

level management are women?

10a

How many managers does the company

1,516

have?

10b

How many woman managers does the

396

company have?

10c

What percentage of the company's total

26.12%

management are women?

11a

How many middle or other level managers

1,504

Total number of managers except executive officers

does your company have?

and senior level managers.

11b

How many middle or other level woman

396

managers does your company have?

11c

What percentage of the company's middle

26.33%

or other level management are women?

12a

What is the number of employees work in

19,254

non-managerial roles?

12b

What is the number of woman employees

8,964

work in non-managerial roles?

12c

What percentage of the company's non

46.56%

managerial positions are women?

13a

What is the number of total employee

20,781

workforce of the company?

13b

What is the number of total woman

9,361

employee workforce of the company?

13c

What percentage of the company's total

45.05%

employee workforce are women?

QUESTION

FY 2022 ANSWER

DEFINITION

(01.01.2022-31.12.2022)

B. Talent Pipeline

14a

What is the number of total promoted

2,350

employees of the company during the

fiscal year?

14b

What is the number of promoted woman

1,154

employees of the company during the

fiscal year?

14c

What percentage of employees promoted

49.11%

during the fiscal year were women?

15a

What is the number of employees working

1,132

at the Information Technology (IT) and

Engineering departments of the company?

15b

What is the number of woman employees

414

working at the Information Technology (IT) and

Engineering departments of the company?

15c

What percentage of the company's

36.57%

Information Technology (IT) and

Engineering workforce are women?

16a

How many employees were hired during

1,102

the fiscal year?

16b

How many woman employees were hired

580

during the fiscal year?

16c

What percentage of employees hired

52.63%

during the fiscal year were women?

17a

How many employees left the company

656

during the fiscal year?

17b

How many woman employees left the

277

company during the fiscal year?

17c

What percentage of employees that left the

42.23%

company during the fiscal year were women?

18

Does the company publicly share a specific, time-

No

bound action plan with targets to increase the

representation of women in leadership positions?

19

Does the company publicly share a specific,

No

time-bound action plan with targets to increase

the representation of women in the company?

QUESTION

FY 2022 ANSWER

DEFINITION

(01.01.2022-31.12.2022)

C. Pay

20

What is the company's adjusted mean

0

There is no gender pay gap between men and

women doing equivalent work. Halkbank maintains

gender pay gap?

pay data for all employees in its workforce.

21

What is the company's global mean

0

There is no gender pay gap between men and

women doing equivalent work. Halkbank maintains

(average) raw gender pay gap?

pay data for all employees in its workforce.

22

Does the company share a publicly

No

quantitative, time-bound action plan to

close its gender pay gap?

23

Is company's executive compensation

No

linked to gender diversity or diversity,

equity and inclusion (DEI)?

D. Inclusive Culture

24

What is the number of weeks of fully paid

16

primary parental leave offered by the

company?

25

What is the number of weeks of fully paid

1

secondary parental leave offered by the

company?

26a

What is the number of woman employees

555

FY2021

that used parental leave out during

previous fiscal year?

26b

What is the number of woman employees

540

that return from parental leave out during

the fiscal year?

26c

What is the company's parental leave

97.30%

retention rate?

27

Does the company offer back-up family

No

care services or child care subsidies?

28

Does the company have flexible working

No

policy?

29

Does the the company have employee

No

resource groups or communities for

women?

30

Does the company offer all employees

Yes

unconscious bias training?

31

Does the company require all employees

Yes

to complete anti-sexual harassment

training at least once a year?

* All responses represent a minimum of 80% of the company's global workforce.

