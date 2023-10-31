TÜRKİYE HALK BANKASI A.Ş.
2023 BLOOMBERG GENDER-EQUALITY INDEX
GENDER REPORTING FRAMEWORK
QUESTION
FY 2022 ANSWER
DEFINITION
(01.01.2022-31.12.2022)
A. Leadership
1a
How many total directors are on the
9
Integrated Annual Report 2022 https://www.halkbank.com.tr/
content/dam/halkbank/en/investor-relations/financial-information/
company's board?
annual-reports/2022-integrated-annual-report-1.pdf
1b
How many woman directors are on the
1
company's board?
1c
What percentage of the company's board
11.11%
Women represent 11,11% of the company's Board of
is composed of women?
Directors.
2
Is the company's current chairperson or
No
equivalent position held by a woman?
3
What percentage of the various
0%
committees of the board of directors
chaired/co-chaired by a woman?
4
Is the company's current Chief Executive
No
Officer (CEO) or equivalent position held by
a woman?
5
Is the company's current chief financial
No
officer (CFO) or equivalent position held by
a woman?
6a
How many executive officers does the
11
The total number of Board of Directors and
company have?
Supervisory Board members.
6b
How many executive officers are women?
1
6c
What percentage of the company's
9.09%
Women represent 9,09% of the company's executive
executive officers are women?
officers.
7
Is the company's current Chief Diversity
No
Officer (CDO) or Chief Human Resources
Officer (CHRO) position held by a woman?
QUESTION
FY 2022 ANSWER
DEFINITION
(01.01.2022-31.12.2022)
B. Talent Pipeline
8a
How many senior-level managers does the
13
The number of senior-level managers is calculated
as the total of the General Manager, Deputy General
company have?
Managers, and Group Managers.
8b
How many senior-level woman managers
0
does the company have?
8c
What percentage of the company's senior
0%
management are women?
9a
How many senior level managers does
12
your company have?
9b
How many senior level woman managers
0
does your company have?
9c
What percentage of the company's senior
0%
level management are women?
10a
How many managers does the company
1,516
have?
10b
How many woman managers does the
396
company have?
10c
What percentage of the company's total
26.12%
management are women?
11a
How many middle or other level managers
1,504
Total number of managers except executive officers
does your company have?
and senior level managers.
11b
How many middle or other level woman
396
managers does your company have?
11c
What percentage of the company's middle
26.33%
or other level management are women?
12a
What is the number of employees work in
19,254
non-managerial roles?
12b
What is the number of woman employees
8,964
work in non-managerial roles?
12c
What percentage of the company's non
46.56%
managerial positions are women?
13a
What is the number of total employee
20,781
workforce of the company?
13b
What is the number of total woman
9,361
employee workforce of the company?
13c
What percentage of the company's total
45.05%
employee workforce are women?
QUESTION
FY 2022 ANSWER
DEFINITION
(01.01.2022-31.12.2022)
B. Talent Pipeline
14a
What is the number of total promoted
2,350
employees of the company during the
fiscal year?
14b
What is the number of promoted woman
1,154
employees of the company during the
fiscal year?
14c
What percentage of employees promoted
49.11%
during the fiscal year were women?
15a
What is the number of employees working
1,132
at the Information Technology (IT) and
Engineering departments of the company?
15b
What is the number of woman employees
414
working at the Information Technology (IT) and
Engineering departments of the company?
15c
What percentage of the company's
36.57%
Information Technology (IT) and
Engineering workforce are women?
16a
How many employees were hired during
1,102
the fiscal year?
16b
How many woman employees were hired
580
during the fiscal year?
16c
What percentage of employees hired
52.63%
during the fiscal year were women?
17a
How many employees left the company
656
during the fiscal year?
17b
How many woman employees left the
277
company during the fiscal year?
17c
What percentage of employees that left the
42.23%
company during the fiscal year were women?
18
Does the company publicly share a specific, time-
No
bound action plan with targets to increase the
representation of women in leadership positions?
19
Does the company publicly share a specific,
No
time-bound action plan with targets to increase
the representation of women in the company?
QUESTION
FY 2022 ANSWER
DEFINITION
(01.01.2022-31.12.2022)
C. Pay
20
What is the company's adjusted mean
0
There is no gender pay gap between men and
women doing equivalent work. Halkbank maintains
gender pay gap?
pay data for all employees in its workforce.
21
What is the company's global mean
0
There is no gender pay gap between men and
women doing equivalent work. Halkbank maintains
(average) raw gender pay gap?
pay data for all employees in its workforce.
22
Does the company share a publicly
No
quantitative, time-bound action plan to
close its gender pay gap?
23
Is company's executive compensation
No
linked to gender diversity or diversity,
equity and inclusion (DEI)?
D. Inclusive Culture
24
What is the number of weeks of fully paid
16
primary parental leave offered by the
company?
25
What is the number of weeks of fully paid
1
secondary parental leave offered by the
company?
26a
What is the number of woman employees
555
FY2021
that used parental leave out during
previous fiscal year?
26b
What is the number of woman employees
540
that return from parental leave out during
the fiscal year?
26c
What is the company's parental leave
97.30%
retention rate?
27
Does the company offer back-up family
No
care services or child care subsidies?
28
Does the company have flexible working
No
policy?
29
Does the the company have employee
No
resource groups or communities for
women?
30
Does the company offer all employees
Yes
unconscious bias training?
31
Does the company require all employees
Yes
to complete anti-sexual harassment
training at least once a year?
* All responses represent a minimum of 80% of the company's global workforce.
