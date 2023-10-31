QUESTION FY 2022 ANSWER DEFINITION

(01.01.2022-31.12.2022)

C. Pay

20 What is the company's adjusted mean 0 There is no gender pay gap between men and

women doing equivalent work. Halkbank maintains

gender pay gap? pay data for all employees in its workforce.

21 What is the company's global mean 0 There is no gender pay gap between men and

women doing equivalent work. Halkbank maintains

(average) raw gender pay gap? pay data for all employees in its workforce.

22 Does the company share a publicly No

quantitative, time-bound action plan to

close its gender pay gap?

23 Is company's executive compensation No

linked to gender diversity or diversity,

equity and inclusion (DEI)?

D. Inclusive Culture

24 What is the number of weeks of fully paid 16

primary parental leave offered by the

company?

25 What is the number of weeks of fully paid 1

secondary parental leave offered by the

company?

26a What is the number of woman employees 555 FY2021

that used parental leave out during

previous fiscal year?

26b What is the number of woman employees 540

that return from parental leave out during

the fiscal year?

26c What is the company's parental leave 97.30%

retention rate?

27 Does the company offer back-up family No

care services or child care subsidies?

28 Does the company have flexible working No

policy?

29 Does the the company have employee No

resource groups or communities for

women?

30 Does the company offer all employees Yes

unconscious bias training?

31 Does the company require all employees Yes

to complete anti-sexual harassment