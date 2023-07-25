TÜRKİYE HALK BANKASI A.Ş. CDP Water Security Questionnaire 2023 Friday, July 21, 2023

Halkbank was established in 1938 to support tradesmen, and craftsmen and to accelerate permanent economic development and has become one of Turkey's steadily growing, well-established, pioneering, and respected brands. Pioneering the development of the Turkish banking sector, the Bank continues to serve the real industry with its innovative products and services with a global vision, with 1,032 branches in the country and 6 abroad as of the end of 2022.

Halkbank aims for a livable world where economic, social, and environmental impacts are in balance in all areas where it creates value, especially in its operations, and growth takes place without compromising these effects. In this direction, it shapes its work with the awareness that it is possible to move forward more strongly toward the future by focusing on sustainable economic, environmental, and social development. In this context, it develops products such as the Green Energy Loan Package to support efforts to reduce carbon emissions through renewable energy and energy efficiency projects to direct investments to more sustainable technologies and businesses. This package, provides renewable energy investment, green workplace investment, energy efficiency, green-certified construction project, and green light commercial vehicle loans. In addition, it also offers free technical consultancy services for the efficient realization of investment to benefit from the knowledge and experience of engineers with energy manager certificates. Going beyond just providing financial resources to companies the use of resources, while Halkbank works hard to produce innovative solutions for such demands and needs of its customers, it pays great attention to ensuring that its activities are compatible with factors such as environmental protection and energy efficiency. It continues to implement digitalization practices that will accelerate the transition to emission

