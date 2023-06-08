Advanced search
    HALKB   TRETHAL00019

TÜRKIYE HALK BANKASI A.S.

(HALKB)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-06-06
13.34 TRY   +0.23%
Türkiye Halk Bankasi : Annual Report
PU
Türkiye Halk Bankasi : Annual Report
PU
05/16FSIA, RICO, And New York Convention Developments All In One Month
AQ
Türkiye Halk Bankasi : Annual Report

06/08/2023 | 03:16am EDT
years

Integrated Annual Report 2022

So much we can do for

our country

Contents

01

ABOUT THE REPORT

118 INTELLECTUAL CAPITAL

14

ASSESSMENT OF THE MANAGEMENT

120

Internet Banking and Mobile Banking

122

Digital Halkbank for SMEs, Tradesmen and Artisans

14

Chairman's Assessment

124

Cash Management Transformation

16

General Manager's Assessment

125

Branches on the Journey to Digital Transformation

18

ABOUT HALKBANK

126

Robotic Process Automation Initiatives

128 PRODUCED CAPITAL

18

Halkbank in Figures

20

Corporate Profile

130

Branches and ATMs

21

Halkbank's Vision, Mission and Corporate Values

132 NATURAL CAPITAL

22

Halkbank in Brief

23

Halkbank's Position in the Sector

134

Responsible Products and Services Approach

24

Key Financial Indicators and Ratios

136

Supporting the Fight Against Climate Crisis

26

Board of Directors and Supervisory Board

142 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

28

Executive Management

30

Organizational Chart

142

Report of the Board of Directors

32

Shareholding Structure and Shareholder Portfolio

143

Annual Report Compliance Statement

About the Report

About the Report

The Integrated Annual Report entails Halkbank's economic, social and environmental performance between January 1 and December 31, 2022.

38

Halkbank's Historical Development

144

Audit Committee's Assessment on the Operation of the

42

Awards in 2022

Internal Control, Compliance, Internal Audit and Risk

46

AREAS OF FOCUS IN 2022

Management Systems and Information about its Activities in

2022

48

Women Entrepreneurs

149

Executives of the Internal Systems Units

50

Digitalization

150

Risk Management Policies by Risk Types and Risk

52

Creating Value for the Local Economy

Management Information

54

Supporting the Fight Against Climate Change

152

Rating Notes

56

HALKBANK'S MODEL FOR CREATING VALUE

153

Board of Directors and Committees

161

Information on Support Services Providers

56

Model for Creating Value

162

Transactions with the Risk Group

60

HALKBANK'S SUSTAINABILITY STRUCTURE

162

Amendments to the Articles of Association in 2022

163

Profit Distribution Policy

60

Halkbank's Sustainability Organizational Structure and

164

Corporate Governance Principles

Approach

180

Other Issues Within the Scope of Corporate Governance

62

Halkbank's Priorities in Sustainability

Principles

64

Our Sustainable Development Goals

182

Sustainability Principles Compliance Frame

66

FINANCIAL CAPITAL

190

Report of the Supervisory Board

192 FINANCIAL INFORMATION

70

Sustainable Finance

74

Corporate and Commercial Banking

192

Financial Standing, Profitability and Debt-Servicing Capability

76

SME-Artisans Banking

194

5-Year Summary Financial Information

84

Retail Banking

195

Unconsolidated Financial Statements and Independent Audit

86

Deposit Management

Report

88

Treasury Management and International Banking

333

Consolidated Financial Statements and Independent Audit

90

HUMAN CAPITAL

Report

477 ANNEXES

92

Halkbank's Identity as an Inclusive Employer

96

Career at Halkbank

477

Performance Tables

98

Employee Engagement and Internal Communication

480

Reporting Guidance

99

Training at Halkbank

488

GRI Content Index

102

Occupational Health and Safety

495

Independent Assurance Report

104 SOCIAL AND RELATIONAL CAPITAL

498 DIRECTORY

106

Stakeholder Relations at Halkbank

  1. Social Benefit-Focused Finance Approach
  1. Corporate Social Responsibility Activities
Türkiye Halk Bankası Anonim Şirketi (Halkbank) presents the results of its operations in 2022, its financial and non-financial performance, and its forward-looking objectives to its stakeholders in its second Integrated Annual Report that was prepared in accordance with the Integrated Reporting ( Framework) of the Value Reporting Foundation (VRF) and the GRI 2021 Standards Fundamental option which was revised and published by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

The Integrated Annual Report entails Halkbank's economic, social and environmental performance as part of its operations performed in accordance with a sustainable development perspective between January 1 and December 31, 2022. Having embraced the Sustainable Development Goals issued by the United Nations, Halkbank associated its priority areas with the value it created. In this second Integrated Annual Report published by the Bank, Halkbank presents its corporate governance approach, sustainability approach, and areas of business to the readers at the level of capital elements.

The primary indicators presented in the report have been audited by an independent entity. The details of the audit can be found in the "Independent Assurance Report" in the Annexes section of the report.

GRI 2-1,2-2,2-3

1

We hold our values

in high regard

We have been striving to increase national prosperity and develop the economy for 85 years while holding national values in high regard. We continuously support SMEs, tradesmen and artisans, and entrepreneurial women and young people. We target new investments by offering various services and opportunities to exporter enterprises.

Our goal is to witness a Türkiye that entails promising ventures and a new economy model in the new century of the Republic... As Halkbank, we celebrate the 100th anniversary of our Republic with our love for our work and our heartfelt commitment to Türkiye.

Thanks to our deep-rooted history, no other bank knows the needs of Turkish SMEs, tradesmen and artisans better than us. Our "SME Support Packages" offer support to all segments that engage in production and contribute to Türkiye's development. We are proud to stand behind the real sector in meeting all of their requirements, from cash loan needs to banking services, and to be Türkiye's leading bank in lending to SMEs.

Lending a helping

hand to production

Conducting "Producing Women Summits" in an effort to strengthen women entrepreneurs, we pay attention to what they have to say and identify their needs during their progression. We partner with women entrepreneurs in regional development through growing employment opportunities in parallel with proliferating women's cooperatives. Meeting all needs of the cooperatives, we contribute to the proliferation of women entrepreneurs as well as their branding and empowerment through our "Producing Women's Academy."

Standing together with our women

to boost employment

Disclaimer

Türkiye Halk Bankasi AS published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 07:15:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
