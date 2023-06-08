Türkiye Halk Bankasi : Annual Report

The Integrated Annual Report entails Halkbank's economic, social and environmental performance between January 1 and December 31, 2022.
38
Halkbank's Historical Development
144
Audit Committee's Assessment on the Operation of the
42
Awards in 2022
Internal Control, Compliance, Internal Audit and Risk
46
AREAS OF FOCUS IN 2022
Management Systems and Information about its Activities in
2022
48
Women Entrepreneurs
149
Executives of the Internal Systems Units
50
Digitalization
150
Risk Management Policies by Risk Types and Risk
52
Creating Value for the Local Economy
Management Information
54
Supporting the Fight Against Climate Change
152
Rating Notes
56
HALKBANK'S MODEL FOR CREATING VALUE
153
Board of Directors and Committees
161
Information on Support Services Providers
56
Model for Creating Value
162
Transactions with the Risk Group
60
HALKBANK'S SUSTAINABILITY STRUCTURE
162
Amendments to the Articles of Association in 2022
163
Profit Distribution Policy
60
Halkbank's Sustainability Organizational Structure and
164
Corporate Governance Principles
Approach
180
Other Issues Within the Scope of Corporate Governance
62
Halkbank's Priorities in Sustainability
Principles
64
Our Sustainable Development Goals
182
Sustainability Principles Compliance Frame
66
FINANCIAL CAPITAL
190
Report of the Supervisory Board
192 FINANCIAL INFORMATION
70
Sustainable Finance
74
Corporate and Commercial Banking
192
Financial Standing, Profitability and Debt-Servicing Capability
76
SME-Artisans Banking
194
5-Year Summary Financial Information
84
Retail Banking
195
Unconsolidated Financial Statements and Independent Audit
86
Deposit Management
Report
88
Treasury Management and International Banking
333
Consolidated Financial Statements and Independent Audit
90
HUMAN CAPITAL
Report
477 ANNEXES
92
Halkbank's Identity as an Inclusive Employer
96
Career at Halkbank
477
Performance Tables
98
Employee Engagement and Internal Communication
480
Reporting Guidance
99
Training at Halkbank
488
GRI Content Index
102
Occupational Health and Safety
495
Independent Assurance Report
104 SOCIAL AND RELATIONAL CAPITAL
498 DIRECTORY
106
Stakeholder Relations at Halkbank
Social Benefit-Focused Finance Approach
Corporate Social Responsibility Activities
Türkiye Halk Bankası Anonim Şirketi (Halkbank) presents the results of its operations in 2022, its financial and non-financial performance, and its forward-looking objectives to its stakeholders in its second Integrated Annual Report that was prepared in accordance with the Integrated Reporting ( Framework) of the Value Reporting Foundation (VRF) and the GRI 2021 Standards Fundamental option which was revised and published by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).
The Integrated Annual Report entails Halkbank's economic, social and environmental performance as part of its operations performed in accordance with a sustainable development perspective between January 1 and December 31, 2022. Having embraced the Sustainable Development Goals issued by the United Nations, Halkbank associated its priority areas with the value it created. In this second Integrated Annual Report published by the Bank, Halkbank presents its corporate governance approach, sustainability approach, and areas of business to the readers at the level of capital elements.
The primary indicators presented in the report have been audited by an independent entity. The details of the audit can be found in the "Independent Assurance Report" in the Annexes section of the report.
GRI 2-1,2-2,2-3
1
We hold our values
in high regard
We have been striving to increase national prosperity and develop the economy for 85 years while holding national values in high regard. We continuously support SMEs, tradesmen and artisans, and entrepreneurial women and young people. We target new investments by offering various services and opportunities to exporter enterprises.
Our goal is to witness a Türkiye that entails promising ventures and a new economy model in the new century of the Republic... As Halkbank, we celebrate the 100th anniversary of our Republic with our love for our work and our heartfelt commitment to Türkiye.
Thanks to our deep-rooted history, no other bank knows the needs of Turkish SMEs, tradesmen and artisans better than us. Our "SME Support Packages" offer support to all segments that engage in production and contribute to Türkiye's development. We are proud to stand behind the real sector in meeting all of their requirements, from cash loan needs to banking services, and to be Türkiye's leading bank in lending to SMEs.
Lending a helping
hand to production
Conducting "Producing Women Summits" in an effort to strengthen women entrepreneurs, we pay attention to what they have to say and identify their needs during their progression. We partner with women entrepreneurs in regional development through growing employment opportunities in parallel with proliferating women's cooperatives. Meeting all needs of the cooperatives, we contribute to the proliferation of women entrepreneurs as well as their branding and empowerment through our "Producing Women's Academy."
Türkiye Halk Bankasi AS published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 07:15:10 UTC.