Türkiye Halk Bankasi : Annual Report

Türkiye Halk Bankası Anonim Şirketi (Halkbank) presents the results of its operations in 2022, its financial and non-financial performance, and its forward-looking objectives to its stakeholders in its second Integrated Annual Report that was prepared in accordance with the Integrated Reporting ( Framework) of the Value Reporting Foundation (VRF) and the GRI 2021 Standards Fundamental option which was revised and published by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

The Integrated Annual Report entails Halkbank's economic, social and environmental performance as part of its operations performed in accordance with a sustainable development perspective between January 1 and December 31, 2022. Having embraced the Sustainable Development Goals issued by the United Nations, Halkbank associated its priority areas with the value it created. In this second Integrated Annual Report published by the Bank, Halkbank presents its corporate governance approach, sustainability approach, and areas of business to the readers at the level of capital elements.

The primary indicators presented in the report have been audited by an independent entity. The details of the audit can be found in the "Independent Assurance Report" in the Annexes section of the report.