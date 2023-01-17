Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HALKB   TRETHAL00019

TÜRKIYE HALK BANKASI A.S.

(HALKB)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-01-15
11.88 TRY   +10.00%
06:04aU.S. Supreme Court weighs Turkish lender Halkbank's bid to avoid charges
RE
01/09Kiler Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. (IBSE:KLGYO) acquired 146 Real Estate Property in Istanbul Sapphire Mall from Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (IBSE:HALKB) for TRY 760 million.
CI
2022Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. Supreme Court weighs Turkish lender Halkbank's bid to avoid charges

01/17/2023 | 06:04am EST
FILE PHOTO: A view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court is set on Tuesday to hear arguments over a bid by Turkey's state-owned lender Halkbank to avoid criminal charges in the United States for allegedly helping Iran evade economic sanctions.

The justices are weighing Halkbank's appeal of a lower court's ruling in favor of the U.S. government that allowed the prosecution of the bank to proceed. The case tests Halkbank's contention that it is shielded from prosecution because, as an entity majority owned by the Turkish government, it has sovereign immunity.

The bank said its view is backed up by a 1976 U.S. law called the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) that limits the jurisdiction of American courts over lawsuits against foreign countries. President Joe Biden's administration contends that the law does not apply to criminal prosecutions and, even if it did, the bank's actions fall under the law's exception to sovereign immunity for misconduct involving commercial activities.

Halkbank's case has complicated U.S.-Turkish relations, with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan calling the 2019 American charges against the bank an "unlawful, ugly" step.

Prosecutors accused Halkbank of converting oil revenue into gold and then cash to benefit Iranian interests, and documenting fake food shipments to justify transfers of oil proceeds. They also said Halkbank helped Iran secretly transfer $20 billion of restricted funds, with at least $1 billion laundered through the U.S. financial system.

Halkbank has pleaded not guilty to bank fraud, money laundering and conspiracy charges over its alleged use of money servicers and front companies in Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to evade sanctions.

The Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2021 ruled against Halkbank, concluding that even if the FSIA shielded the bank, the conduct for which it was charged falls under the commercial-activity exception.

Noting that international law prohibits one country from prosecuting another in its own courts, Halkbank told the Supreme Court in a filing that until the decisions in this case "no court had authorized the criminal trial of a foreign sovereign or its instrumentalities."

The Justice Department disagreed, calling Halkbank's claims unprecedented.

"Federal prosecutions of foreign officials date back to the Founding era," the government said in a filing, adding that as foreign government-owned commercial entities expanded operations in the 20th century, they were not exempted either," the department said in a filing.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Andrew Chung


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 74 838 M 3 983 M 3 983 M
Net income 2022 19 636 M 1 045 M 1 045 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,52x
Yield 2022 0,28%
Capitalization 59 033 M 3 142 M 3 142 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 20 270
Free-Float 12,3%
