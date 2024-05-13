For immediate release
13 May 2024
TÜRKİYE İŞ BANKASI A.Ş. (the "Issuer")
2024 First Quarter Financial Statements
Isbank's unconsolidated and consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of the year 2024 are released.
- Unconsolidated and consolidated financial statements are available at:https://www.isbank.com.tr/en/about-us/financial-statements
Enquiries:
Türkiye İş Bankası A.Ş.
Financial Institutions Division
E-mail: is.sf@isbank.com.tr
Phone: +902123162824
