For immediate release

13 May 2024

TÜRKİYE İŞ BANKASI A.Ş. (the "Issuer")

2024 First Quarter Financial Statements

Isbank's unconsolidated and consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of the year 2024 are released.

  • Unconsolidated and consolidated financial statements are available at:https://www.isbank.com.tr/en/about-us/financial-statements

Enquiries:

Türkiye İş Bankası A.Ş.

Financial Institutions Division

E-mail: is.sf@isbank.com.tr

Phone: +902123162824

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Turkiye Is Bankasi AS published this content on 13 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2024 09:13:02 UTC.