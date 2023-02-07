Türkiye Is Bankasi : February​ 2023​​ 02/07/2023 | 05:19am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Monthly Economic Review Global Economy research.isbank February 2023 Economic Research Division Alper Gürler Division Head alper.gurler@isbank.com.tr H. Erhan Gül Unit Manager erhan.gul@isbank.com.tr Dilek Sarsın Kaya Asst. Manager dilek.kaya@isbank.com.tr İlker Şahin Economist ilker.sahin@isbank.com.tr Ahmet Berat Ocak Asst. Economist berat.ocak@isbank.com.tr Berkay Arık Asst. Economist berkay.arik@isbank.com.tr Utkan İnam Asst. Economist utkan.inam@isbank.com.tr Turkish Economy ...……………………..…..………. 2 Financial Markets …………...…...…..…...………...7 Banking Sector.….…..………...………………………….…8 Concluding Remarks.…………..…....…......…..9 Graphs……………………………………………..…………...………. 10 Tables…………………………………………………….…….….………12 In the January update of the World Economic Outlook report, the IMF revised its global growth forecast for 2023 from 2.7% to 2.9%. According to preliminary data, the US economy grew by 2.1% in 2022. Consumer prices in the country decreased by 0.1% on a monthly basis in December, marking the first decline since May 2020. Fed increased the policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.5-4.75%. Stating that the downward trend in inflation is a positive development, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that interest rate hikes would continue. Euro Area economy grew by 3.5% in 2022. PMI data for January pointed to a recovery in economic activity in the region. In their last meetings, ECB and BoE increased the policy rates by 50 basis points, in line with market expectations. Despite the positive expectations regarding the global economic activity, oil prices followed a downward trend in January in line with the evaluations that the oil supply is sufficient. Turkish Economy In November 2022, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 10.2%. In this period, labor force participation and employment rates reached the highest levels of the 2005-based series with 54.1% and 48.6%, respectively. Seasonally and calendar adjusted industrial production index decreased by 1.1% mom in November. In this period, calendar adjusted industrial production index declined for the first time since May 2020 falling by 1.3% on an annual basis. Manufacturing PMI increased by 2 points compared to the previous month and became 50.1 in January, pointing to growth in the sector for the first time since February 2022. In 2022, exports increased by 12.9% yoy to 254.2 billion USD and imports went up by 34% yoy to 363.7 billion USD. Foreign trade deficit widened by 137% yoy to 109.5 billion USD. In January, according to the preliminary figures, monthly foreign trade deficit reached the historically high level at 14.4 billion USD. In 2022, central government budget deficit was realized as 139.1 billion TRY, well below the budget target of 278 billion TRY determined at the end of 2021 and the forecast of 461 billion TRY announced in the Medium Term Program in September 2022. In January, CPI increased by 6.65% mom while D-PPI rose by 4.15% mom. Annual inflation came in at 57.68% in CPI and at 86.46% in D-PPI. CBRT, which kept the policy rate unchanged at 9% at its January meeting, announced new macroprudential measures within the scope of its liraization strategy. In the first Inflation Report of the year, CBRT kept its inflation forecasts unchanged at 22.3% and 8.8%, for the end of 2023 and 2024, respectively. In January, BIST-100 index decreased by 9.7%, while USD/TRY increased by 0.6% on a monthly basis. Leading Indicators research.isbank In November, labor force participation rate rose to 54.1%. According to seasonally adjusted data, in November 2022, employment increased by 285K people compared to October. In this period, while the labor force and the total number of unemployed increased by 308K and 23K, respectively, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 10.2%. In November, labor force participation and employment rates rose to 54.1% and 48.6%, respectively, reaching the highest levels of the 2005-based series. The labor underutilization rate, consisting of time-related underemployment, potential labor force and unemployment increased by 0.5 percentage points compared to October and became 20.8%. Labor Market 16 (%) 56 14 54 5 4 .1 52 12 50 1 0 .2 48 10 46 8 Unemployment Rate 44 6 Labor Force Participation Rate (right axis) 42 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 When analyzed on a sectoral basis, the number of paid employees increased by 40K in the trade and services sector each, by 23K in the construction sector and by 19K in the industrial sector, on a monthly basis. Thus, the total number of paid employees rose by 982K compared to November 2021 and became 14,824K. Industrial production index decreased by 1.1% mom in November. Seasonally and calendar adjusted industrial production index decreased by 1.1% mom in November. In this period, production shrank in all sub-indices except for durable consumer goods and high-tech products. Thus, calendar adjusted industrial production index fell by 1.3% on an annual basis, marking the first decline since May 2020. Among the sub-sectors of the manufacturing industry, production decreased by 18.7% yoy in textile and by 20.5% yoy in basic metals industry. On the other hand, it was noteworthy that the production of computer, electronic and optical products surged by 73.1% on an annual basis. The annual rise in industrial production, which was 9.8% in the first half and 1.3% in the third quarter of 2022, decreased to 0.9% in the October-November period. Manufacturing PMI rose above the threshold in January. Rising by 2 points on a monthly basis to 50.1 in January, the manufacturing PMI exceeded the threshold and pointed to growth in the sector for the first time since February 2022. The fact that the production sub-index reached its highest value in the last 14 months and employment remained stable with an increase for three consecutive months was behind this development signaling the end of the ten- month contraction period. In addition, the limited slowdown in new orders compared to December and some survey participants' evaluations that there were signs of improvement in demand supported the positive picture reflected by the headline PMI. On the other hand, the decline in new export orders, which remained at significant levels despite losing momentum, and the fact that input costs were at the highest level of the last six months, mostly due to the increase in the minimum wage, limited the optimism in the manufacturing sector. Manufacturing PMI (benchmark=50) 60 55 50 50.1 45 40 35 30 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Confidence indices presented a mixed outlook in January. Seasonally adjusted real sector confidence index rose by 1.8 points compared to the previous month and became 103.4 in January thanks to the increases in the sub indices of current stock of finished products, export orders for the next 3 months and total orders in the last 3 months. On the other hand, confidence decreased in the services and retail trade sectors, while it increased by 0.6% in the construction sector. It was noteworthy that the expectations for the next three months drew a negative outlook in all sectoral confidence indices. The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index, on the other hand, increased by 4.6% compared to December to 79.1, the highest level since September 2021. Thus, the economic confidence index, which is calculated by combining the real sector, consumer and sectoral confidence indices by weighting, increased by 1.3% compared to the previous month to 99.3, the highest level of the last year, but remained below the 100 threshold. Housing sales continued to decline on an annual basis in December. In December, total house sales decreased by 8.2% yoy to 207,963 units. In this period, it was noteworthy that the sales of mortgaged and second-hand houses declined by 51.8% yoy and 13.1% yoy, respectively. In the whole year, house sales decreased by 0.4% to 1,485,622 units. Housing sales to foreigners rose by 15.2% in this period and had a share of 4.5% in total sales. Source: CBRT, Datastream, ISO, Turkstat February 2023 2 Foreign Trade and Balance of Payments Foreign trade deficit widened by 60.7% yoy in November. According to data released by TURKSTAT, exports rose by 2.1% yoy and became 21.9 billion USD, while imports went up by 14.0% yoy to 30.7 billion USD in November. Thus, the foreign trade deficit widened by 60.7% yoy in November and reached 8.8 billion USD. The import coverage ratio, which was 79.8% in November 2021, declined to 71.4% in the same month of 2022. In November, the current account deficit became 3.7 billion USD. The rapid expansion in the foreign trade deficit continues to play an important role on the current account deficit. In No- vember, the current account deficit rose by 74.2% yoy and reached 3.7 billion USD, its highest level since May. In this peri- od, net energy imports remained high, while net gold imports became 2.4 billion USD. Due to the decline in travel revenues, net services revenues decreased to the lowest level since April with 3.7 billion USD in November. Current Account Balance (12-month cumulative, USD billion) 80 60 51 .5 40 20 0 -20 -45.0 -40 -60 CAB CAB excl. Net Energy and Gold Trade -80 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 In the January-November 2022 period, the current account deficit expanded more than 10 times compared to the same period of 2021, reaching 41.8 billion USD. In this period, the increase in average oil prices by 42.8% on an annual basis was behind the widening of the foreign trade deficit, while the rise in net travel and transportation revenues by 17.9 billion USD on an annual basis limited the widening of the current account deficit. In November, the 12-month cumulative current account deficit reached 45 billion USD, the highest level since August 2018. research.isbank The moderate course of direct investments continued. Net direct investments continued their moderate course with 775 million USD in November. Direct investments made by non -residents in Türkiye reached 1.2 billion USD in November, the highest level of the last 5 months. In this period, net real estate investments amounted to 487 million USD, while capital investments reached the highest level of the last six months with 949 million USD. According to the sectors, the highest direct capital investment of non-residents was 429 million USD in the wholesale and retail trade sector and in the manufacturing of computers, electrical-electronics and optical products with 121 million USD. Net Capital Flows 12 (monthly, USD billion) 8 4 0 -4 Portfolio Investment Other Investment -8 Direct Invesment Nov-20 May-21 Nov-21 May-22 Nov-22 Portfolio investments recorded inflow in November. Portfolio investments, which recorded outflows throughout 2022, posted the second net capital inflow of the year other than August with 538 million USD in November. In this period, the General Government issued bonds in international markets at the amount of 1.5 billion USD, while banks and other sectors made net repayments of 679 million USD and 180 million USD, respectively. On the other hand, in November, non-residents made a net purchase of 300 million USD in the stock market and a net sale of 65 million USD in the GDDS market. Thus, while the total outflow in portfolio investments reached 14.3 billion USD in the January-November period, 3.5 billion USD of this outflow was from the stock market and 2.2 billion USD from the GDDS market. 80Net Capital Flows (12-month cumulative, billion USD) 60 40 20 0 -20 Negative values indicate an increase in reserves. . 3.9 .8 .8 7.7 -45.0 -40 -16.2 -60 Reserves (*) Net Errors and Omissions Other Investment -80 Portfolio Investment Direct Investment Current Account Balance Nov.19 May.20 Nov.20 May.21 Nov.21 May.22 Nov.22 Source: Datastream, Turkstat, CBRT February 2023 3 Foreign Trade and Balance of Payments 5.1 billion USD capital inflow in other investments… research.isbank CBRT Reserves and Net Errors and Omissions Other investments, which recorded high capital inflows since July, posted another high inflow with 5.1 billion USD in Novem- ber. In this period, deposits of domestic banks at their foreign correspondents decreased by 4.8 billion USD, while deposits of foreign banks in Türkiye showed an increase of 595 million USD. In addition, by increasing 1.5 billion USD non-resident individuals' deposits in Türkiye posted one of the fastest increases in the last 12 years in November. In this period, the banking sector made a net repayment of 1.5 billion USD and the General Government 103 million USD in their loans taken from abroad. In this period, other sectors made a net use of 82 million USD. Thus, as of November, the long-term debt roll- over ratio on a 12-month cumulative basis was 82.3% in the banking sector and 189.4% in other sectors. Reserve assets increased by 3.6 billion USD. Despite the decrease in reserve assets in the first half of 2022, the increase in the second half of the year continued with 3.6 billion USD in November. Thus, official reserves went up by 9.9 billion USD in the January-November period. Net errors and omissions recorded a capital inflow of 899 million USD in No- vember. In the first 11 months of the year capital inflows stemming from said item reached 22.3 billion USD. Balance of Payments (monthly, USD billion) 20 CBRT's Reserves Net Errors & Omissions 15 10 5 0 -5 -10 J F M A M J J A S O N Expectations… Although the annual growth of exports and imports lost momentum in recent months, the foreign trade deficit continued to be high at 9.7 billion USD in December. Thus, the foreign trade deficit, which was 46.2 billion USD in 2021, expanded by 137% and became 110.2 billion USD in 2022. The fluctuating course in commodity prices, especially in energy, and the historically high level of foreign trade deficit partially due to the high gold imports in January keep the risks on the current account deficit to remain high on the agenda. The continuing tightening steps in monetary policies by the major central banks point to a picture where uncertainties regarding the financing side of the balance of payments will prevail. Nov. Jan. - Nov. % 2022 2021 2022 Change Current Account Balance -3,666 -4,057 -41,814 930.7 Foreign Trade Balance -7,122 -24,267 -81,537 236.0 Services Balance 3,683 29,502 48,183 63.3 Travel (net) 2,648 23,313 36,457 56.4 Primary Income -240 -10,128 -7,925 -21.8 Secondary Income 13 836 -535 - Capital Account -1 -66 -28 -57.6 Financial Account -2,768 7,870 -19,501 - Direct Investment (net) -775 -6,185 -7,122 15.1 Portfolio Investment (net) -538 -2,746 14,253 - Net Acquisition of Financial Assets 336 1,416 4,597 224.6 Net Incurrence of Liabilities 874 4,162 -9,656 - Equity Securities 300 -433 -3,458 698.6 Debt Securities 574 4,595 -6,198 - Other Investment (net) -5,068 -20,310 -36,509 79.8 Currency and Deposits -7,108 -12,744 -28,044 120.1 Net Acquisition of Financial Assets -5,007 1,227 -1,069 - Net Incurrence of Liabilities 2,101 13,971 26,975 93.1 Central Bank 15 4,751 7,322 54.1 Banks 2,086 9,220 19,653 113.2 Foreign Banks 569 6,453 7,987 23.8 Foreign Exchange 26 2,015 4,092 103.1 Turkish Lira 1,491 752 7,574 907.2 Non-residents 595 8,468 12,079 42.6 Loans 1,529 1,009 -3,668 - Net Acquisition of Financial Assets -23 1,658 254 -84.7 Net Incurrence of Liabilities -1,552 649 3,922 504.3 Banking Sector -1,531 -3,303 -5,307 60.7 Non-bank Sectors 82 4,347 9,000 107.0 Trade Credit and Advances 516 -2,232 -4,748 112.7 Other Assets and Liabilities -5 -5 -49 880.0 Reserve Assets (net) 3,613 37,111 9,877 -73.4 Net Errors and Omissions 899 11,993 22,341 86.3 Source: CBRT, Datastream February 2023 4 Budget Balance Central government budget gave a deficit of 118.6 billion TRY in December. In December, the central government budget deficit declined by 23.5% yoy to 118.6 billion TRY. In this period, budget revenues rose by 96.7% compared to the same month of 2021 and reached 255.2 billion TRY, while budget expenditures increased moderately by 31.3% yoy and became 373.8 billion TRY. In December, the primary balance gave a deficit of 100.4 billion TRY. Budget deficit was realized as 139.1 billion TRY in 2022. The central government budget deficit, which was 201.5 billion TRY in 2021, declined to 139.1 billion TRY in 2022 thanks to the positive performance in revenues. Thus, the budget deficit was realized well below the budget target of 278 billion TRY projected at the end of 2021 and the MTP forecast of 461 billion TRY announced in September 2022. In this period, budget revenues surged by 99.9% and budget expenditures increased by 83.4%. The primary balance, which gave a deficit of 20.7 billion TRY in 2021, posted a surplus of 171.8 billion TRY in 2022. Positive course in tax revenues continued in December. In December, tax revenues rose by 89.6% yoy and amounted to 211.5 billion TRY. The annual rise of special consumption tax (SCT) by 162.8% played an important role in the positive performance of the tax revenues. In addition, VAT on domestic goods and imports went up by 28.3 billion TRY and contributed 21.8 points to the rise in budget revenues. The interest, shares and fees continued its upward trend in December. This item rose by 111% yoy and amounted to 26.2 billion TRY. Tax Revenues (TRY billion) January-December 2021 January-December 2022 507 579 420 356 262 220 178 175 205 123 Income Tax Corporation Domestic VAT Special VAT on Tax Consumption Imports Tax In 2022, tax revenues rose by 102%, well above the annual CPI inflation, and reached 2.4 trillion TRY. The positive performance of tax revenues was driven by the 165% annual increase of the corporate tax revenues which reached 507.5 billion TRY, led by the brisk pace of economic activity especially in the first half of the year as well as the high inflation. SCT revenues from natural gas and petroleum products increased by 145.3% in 2022 thanks to the research.isbank ending of the "sliding scale (echelle mobile) system" in March 2022. Interest, shares and fees rose by 93.9% yoy in 2022, in parallel with the rapid increase in interest incomes, and amounted to 236.8 billion TRY. Budget expenditures rose by 31.3% yoy in December. In December, compensation of employees and personnel expenses and real estate investment expenses came to the fore in the 31.3% annual increase in budget expenditures. In this period, real estate investments rose by 177.1% yoy and reached 73.6 billion TRY, while personnel expenses doubled on an annual basis to 48.1 billion TRY. Current transfers, which accounted for 31% of budget expenditures in December, recorded a moderate annual rise with 13.8%. In this developments, decreases in debt transfers to PEs and health premium expenses of uninsured people were effective. Budget Expenditures (TRY billion) January-December 2021 January-December 2022 490 258 279 170 135 90 35 65 91 16 Compensation Capital Interest Current Lending of Employees Expenditures Expenditures Transfers In 2022, the current transfers rose by 79.7% to 1.1 trillion TRY. The treasury aids increased by 52.8% yoy to 449.7 billion TRY, and the other transfers to households nearly quadrupled to 157.9 billion TRY. In this period, interest expenses increased by 72% and reached billion TRY. In addition, payments made within the scope of domestic debt transfers to PEs throughout the year amounted to billion TRY, and expenses related to the FX-protected lira deposits accounts were 92.5 billion TRY. Expectations… In 2022, rapid expansion in tax revenues thanks to the brisk pace of economic activity, especially in the first half of the year, as well as the high inflation throughout the year strengthened budget revenues. Furthermore, a slower increase in budget expenditures compared to the revenues supported the budget performance as well. According to the budget deficit realizations and growth projections, the budget deficit to GDP ratio is estimated realize around 1% in 2022. Central Government Budget (billion TRY) December % January-December % 2022 Budget MTP Real./ Budget 2021 2022 Change 2021 2022 Change Target Target Target (%) Expenditures 284.7 373.8 31.3 1,603.5 2,941.4 83.4 2,831.5 3,133.7 93.9 Interest Expenditures 9.0 18.2 103.6 180.9 310.9 71.9 329.8 329.8 94.3 Non-Interest Expenditures 275.8 355.6 28.9 1,422.7 2,630.5 84.9 2,501.7 2,803.9 93.8 Revenues 129.7 255.2 96.7 1,402.0 2,802.4 99.9 2,553.1 2,672.5 104.9 Tax Revenues 111.6 211.5 89.6 1,165.0 2,353.3 102.0 2,186.0 2,269.6 103.7 Other Revenues 18.1 43.7 140.9 237.1 449.1 89.4 367.1 402.9 111.5 Budget Balance -155.0 -118.6 -23.5 -201.5 -139.1 -31.0 -278.4 -461.2 30.2 Primary Balance -146.0 -100.4 -31.3 -20.7 171.8 - 51.4 -131.4 - Numbers may not add up to total value due to rounding. Source: Datastream , Ministry of Treasury and Finance February 2023 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Turkiye Is Bankasi AS published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 10:18:25 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about TÜRKIYE IS BANKASI A.S. 05:19a Türkiye Is Bankasi : February​ 2023​​ PU 2022 Türkiye Is Bankasi : December 2022​ PU 2022 Türkiye Is Bankasi : İşbank Secures a Sustainability-Linked Syndicated Term Loan.. PU 2022 Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months .. CI 2022 Turkish bankers fear regulatory burden will reverse profit boom RE 2022 Transcript : Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2022 CI 2022 Türkiye Is Bankasi : November 2022​ PU 2022 Türkiye Is Bankasi : Monthly Economic Review PU 2022 Uzbekistan halts use of Russia's Mir payment cards RE 2022 AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Milli Reasurans Turk Anonim Sirketi AQ