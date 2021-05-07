|
Türkiye Is Bankasi : First Quarter Investor Presentation
İŞBANK
INVESTOR
PRESENTATION
1Q 2021
Widespread shareholder base
Free Float
34.83%
İşbank Pension
Fund
37.08%
Atatürk Shares
28.09%
Stocks are quoted at BIST and also traded at LSE in the form of GDRs.
Largest stake owned by employees via pension fund
1,198 domestic branches country-wide (largest among private banks), and 22 foreign branches
6,555 ATMs (largest ATM network among private banks)
~ 9.4 mn digital customers
Nationwide coverage
International coverage
15 İşbank Branches in
2 İşbank Branches in
Northern Cyprus
London, UK.
HO + 9 İşbank AG
1 İşbank AG Branch
Branches in Germany
in Amsterdam, the
- Bank Subsidiary
Netherlands
1 Representative
Office in Cairo, Egypt
Number of Branches
1,364 1,355
1,271
1,227 1,220
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021 Q1
1 Branch in
2 Branches in Arbil
2 Branches in
Manama, Bahrain
and Baghdad, Iraq
Pristine and
Prizren, Kosovo
HO + 1 İşbank
HO + 2 İşbank
1 Representative
Russia Branch
Georgia Branches
Office in
and 2
in Georgia - Bank
Shang-hai, China
Representative
Subsidiary
Offices
in Russia - Bank
Subsidiary
4
Main Business Lines
Banking Services
Corporate Banking
Commercial Banking
Retail Banking
Private Banking
Capital Market Operations
Other Banking Services
Other Financial Services
Insurance
Private Pension
Asset Management
Venture Capital
Investment Banking
REIT
Leasing & Factoring
Brokerage & Custody
Disclaimer
Turkiye Is Bankasi AS published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 16:29:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|All news about TÜRKIYE IS BANKASI A.S.
|Sales 2021
31 743 M
3 857 M
3 857 M
|Net income 2021
8 337 M
1 013 M
1 013 M
|Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|2,74x
|Yield 2021
|4,70%
|Capitalization
23 685 M
2 857 M
2 878 M
|Capi. / Sales 2021
|0,75x
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|0,63x
|Nbr of Employees
|27 923
|Free-Float
|34,8%
|Chart TÜRKIYE IS BANKASI A.S.
Duration :
Period :
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|-
|Number of Analysts
|Average target price
|Last Close Price
4,96
|Spread / Highest target
-
|Spread / Average Target
-
|Spread / Lowest Target
-