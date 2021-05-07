Log in
    ISCTR   TRAISCTR91N2

TÜRKIYE IS BANKASI A.S.

(ISCTR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Türkiye Is Bankasi : First Quarter Investor Presentation

05/07/2021 | 12:30pm EDT
İŞBANK

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

1Q 2021

Contents

İşbank at a Glance

4

Financial Highlights

8

Appendix

25

2

İşbank at a Glance

4

Financial Highlights

8

Appendix

25

3

İşbank in Brief

Widespread shareholder base

Free Float

34.83%

İşbank Pension

Fund

37.08%

Atatürk Shares

28.09%

  • Stocks are quoted at BIST and also traded at LSE in the form of GDRs.
  • Largest stake owned by employees via pension fund
  • 1,198 domestic branches country-wide (largest among private banks), and 22 foreign branches
  • 6,555 ATMs (largest ATM network among private banks)
  • ~ 9.4 mn digital customers

Nationwide coverage

International coverage

6

8

4

5

5

310

4

14

5

7

16

30 11

1

3

3

5

5

16

4

4

7

5

2

4

7

1

3

10

46

117

2

5

1

20

12

8

6

3

3

6

3

1

1

1

20

18

7

7

5

4

5

4

2

6

93

11

29

18

7

2

10

2

1

17

6

3

3

3

79

9

5

3

19

47

4 1

23

3

25

2

17

6

15 İşbank Branches in

2 İşbank Branches in

Northern Cyprus

London, UK.

HO + 9 İşbank AG

1 İşbank AG Branch

Branches in Germany

in Amsterdam, the

- Bank Subsidiary

Netherlands

1 Representative

Office in Cairo, Egypt

Number of Branches

1,364 1,355

1,271

1,227 1,220

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021 Q1

1 Branch in

2 Branches in Arbil

2 Branches in

Manama, Bahrain

and Baghdad, Iraq

Pristine and

Prizren, Kosovo

HO + 1 İşbank

HO + 2 İşbank

1 Representative

Russia Branch

Georgia Branches

Office in

and 2

in Georgia - Bank

Shang-hai, China

Representative

Subsidiary

Offices

in Russia - Bank

Subsidiary

4

Main Business Lines

Banking Services

Corporate Banking

Commercial Banking

Retail Banking

Private Banking

Capital Market Operations

Other Banking Services

Other Financial Services

Insurance

Private Pension

Asset Management

Venture Capital

Investment Banking

REIT

Leasing & Factoring

Brokerage & Custody

5

Disclaimer

Turkiye Is Bankasi AS published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 16:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 31 743 M 3 857 M 3 857 M
Net income 2021 8 337 M 1 013 M 1 013 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,74x
Yield 2021 4,70%
Capitalization 23 685 M 2 857 M 2 878 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 27 923
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart TÜRKIYE IS BANKASI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,96 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hakan Aran Chief Executive Officer & Director
Senar Akkus Deputy CEO & Head-Financial Management
Adnan Bali Chairman
Ertugrul Senem Coordinator-Information Security
Feray Demir Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TÜRKIYE IS BANKASI A.S.-29.29%2 857
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.46%486 429
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.60%359 997
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%269 452
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.22.12%209 366
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.58%200 633