  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISCTR   TRAISCTR91N2

TÜRKIYE IS BANKASI A.S.

(ISCTR)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-09-21
8.150 TRY   +2.77%
Uzbekistan halts use of Russia's Mir payment cards
RE
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Milli Reasurans Turk Anonim Sirketi
AQ
Uzbekistan halts use of Russia's Mir payment cards
RE
Uzbekistan halts use of Russia's Mir payment cards

09/23/2022 | 09:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: CEO of Russian National Payment Card System (NSPK) Vladimir Komlev at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

TASHKENT (Reuters) - Uzbekistan's UZCARD system has suspended the processing of payments via Mir cards issued by Bank of Russia's National Card Payment System (NSPK), the chief executive of which has been targeted by U.S. sanctions.

The move by UZCARD was warranted by the need "to carry out the necessary technical procedures", it said in a statement on Friday.

Sobirjon Mahmudov, head of public relations at UZCARD, said the decision had nothing to do with sanctions.

"The technical maintenance procedures are being carried out by our Uzbek partner bank which carries out payments, and it asked us to halt temporarily the payment processes due to their maintenance works."

NSPK Chief Executive Vladimir Komlev declined to comment on UZCARD's announcement.

Russia has promoted Mir as an alternative to Visa and MasterCard, which shut off their Russian networks after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February.

The United States last week issued sanctions against NSPK's Komlev, saying it was seeking to hold the Russian government accountable for its Feb. 24 invasion and continuing war against Ukraine.

Shortly afterwards, Turkish banks Denizbank and Isbank suspended the use of Mir.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David Goodman and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MASTERCARD, INC. -2.16% 291.9 Delayed Quote.-16.97%
MEDMIRA INC. -4.55% 0.105 Delayed Quote.-45.00%
TÜRKIYE IS BANKASI A.S. 2.77% 8.15 End-of-day quote.151.89%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -5.29% 56.727 Delayed Quote.-17.84%
Financials
Sales 2022 102 B 5 529 M 5 529 M
Net income 2022 45 614 M 2 485 M 2 485 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,97x
Yield 2022 5,69%
Capitalization 83 151 M 4 529 M 4 529 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 22 757
Free-Float 15,6%
Managers and Directors
Hakan Aran Chief Executive Officer & Director
Senar Akkus Head-Economic Research & Treasury
Adnan Bali Chairman
Ertugrul Senem Manager-Enterprise Compliance
Feray Demir Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TÜRKIYE IS BANKASI A.S.151.89%4 529
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.77%327 106
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.95%261 145
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-13.18%209 461
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.46%157 487
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.89%149 972