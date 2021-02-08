Turkiye Is Bankasi : Fourth Quarter Investor Presentation 02/08/2021 | 02:23pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields İŞBANK INVESTOR PRESENTATION 2020 Contents İşbank at a Glance 4 Financial Highlights 8 Appendix 25 2 İşbank at a Glance 4 Financial Highlights 8 Appendix 25 3 İşbank in Brief Widespread shareholder base Free Float 34.83% İşbank Pension Fund 37.08% Atatürk Shares 28.09% Stocks are quoted at BIST and also traded at LSE in the form of GDRs.

Largest stake owned by employees via pension fund

1,205 domestic branches country-wide (largest among private banks), and 22 foreign branches

country-wide (largest among private banks), and 22 foreign branches 6,521 ATMs (largest ATM network among private banks)

~ 9.2 mn digital customers Nationwide coverage International coverage 6 8 4 5 5 311 4 14 5 7 16 30 11 1 3 3 5 5 16 4 4 7 5 2 4 7 1 3 10 47 117 2 5 1 20 12 8 6 3 3 6 3 1 1 1 21 18 7 7 5 4 5 4 2 6 93 11 29 18 7 2 10 2 1 17 6 3 3 3 79 9 5 3 20 49 4 1 23 3 25 2 17 6 15 İşbank Branches in 2 İşbank Branches in Northern Cyprus London, UK. HO + 9 İşbank AG 1 İşbank AG Branch Branches in Germany in Amsterdam, the - Bank Subsidiary Netherlands 1 Representative Office in Cairo, Egypt Number of Branches 1,374 1,364 1,355 1,271 1,227 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 1 Branch in 2 Branches in Arbil 2 Branches in Manama, Bahrain and Baghdad, Iraq Pristine and Prizren, Kosovo HO + 2 İşbank HO + 2 İşbank 1 Representative Russia Branches Georgia Branches Office in and 1 in Georgia - Bank Shang-hai, China Representative Subsidiary Office in Russia - Bank Subsidiary 4 Main Business Lines Banking Services Corporate Banking Commercial Banking Retail Banking Private Banking Capital Market Operations Other Banking Services Other Financial Services Insurance Private Pension Asset Management Venture Capital Investment Banking REIT Leasing & Factoring Brokerage & Custody 5 The Largest Private Bank Main Balance Sheet Items (1) Total Assets Total Loans TL Loans FX Loans Consumer Loans (3) Non-Retail Loans Total Deposits TL Deposits FX Deposits Demand Deposits (4) Other Products & Distribution Network Number of POS (5) Acquiring Volume (5) Number of Credit Cards (5) Issuing Volume (5) Volume of Debit Cards (5) Number of Branches (6) Number of ATMs Market Share (%) (2) 2020 Rank 10.5 st 1 10.1 st 1 9.5 st 1 11.2 st 1 10.6 st 1 9.9 st 1 11.2 st 1 8.9 nd 2 13.2 st 1 15.6 st 1 9.9 rd 3 15.3 rd 3 11.6 rd 3 14.0 rd 3 8.8 nd 2 12.3 st 1 12.4 st 1 Market share calculations are based on weekly BRSA data excluding participation banks. Total assets market share is based on monthly BRSA data. Ranking among private-sector banks Including retail overdraft accounts Excluding interbank deposits Market share calculations are based on Interbank Card Center (BKM) data. 6 İşbank at a Glance 4 Financial Highlights 8 Appendix 25 7 Growth Performance Total Assets (TL mn.) .9% 26 593,902 468,059 416,388 362,244 313,074 Loans (TL mn.) 239,409 203,144 .7% 27 345,150 258,542 270,360 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Deposits 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Shareholders' Equity (TL mn.) (TL mn.) 177,360 7% . 24 368,876 295,922 245,269 203,752 37,409 15.1% 67,781 58,873 49,721 42,984 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 8 Asset Structure Main Balance Sheet Items (TL mn.) 2019 2020 Change Cash & Banks 66,188 84,438 27.6% Securities (Net) 84,247 109,485 30.0% Loans 270,360 345,150 27.7% Participations (Net) 21,071 26,002 23.4% Fixed Assets (Net) 8,478 9,161 8.1% Other Assets 17,716 19,665 11.0% Total Assets 468,059 593,902 26.9% Interest Earning Assets / Total Assets 91.1% 91.5% 89.3% 89.0% 89.4% 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Asset Composition 14.1% 14.2% Cash & Banks 18.0% 18.4% Securities 57.8% 58.1% Loans Participations Fixed & Other Assets 4.5% 4.4% 5.6% 4.9% 2019 2020 Loans / Assets 64.9% 66.1% 62.5% 57.8% 58.1% 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 9 Solid Lending Franchise Loan Portfolio QoQ Change (TL mn.) 0.0% .1% -4. 345,168 345,150 3 6% 205,285 211,731 139,883 133,419 TL FX* Total 20 Q3 20 Q4 (*) -0.8% change in FX loans when adjusted for the change in exchange rate. Loan Portfolio YoY Change (TL mn.) Loans / Deposits 92.2% 91.4% 89.4% 93.6% 2019 2020 Loans/Deposits Loans/Deposits (Adj.)* TL securities issued added to deposits. TL / FX Mix of Loans 5% . 34 211,731 157,415 18.1% 112,945 133,419 7% . 27 345,150 270,360 39.8% 38.4% 44.7% 41.8% 38.7% 61.6% 61.3% 60.2% 58.2% 55.3% 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 TL FX* Total 2019 2020 TL FX (*) -5.8% change in FX loans when adjusted for the change in exchange rate. 10 Diversified Loan Portfolio 45% comprised of retail and SME loans. Total Loans (TL mn.) 270,360 345,150 18.1% 19.8% Retail Loans 25.0% 5.5% 5.2% 21.7%20.1% Consumer (1) Credit Cards(2) SME (3) 54.7%54.9% Commercial & Corporate 20192020 Consumer Loans (TL mn.) 48,98768,193 60.8% General Purpose 64.6% Consumer Loans Auto Loans 1.1% Housing Loans 35.6% 1.8% Retail Overdraft 31.0% 2.5% 2.5% 2019 2020 Includes retail overdraft accounts. Includes retail credit card balances only. SME definition includes companies with number of employees < 250 and turnover or total assets <= TL 125 mn. 11 Asset Quality NPL Ratio & Share of Stage II NPL Ratio Share of Stage II 12.6% 12.7% 12.4% 6.6%* 6.4%* 6.5%* 5.7% 5.2% 5.6% 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 (*) Without the impact of BRSA forbearance measures. NPL Trends (Quarterly) (TL mn.) Net NPL Formation Rate(1) 1.49% -0.09% 0.13% 2,505 418 1,073 962 1,220 1,285 487 110 20 Q2 69 20 Q3 20 Q4 - Additions to NPLs Recoveries Net NPL Formation Coverage Ratios 20 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 Stage 1 0.6% 0.7% 0.7% 0.8% Stage 2 12.0% 14.3% 16.2% 18.2% Stage 3 59.1% 60.8% 63.1% 63.7% Stage 3 (Total) (3) 96.7% 109.6% 126.7% 128.7% Total 5.4% 5.7% 5.8% 6.4% Total (Incl. Free Provisions) 5.8% 6.2% 6.6% 7.2% Net Cost of Risk Quarterly Cumulative Provisions (TL mn) 20 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 2020 Stage 1 211 299 256 557 1,324 Stage 2 749 1,403 1,390 765 4,307 Stage 3 1,515 748 1,022 1,298 4,583 Reversals (TL mn) (-) 20 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 2020 Stage 1+2 156 19 12 6 193 Stage 3 547 437 417 375 1,776 Net CoR (2) 249 260 271 260 262 bps (1) Net NPL Formation / Average Performing Loans (2) (Stage 1+2+3 Expected Credit Losses - Reversals) / Average Performing Loans 12 (3) (Provisions for Stage 1+2+3 Expected Credit Losses + Free Provisions) / Non-performing Loans Securities Portfolio Breakdown of TL & FX Securities* 2020 Share in TL FX Total Sec. 73.3% 26.7% Classification of Securities 20192020 0.1% 72.6% 61.6% 59.9% 99.9% 27.4% Floating Fixed (*) Shows floating and fixed rate notes. 1.8% 36.7% 2.1% 38.1% Measured at Fair Value through Profit/Loss Measured at Fair Value through OCI Measured at Amortised Cost Yield of Securities (Quarterly) 20 Q3 13.21% 13.72% TL Securities 20 Q4 4.64% 3.68% FX Securities Government bonds and treasury bills constitute

. 95% of total portfolio.

95% of total portfolio. Average durations

0.9 years for TL Securities 4.2 years for FX Securities CPI Linkers (Quarterly) 20 Q3 20 Q4 Yield 15.90% 16.65% Interest Income (TL mn.) 1,446 1,550 13 Strong Fund Generation Capability Main Balance Sheet Items (TL mn.) 2019 2020 Change Deposits 295,922 368,876 24.7% REPOs & Money Market 1,188 22,997 1,836% Funds Borrowed 40,251 40,431 0.4% Securities Issued 31,117 30,841 -0.9% Other* 40,708 62,976 54.7% Equity 58,873 67,781 15.1% Total Liabilities & Equity 468,059 593,902 26.9% Largest TL funding base among private-sector banks Liabilities Composition 12.6% 11.4% Equity 10.6% 8.7% 6.6% 5.2% 6.8% Other* 8.6% 0.3% 3.9% Securities Issued 63.2% 62.1% Funds Borrowed REPOs&Money Market Deposits 2019 2020 (*) Includes subordinated debt of USD 1.9 bn and TL 2.3 bn as of 2019, and USD 2.7 bn and TL 2.3 bn as of 2020 14 Largest Deposits Franchise … a clear indicator of customer trust. Deposits QoQ Change (TL mn.) -1. 0% - -0.2% 372,456 368,876 2.2% 234,940 234,363 137,517 134,514 TL FX * Total 20 Q3 20 Q4 (*) %3.7 change in FX deposits when adjusted for the change in exchange rate. Deposits YoY Change (TL mn.) 24.7% Share of Demand Deposits (in Total Deposits) 41.7% 24.6% 26.3% 28.4% 24.4% 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Largest market share in total, FX, and demand deposits among private sector banks

Largest demand deposit base (1) 2.5% 131,290 134,514 .4% 42 234,363 164,632 368,876 295,922 In total deposits: 41.7% In TL deposits(2): 26.9% In FX deposits(2): 50.4% • Market share in demand deposits (2) : 15.6% • Savings deposits account for 70.7% of total deposits. TL FX * Total 2019 2020 (*) 13.5%change in FX deposits when adjusted for the change in exchange rate. (1) Among peers. (2) Excluding bank deposits. 15 Sufficient Capitalization Comfortable level of capital, well above the regulatory limit… Capital Ratios (%) Minimum Capital Requirements 18.7% 17.0% 2020 Minimum Requirements (%) Bank-Only Consolidated 14.7% 14.7% CET 1 Ratio 7.06 9.06 12.7% 13.0% 18.0%* 16.5%* 14.2%* 14.2%* 12.5%* Tier 1 Ratio 8.56 10.56 12.3%* CAR 10.56 12.56 Bank-Only Consolidated CET I Ratio Tier I Ratio CET I Ratio (*) Without the impact of BRSA forbearance measures that will end as of 2021 1H. Change in CAR Excess Capital 2020 Q3 17.36% Excess Capital With Without Net Income 0.32% (mn TL) Forbearance Forbearance MTM Gains in the Period 0.30% CET 1 34,721 33,379 Bank-Only Tier 1 27,934 26,337 Sub-Debt Amortization -0.12% CAR 36,759 35,034 Sub-Debt Currency Impact -0.12% CET 1 19,499 17,770 Currency Impact 0.12% Consolidated Tier 1 12,746 10,860 Other Changes in RWA 0.16% CAR 23,624 21,694 2020 Q4 18.02% Forbearance 0.66% 2020 Q4 (Reported) 18.68% 16 Margin & Spreads(1) NIM (Cumulative)(2) NIM NIM - Swap Adjusted 5.50%5.49% 4.37% 3.71% 20192020 NIM (Quarterly)(2) NIM NIM - Swap Adjusted 5.68% 5.11% 4.64% 3.43% 20 Q3 20 Q4 Based on MIS data Interest earning assets include Central Bank reserves. TL Spread (Quarterly) 13.49% 12.56% 8.50% Loan Yield (3) 5.67% Deposit Cost TL Spread 6.89% 4.99% 20 Q3 20 Q4 FX Spread (Quarterly) 6.77% 5.11% 0.14% 0.10% Loan Yield (3) Deposit Cost FX Spread 6.63% 5.01% 20 Q3 20 Q4 17 (3) Including demand deposits. Fee Income Performance Fees & Commissions Income (Net) (TL thousand) 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 ∆ QoQ 2019 2020 ∆ YoY Cash Loans 239,370 166,685 -30.4% 714,288 930,301 30.2% Non-cash Loans 276,236 309,732 12.1% 1,061,821 1,111,518 4.7% M. Funds & Other Inv. Acc. Fees 255,556 272,867 6.8% 349,513 917,068 162.4% Payment Systems 491,958 560,879 14.0% 2,352,023 1,799,388 -23.5% Other* 233,202 229,686 -1.5% 1,091,483 859,337 -21.3% Net Fees & Commissions 1,496,322 1,539,849 2.9% 5,569,128 5,617,613 0.9% Share of net F&C income in total operating income** is 16.9% as of 2020.

OPEX coverage of Net F&C income stood at around 47.6% as of 2020. Composition of Net Fees & Comm. Fees & Comm. Income Coverage Net Fees & Comm. / OPEX Lending Related Net Fees & Comm. / HR Expenses 31.9% 36.3% Fees 130.0% 6.3% Mutual Fund Man. 16.3% & Other Inv. Acc. 108.2% 42.2% Fees 32.0% Payment Systems 56.9% 47.6% 19.6% Other* 15.3% 2019 2020 2019 2020 (*) Including Fund Transfer, Insurance, Account Keeping and Other fees. (**) Total operating income includes income from participations according to IAS 27. Stage I+II provision reversals of TL 193 mn in18 2020 12M are excluded. Effective Cost Management Cost(1)/ Income(2) Employees per Branch 38.8% 32.9% 18.4 17.9 17.3 17.6 18.3 18.0 18.0 18.8 19.3 19.1 18.9 19.2 18.9 19.2 18.2 18.1 20192020 Cost(1) / Average Assets 2.1%2.0% 20192020 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 İşbank Peer Average(3) Cost Structure 16.2% 15.0% Other 6.6% 5.5% 8.8% 7.1% SDIF Fees 27.3% 25.7% Depreciation Other Op. 43.7% 44.0% Expenses HR Expenses 2019 2020 Cost is adjusted for non-recurring and other items shown on Income Statement Highlight spage of the presentation. Income figures include income from participations according to IAS 27 and exclude released Stage I+II provisions and other one-off items. (3) Peer banks are defined as the closest 3 private sector banks. 19 Income Statement Highlights (TL mn.) 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 ∆ QoQ 2019 2020 ∆ YoY Net Interest Income 6,855 6,523 -4.8% 19,859 25,242 27.1% (-) SWAP Cost (1) 1,245 2,140 71.9% 6,457 5,141 -20.4% Net Interest Income Incl. Swap Cost 5,610 4,383 -21.9% 13,402 20,102 50.0% Net Fees & Commissions 1,496 1,540 2.9% 5,569 5,618 0.9% Net Trading Gains/Losses Excl. Swap Cost 898 500 -44.3% 60 1,799 NM Other Operating Income 563 (2) 506(2) -10.0% 3,156 (2) 2,458 (2) -22.1% Total Operating Income 8,568 6,930 -19.1% 22,187 29,976 35.1% (-) Released free provisions 0 0 NM 375 0 NM (-) Provision Reversals for Administrative Fine 0 0 NM 83 0 NM Total Operating Income - Adj. 8,568 6,930 -19.1% 21,729 29,976 38.0% HR Expenses 1,140 1,180 3.5% 4,284 5,192 21.2% Non-HR Expenses 1,631 1,825 11.9% 5,509 6,605 19.9% Total Operating Expenses 2,771 3,005 8.4% 9,793 11,797 20.5% (-) Provision for Pension Fund 180 202 12.2% 619 742 19.9% Total Operating Expenses - Adj. 2,591 2,803 8.2% 9,174 11,055 20.5% Operating Profit 5,797 3,925 -32.3% 12,394 18,179 46.7% Operating Profit - Adj. 5,977 4,127 -31.0% 12,555 18,921 50.7% Stage 3 Expected Credit Losses 1,022 1,298 27.0% 6,312 4,583 -27.4% Stage 1+2 Expected Credit Losses 1,646 1,322 -19.7% 1,467 5,631 283.8% Other Provision Charges 1,630 -145 NM 547 2,516 359.8% Total Provision Charges 4,299 2,475 -42.4% 8,326 12,730 52.9% (-) Free provisions 1,250 -100 NM 300 1,750 483.3% Total Provision Charges - Adj. 3,049 2,575 -15.5% 8,026 10,980 36.8% Income from Participations 1,210 1,080 -10.8% 2,806 3,406 21.4% Tax Provisions 559 903 61.4% 807 2,045 153.4% Net Income 2,149 1,627 -24.3% 6,068 6,811 12.3% NM: Not meaningful (1) Based on MIS data (2) Includes reversal of Stage I+II provisions.(2019 12M : TL 1,065 mn. , 2020 Q1: TL 156 mn. , 2020 Q2: TL 19 mn. , 2020 Q3: TL 12 mn. 20 2020 Q4: TL 6 mn. , 2020 12M: TL 193 mn.) Profitability Ratios Return on Assets Return on Equity RoAA RoATA * RoAE RoATE * 12.1% 11.7% 11.4% 10.9% 1.39% 1.40% 1.25% 1.26% 2019 2020 2019 2020 Tangible Equity (TE) and Tangible Assets (TA) are calculated by the deduction of M-t-M valuation differences regarding Fin. Assets Measured at FV through OCI and real estates from shareholders' equity and total assets. 21 Strong Focus on Digitalisation Evolution of Share of Transactions per Channel Internet Banking ATM Mobile Banking Total Non-Branch 95.7% 92.2% 74.8% 74.8% 62.8% 37.6% 30.3% 15.3% 9.3% 2.2% 10.7% 8.5% 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Digital Banking - Number of Customers ('000) 7,809 9,197 ~ 9.2 mn digital customers 207 1,620 2,842 2,962 Mobile Banking Internet Banking 2011 2019 2020 Mobile Banking Market Shares * # Transactions Investment 27.9% Credit Cards 15.3% Money Transfer 11.9% Payments 12.0% Share of Digital Channels in Retail Sales * 85.1% 86.8% TL Time Deposits GPLs (*) Source: The Banks Association of Turkey, as of 2020 Q3 (*) Number of sales in 2020 Q4 22 Sustainability Senior level commitment in sustainability management… Efficient governance structure for ESG activities… Corporate Governance Committee Sustainability Coordinator Sustainability Service Sustainability Team (Investor Relations Division) Environment-friendly buildings Head Office Atlas Data Center Tuzla Technology and Operations Center Sustainability Management System Sustainability Policy Policies Environmental Human Rights Anti-bribery Gifts and and Human and Anti- and Social Hospitality Resources corruption Impacts Policy Policy Policy Policy Processes - Evaluation of Environmental and Social - Training and Improving Internal Capacity Impacts Caused by Lending Activities - Reporting - Evaluation of Internal Environmental - Internal Audit and Internal Control Impacts - Management Review - Calculation of GHG emissions Risk assessment via Environmental and Social Risk Evaluation Tool for new investment projects worth more than USD 10 million İşbank Exclusion List of activities which are not financed Declaration of Sustainable Finance Strong support for renewable energy Share of RE projects in total energy generation projects portfolio(1) 69% (As of 31.12.2020) Strong rights contributing to employee satisfaction (As of 31.12.2020) Unionized employees 98% Female employees(2) 55% Turnover rate 1.6% Female managers(3) 45% Return from maternity leave 99.7% (1) Cash + Non-cash loans (2) Excluding private security personnel23 (3) Positions including and superior to II. Manager İşbank at a Glance 4 Financial Highlights 8 Appendix 25 24 Credit Card Business Over 361,564 Maximum Sales Points and over 443,233 chains are included in Maximum loyalty programme.

Pioneering and leading bank in e-commerce and online shopping

e-commerce and online shopping 38 (1) alternative payment methods accepted in over 50 countries in e-commerce. Online merchants are able to accept these payment methods thanks to İşbank's strong e-commerce API.

alternative payment methods accepted in over 50 countries in e-commerce. Online merchants are able to accept these payment methods thanks to İşbank's strong e-commerce API. By adding cards bearing MIR, Discover and Diners Club logos to the set of accepted cards that previously included Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay and JCB, İşbank has become the Bank accepting the highest number of card brands in Turkey.

Continuous development to enhance the digital experience of customers, many novelties introduced to the payment systems market. (New products: Maximum Gaming Card, Digital Debit Card, Digital Maxipara Card, İşim Card, Instant Card, Virtual Business Card)

Strategic expansion in the card payment area: Merchant acquiring in UK and Georgia besides Turkey, issuing debit cards in Iraq, UK, Georgia and Kosovo besides Turkey. (TL million)(2) 2019 2020 Change Issuing Volume 133,266 148,014 11.1% Issuing Volume Market Share 14.3% 14.0% -30 bps Acquiring Volume 169,661 179,356 5.7% Acquiring Volume Market Share 16.4% 15.3% -108 bps Balance 19,911 24,865 24.9% Number of Credit Cards (000) 8,111 8,799 8.5% Number of P.O.S. Terminals 502,748 540,626 7.5% Ideal, Giropay, EPS, Alipay, QIWI, Mybank, Sofort, Bancontact, Multibanco, P24, Trustpay, Safetypay, Boleto, Elo, Finish Online Banking, Sepa Direct Debit, Wechatpay, Trustly, PayU, Poli, Dragonpay, eNETS, Singpost, Knet, Blik, Bangkok Bank, Krung Thai Bank, Krungsri Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, Yandex.Money, Sberbank Online, Alfa-Click, Zimpler, MIR, Yandex Installment, Klarna Bank Transfer-PayLater-Slice It (2) According to Interbank Card Center data 25 İşbank and Its Participations as one of the biggest conglomerates in Turkey. İşbank Core Business Banking Services Financial Participations Corporate Banking Insurance Private Pension Commercial Banking Asset Management Retail Banking Private Banking Venture Capital Capital Market Investment Banking Operations Other Banking Services REIT Leasing & Factoring Brokerage & Custody Non-core Business Non-financial Participations Glass Others 26 A Diversified Equity Participation Portfolio Sectoral Breakdown* Other 4.5% Banks 22.4% Glass 44.4% Insurance 14.1% Financial Ins. 14.6% As of December 2020,

İşbank has 16 participations. Share of participations in total assets is 4.4%.

Since 2002, a total of 43 participations has been divested. Participation Mix* Non-FinancialFinancial 51.0% 49.0% Listed 74.7% Non-listed 25.3% (*) According to the book values, as of 31.12.2020. 27 Glass General Information A leading flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, glass fiber, natural soda ash and chromium chemicals producer in the domestic market.

Backed by its vision, Şişecam expands its production operations into neighbouring countries.

50.93% share of Şişecam is held by İşbank. Production (14 countries 43 facilities) Glass Flat Glass Glassware Packaging Chemicals Architectural Autoglass Encaps. Soda Chromium Glass Fiber Turkey 7 1 1 3 1 1 1 Bulgaria 2 1 1 1 Italy 2 1 Germany 2 Romania 1 Slovakia 1 Hungary 1 Bosnia 1 Russia 1 1 1 5 Georgia 1 Ukraine 1 Egypt 1 1 India 1 USA 1* Toplam 14 4 4 4 10 4 2 1 Financial Information(Con., IFRS) USD (Million) 2020/12* 2019/12 Total Assets 5,989 6,579 Shareholders' Equity (includes 3,045 3,248 non-controlling interests) Net Sales 2,890 3,066 International Sales ** 1,728 1,916 Gross Profit 902 998 EBITDA 811 827 *Merger of Anadolu Cam, Trakya Cam, Soda Sanayii, Paşabahçe Cam and Denizli Cam under Türkiye Şişe ve Cam Fabrikaları A.Ş. has been completed as of 30.09.2020 . **Includes exports and sales from production abroad. Market/Production Shares(%)* Turkey Europe World Flat Glass 67.0 22.5 3.9 Glassware 74.9 19.0 8.8 Glass Packaging 57.8 7.3 2.8 Soda Ash 47.5 15.6 3.1 Chromium Chemicals 77.0 46.0 33.0 *As of 31.12.2020. Market shares are in terms of tonnage except Glassware. Glassware market share is in terms of unit in Turkey and based on revenue in Europe and World. *Production facility to be established after the completion of licensing process. 28 List of Financial Participations… Company Name Field of Activity Bank's Direct Risk Group Assets (USD Shareholders' Market Basis for Market Share Share(%) Share (%) 000) (1) Equity Share (%)(1) (USD 000) (1) Türkiye Sınai Kalkınma Bankası A.Ş. Investment Bank 47.23 50.92 6,969,040 826,616 13.3 Total Assets İşbank AG (2) Banking 100.00 100.00 2,062,447 253,178 N/A JSC İşbank Banking 100.00 100.00 157,611 57,413 N/A JSC Isbank Georgia Banking 100.00 100.00 100,194 25,504 N/A Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Şirketi Insurance - 64.31 1,635,190 380,552 Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik A.Ş. Life Insurance & Private 62.00 83.00 4,883,835 214,118 Pension Milli Reasürans T.A.Ş.(2) Reinsurance 87.60 87.60 683,225 314,468 İş Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş.(2) (5) Brokerage House 65.65 70.69 1,000,870 238,243 Yatırım Finansman Menkul Değerler A.Ş.(2) (5) Brokerage House - 98.42 169,337 19,484 İş Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş.(2) Trust Company - 38.66 31,518 31,322 İş Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş. Portfolio Mngt. - 100.00 25,730 22,921 İş Finansal Kiralama A.Ş. (5) Leasing 27.79 58.24 1,727,910 232,593 İş Faktoring A.Ş. Factoring - 100.00 629,003 64,532 İş Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. REIT 50.51 63.89 707,570 559,371 36,791 36,238 İş Girişim Sermayesi Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. Risk Venture - 57.67 Efes Varlık Yönetim A.Ş.(2) Asset Management - 100.00 29,785 4,227 20,850,056 TOTAL 3,280,780 11.8 Premium Income Private Pension Funds 18/ 11.7(3) Under Management / Life Premium Income 6.1(4) Premium Income 9.67 Transaction Volume 2.7 Transaction Volume 39.1 NAV 16.83 Funds Under Management 11.4(2) Lease Receivables 10.8(2) Factoring Receivables 4.5 Market Value - - As of December 31, 2020 As of September 30, 2020 As of December 31, 2020; total amount of funds (including state contribution and auto enrollment) managed within private pension system is TL 170 billion while Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik accounts for %18 of this figure. The company's market share in life insurance market is %11.7 as of the same date. Milli Reasürans T.A.Ş. has approximately %6.1 of premiums transferred to reinsurance by local insurance companies. Consolidated data 29 Disclaimer Statement The information in this document has been obtained by Türkiye İş Bankası A.Ş. ("İşbank") from sources believed to be reliable, however, bank cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness , or correctness of such information. This document has been issued for information purposes only. The financial reports and statements announced by İşbank to the public and the relevant corporations are accepted to be the sole material. İşbank does not accept any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its contents due to the misleading information in this document. All estimations contained in this document are the opinions of İşbank and can be subject to change without notice. This document can not be interpreted as an advice to the investors and İşbank can not be held responsible for the results of investment decisions made on account of this document. This document has been issued specially to the person, whom the document is concerned and may not be reproduced, distributed or shared with third parties for any purpose. 30 Investor Relations Contact Details Neşe Gülden Sözdinler Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability Division Phone: +90 212 316 16 00 E-mail: Nese.Sozdinler@isbank.com.tr Alper Turgal Unit Manager Phone: + 90 212 316 16 10 E-mail: Alper.Turgal@isbank.com.tr Özge Han Mercimekçi Assistant Manager Phone: + 90 212 316 16 23 E-mail: Ozge.Han@isbank.com.tr İşbank Investor Relations and Sustainability Division Türkiye İş Bankası Head Office İş Kuleleri Kule 1 34330 Levent/Istanbul - Turkey E-mail: investorrelations@isbank.com.tr For the soft copy of this presentation, please follow the QR code: 31 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Turkiye Is Bankasi AS published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 19:22:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS 08:23a TURKIYE IS BANKASI : Fourth Quarter Investor Presentation PU 04:05a TURKIYE IS BANKASI : Notification Regarding Issue of Capital Market Instrument PU 02/05 TURKIYE IS BANKASI : Monthly Economic Reviews - January 2021​ PU 02/03 TURKIYE IS BANKASI : Turkey's most valuable banking brand PU 02/02 TURKIYE IS BANKASI : Notification Regarding Issue of Capital Market Instrument PU 01/28 TURKIYE IS BANKASI : Regarding the Changes in İşbank Executive Committ.. PU 01/26 TURKIYE IS BANKASI : Maxis makes New Year's first investment in Mindsite, a grad.. PU 01/26 TURKIYE IS BANKASI : Maxi, İşbank's personal assistant, employs its 40.. PU 01/11 TURKIYE IS BANKASI : Notification Regarding Issue of Capital Market Instrument PU 01/11 TURKIYE IS BANKASI : Notification Regarding Issue Limit PU