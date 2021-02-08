Turkiye Is Bankasi : Fourth Quarter Investor Presentation

Tangible Equity (TE) and Tangible Assets (TA) are calculated by the deduction of M-t-M valuation differences regarding Fin. Assets Measured at FV through OCI and real estates from shareholders' equity and total assets.
21
Strong Focus on Digitalisation
Evolution of Share of Transactions per Channel
Internet Banking
ATM
Mobile Banking
Total Non-Branch
95.7%
92.2%
74.8%
74.8%
62.8%
37.6%
30.3%
15.3%
9.3%
2.2%
10.7%
8.5%
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Digital Banking - Number of Customers ('000)
7,809
9,197
~ 9.2 mn
digital
customers
207
1,620
2,842
2,962
Mobile Banking
Internet Banking
2011
2019
2020
Mobile Banking Market Shares *
# Transactions
Investment
27.9%
Credit Cards
15.3%
Money Transfer
11.9%
Payments
12.0%
Share of Digital Channels in Retail Sales *
85.1%
86.8%
TL Time Deposits
GPLs
(*) Source: The Banks Association of Turkey, as of 2020 Q3
(*) Number of sales in 2020 Q4
22
Sustainability
Senior level commitment in sustainability management…
Efficient governance structure for ESG activities…
Corporate Governance
Committee
Sustainability
Coordinator
Sustainability
Service
Sustainability
Team
(Investor Relations Division)
Environment-friendly buildings
Head Office
Atlas Data Center
Tuzla Technology and
Operations Center
Sustainability Management System
Sustainability Policy
Policies
Environmental
Human Rights
Anti-bribery
Gifts and
and Human
and Anti-
and Social
Hospitality
Resources
corruption
Impacts Policy
Policy
Policy
Policy
Processes
- Evaluation of Environmental and Social
- Training and Improving Internal Capacity
Impacts Caused by Lending Activities
-
Reporting
- Evaluation of Internal Environmental
-
Internal Audit and Internal Control
Impacts
-
Management Review
- Calculation of GHG emissions
Risk assessment via Environmental and Social Risk Evaluation Tool for new investment projects worth more than USD 10 million
İşbank Exclusion List of activities which are not financed
Declaration of Sustainable Finance
Strong support for renewable energy
Share of RE projects in total energy generation projects portfolio(1)69%(As of 31.12.2020)
Strong rights contributing to employee satisfaction (As of 31.12.2020)
Unionized employees 98%
Female employees(2)55%
Turnover rate 1.6%
Female managers(3)45%
Return from maternity leave 99.7%
(1) Cash + Non-cash loans
(2) Excluding private security personnel23
(3) Positions including and superior to II. Manager
İşbank at a Glance
4
Financial Highlights
8
Appendix
25
24
Credit Card Business
Over 361,564 Maximum Sales Points and over 443,233 chains are included in Maximum loyalty programme.
Pioneering and leading bank in e-commerce and online shopping
38(1) alternative payment methods accepted in over 50 countries in e-commerce. Online merchants are able to accept these payment methods thanks to İşbank's strong e-commerce API.
By adding cards bearing MIR, Discover and Diners Club logos to the set of accepted cards that previously included Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay and JCB, İşbank has become the Bank accepting the highest number of card brands in Turkey.
Continuous development to enhance the digital experience of customers, many novelties introduced to the payment systems market. (New products: Maximum Gaming Card, Digital Debit Card, Digital Maxipara Card, İşim Card, Instant Card, Virtual Business Card)
Strategic expansion in the card payment area: Merchant acquiring in UK and Georgia besides Turkey, issuing debit cards in Iraq, UK, Georgia and Kosovo besides Turkey.
(TL million)(2)
2019
2020
Change
Issuing Volume
133,266
148,014
11.1%
Issuing Volume Market Share
14.3%
14.0%
-30 bps
Acquiring Volume
169,661
179,356
5.7%
Acquiring Volume Market Share
16.4%
15.3%
-108 bps
Balance
19,911
24,865
24.9%
Number of Credit Cards (000)
8,111
8,799
8.5%
Number of P.O.S. Terminals
502,748
540,626
7.5%
Ideal, Giropay, EPS, Alipay, QIWI, Mybank, Sofort, Bancontact, Multibanco, P24, Trustpay, Safetypay, Boleto, Elo, Finish Online Banking, Sepa Direct Debit, Wechatpay, Trustly, PayU, Poli, Dragonpay, eNETS, Singpost, Knet, Blik, Bangkok Bank, Krung Thai Bank, Krungsri Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, Yandex.Money, Sberbank Online, Alfa-Click, Zimpler,
MIR, Yandex Installment, Klarna Bank Transfer-PayLater-Slice It
(2) According to Interbank Card Center data
25
İşbank and Its Participations
as one of the biggest conglomerates in Turkey.
İşbank
Core Business
Banking Services
Financial Participations
Corporate Banking
Insurance
Private Pension
Commercial Banking
Asset Management
Retail Banking
Private Banking
Venture Capital
Capital Market
Investment Banking
Operations
Other Banking Services
REIT
Leasing & Factoring
Brokerage & Custody
Non-core Business
Non-financial Participations
Glass
Others
26
A Diversified Equity Participation Portfolio
Sectoral Breakdown*
Other
4.5%
Banks
22.4%
Glass
44.4%
Insurance
14.1%
Financial Ins.
14.6%
As of December 2020,
İşbank has 16 participations.
Share of participations in total assets is 4.4%.
Since 2002, a total of 43 participations has been divested.
Participation Mix*
Non-FinancialFinancial51.0%
49.0%
Listed 74.7%
Non-listed 25.3%
(*) According to the book values, as of 31.12.2020.
27
Glass
General Information
A leading flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, glass fiber, natural soda ash and chromium chemicals producer in the domestic market.
Backed by its vision, Şişecam expands its production operations into neighbouring countries.
50.93% share of Şişecam is held by İşbank.
Production (14 countries 43 facilities)
Glass
Flat Glass
Glassware
Packaging
Chemicals
Architectural
Autoglass
Encaps.
Soda Chromium
Glass
Fiber
Turkey
7
1
1
3
1
1
1
Bulgaria
2
1
1
1
Italy
2
1
Germany
2
Romania
1
Slovakia
1
Hungary
1
Bosnia
1
Russia
1
1
1
5
Georgia
1
Ukraine
1
Egypt
1
1
India
1
USA
1*
Toplam
14
4
4
4
10
4
2
1
Financial Information(Con., IFRS)
USD (Million)
2020/12*
2019/12
Total Assets
5,989
6,579
Shareholders' Equity (includes
3,045
3,248
non-controlling interests)
Net Sales
2,890
3,066
International Sales **
1,728
1,916
Gross Profit
902
998
EBITDA
811
827
*Merger of Anadolu Cam, Trakya Cam, Soda Sanayii, Paşabahçe Cam and Denizli Cam under Türkiye Şişe ve Cam Fabrikaları A.Ş. has been completed as of 30.09.2020 .
**Includes exports and sales from production abroad.
Market/Production Shares(%)*
Turkey
Europe
World
Flat Glass
67.0
22.5
3.9
Glassware
74.9
19.0
8.8
Glass Packaging
57.8
7.3
2.8
Soda Ash
47.5
15.6
3.1
Chromium Chemicals
77.0
46.0
33.0
*As of 31.12.2020.
Market shares are in terms of tonnage except Glassware.
Glassware market share is in terms of unit in Turkey and based on revenue in Europe and World.
*Production facility to be established after the completion of licensing process.
28
List of Financial Participations…
Company Name
Field of Activity
Bank's Direct
Risk Group
Assets (USD
Shareholders'
Market
Basis for Market Share
Share(%)
Share (%)
000) (1)
Equity
Share (%)(1)
(USD 000)
(1)
Türkiye Sınai Kalkınma Bankası A.Ş.
Investment Bank
47.23
50.92
6,969,040
826,616
13.3
Total Assets
İşbank AG (2)
Banking
100.00
100.00
2,062,447
253,178
N/A
JSC İşbank
Banking
100.00
100.00
157,611
57,413
N/A
JSC Isbank Georgia
Banking
100.00
100.00
100,194
25,504
N/A
Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Şirketi
Insurance
-
64.31
1,635,190
380,552
Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik A.Ş.
Life Insurance & Private
62.00
83.00
4,883,835
214,118
Pension
Milli Reasürans T.A.Ş.(2)
Reinsurance
87.60
87.60
683,225
314,468
İş Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş.(2) (5)
Brokerage House
65.65
70.69
1,000,870
238,243
Yatırım Finansman Menkul Değerler A.Ş.(2) (5)
Brokerage House
-
98.42
169,337
19,484
İş Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş.(2)
Trust Company
-
38.66
31,518
31,322
İş Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
Portfolio Mngt.
-
100.00
25,730
22,921
İş Finansal Kiralama A.Ş. (5)
Leasing
27.79
58.24
1,727,910
232,593
İş Faktoring A.Ş.
Factoring
-
100.00
629,003
64,532
İş Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş.
REIT
50.51
63.89
707,570
559,371
36,791
36,238
İş Girişim Sermayesi Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş.
Risk Venture
-
57.67
Efes Varlık Yönetim A.Ş.(2)
Asset Management
-
100.00
29,785
4,227
20,850,056
TOTAL
3,280,780
11.8 Premium Income
Private Pension Funds
18/ 11.7(3) Under Management / Life
Premium Income
6.1(4)
Premium Income
9.67 Transaction Volume
2.7 Transaction Volume
39.1 NAV
16.83 Funds Under Management
11.4(2)
Lease Receivables
10.8(2)
Factoring Receivables
4.5 Market Value
-
-
As of December 31, 2020
As of September 30, 2020
As of December 31, 2020; total amount of funds (including state contribution and auto enrollment) managed within private pension system is TL 170 billion while Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik accounts for %18 of this figure. The company's market share in life insurance market is %11.7 as of the same date.
Milli Reasürans T.A.Ş. has approximately %6.1 of premiums transferred to reinsurance by local insurance companies.
Consolidated data
29
Disclaimer Statement
The information in this document has been obtained by Türkiye İş Bankası A.Ş. ("İşbank") from sources believed
to be reliable, however, bank cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness , or correctness of such information. This document has been issued for information purposes only. The financial reports and statements announced by İşbank to the public and the relevant corporations are accepted to be the sole material. İşbank does not accept any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its contents due to the misleading information in this document. All estimations contained in this document are the opinions of İşbank and can be subject to change without notice. This document can not be interpreted as an advice to the investors and İşbank can not be held responsible for the results of investment decisions made on account of this document. This document has been issued specially to the person, whom the document is concerned and may not be reproduced, distributed or shared with third parties for any purpose.
30
Investor Relations Contact Details
Neşe Gülden Sözdinler
Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability Division
Phone: +90 212 316 16 00
E-mail: Nese.Sozdinler@isbank.com.tr
Alper Turgal
Unit Manager
Phone: + 90 212 316 16 10
E-mail: Alper.Turgal@isbank.com.tr
Özge Han Mercimekçi
Assistant Manager
Phone: + 90 212 316 16 23
E-mail: Ozge.Han@isbank.com.tr
İşbank Investor Relations and Sustainability Division
Türkiye İş Bankası Head Office
İş Kuleleri Kule 1 34330 Levent/Istanbul - Turkey E-mail: investorrelations@isbank.com.tr
For the soft copy of this presentation, please follow the QR code:
Turkiye Is Bankasi AS published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 19:22:02 UTC.