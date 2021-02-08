Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Turkiye Is Bankasi AS    ISCTR   TRAISCTR91N2

TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS

(ISCTR)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turkiye Is Bankasi : Fourth Quarter Investor Presentation

02/08/2021 | 02:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

İŞBANK

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

2020

Contents

İşbank at a Glance

4

Financial Highlights

8

Appendix

25

2

İşbank at a Glance

4

Financial Highlights

8

Appendix

25

3

İşbank in Brief

Widespread shareholder base

Free Float

34.83%

İşbank Pension

Fund

37.08%

Atatürk Shares

28.09%

  • Stocks are quoted at BIST and also traded at LSE in the form of GDRs.
  • Largest stake owned by employees via pension fund
  • 1,205 domestic branches country-wide (largest among private banks), and 22 foreign branches
  • 6,521 ATMs (largest ATM network among private banks)
  • ~ 9.2 mn digital customers

Nationwide coverage

International coverage

6

8

4

5

5

311

4

14

5

7

16

30 11

1

3

3

5

5

16

4

4

7

5

2

4

7

1

3

10

47

117

2

5

1

20

12

8

6

3

3

6

3

1

1

1

21

18

7

7

5

4

5

4

2

6

93

11

29

18

7

2

10

2

1

17

6

3

3

3

79

9

5

3

20

49

4 1

23

3

25

2

17

6

15 İşbank Branches in

2 İşbank Branches in

Northern Cyprus

London, UK.

HO + 9 İşbank AG

1 İşbank AG Branch

Branches in Germany

in Amsterdam, the

- Bank Subsidiary

Netherlands

1 Representative

Office in Cairo, Egypt

Number of Branches

1,374 1,364 1,355

1,271

1,227

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

1 Branch in

2 Branches in Arbil

2 Branches in

Manama, Bahrain

and Baghdad, Iraq

Pristine and

Prizren, Kosovo

HO + 2 İşbank

HO + 2 İşbank

1 Representative

Russia Branches

Georgia Branches

Office in

and 1

in Georgia - Bank

Shang-hai, China

Representative

Subsidiary

Office

in Russia - Bank

Subsidiary

4

Main Business Lines

Banking Services

Corporate Banking

Commercial Banking

Retail Banking

Private Banking

Capital Market Operations

Other Banking Services

Other Financial Services

Insurance

Private Pension

Asset Management

Venture Capital

Investment Banking

REIT

Leasing & Factoring

Brokerage & Custody

5

The Largest Private Bank

Main Balance Sheet Items

(1)

Total Assets

Total Loans

TL Loans

FX Loans

Consumer Loans

(3)

Non-Retail Loans

Total Deposits

TL Deposits

FX Deposits

Demand Deposits

(4)

Other Products & Distribution Network

Number of POS

(5)

Acquiring Volume

(5)

Number of Credit Cards

(5)

Issuing Volume

(5)

Volume of Debit Cards

(5)

Number of Branches

(6)

Number of ATMs

Market Share (%)

(2)

2020

Rank

10.5

st

1

10.1

st

1

9.5

st

1

11.2

st

1

10.6

st

1

9.9

st

1

11.2

st

1

8.9

nd

2

13.2

st

1

15.6

st

1

9.9

rd

3

15.3

rd

3

11.6

rd

3

14.0

rd

3

8.8

nd

2

12.3

st

1

12.4

st

1

  1. Market share calculations are based on weekly BRSA data excluding participation banks. Total assets market share is based on monthly BRSA data.
  2. Ranking among private-sector banks
  3. Including retail overdraft accounts
  4. Excluding interbank deposits
  5. Market share calculations are based on Interbank Card Center (BKM) data.

6

İşbank at a Glance

4

Financial Highlights

8

Appendix

25

7

Growth Performance

Total Assets

(TL mn.)

.9% 26

593,902

468,059

416,388

362,244

313,074

Loans

(TL mn.)

239,409

203,144

.7% 27

345,150

258,542 270,360

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Deposits

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Shareholders' Equity

(TL mn.)

(TL mn.)

177,360

7%

.

24

368,876

295,922

245,269

203,752

37,409

15.1%

67,781

58,873

49,721

42,984

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

8

Asset Structure

Main Balance Sheet Items

(TL mn.)

2019

2020

Change

Cash & Banks

66,188

84,438

27.6%

Securities (Net)

84,247

109,485

30.0%

Loans

270,360

345,150

27.7%

Participations (Net)

21,071

26,002

23.4%

Fixed Assets (Net)

8,478

9,161

8.1%

Other Assets

17,716

19,665

11.0%

Total Assets

468,059

593,902

26.9%

Interest Earning Assets / Total Assets

91.1%

91.5%

89.3%

89.0%

89.4%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Asset Composition

14.1%

14.2%

Cash & Banks

18.0%

18.4%

Securities

57.8%

58.1%

Loans

Participations

Fixed & Other Assets

4.5%

4.4%

5.6%

4.9%

2019

2020

Loans / Assets

64.9% 66.1% 62.5%

57.8% 58.1%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

9

Solid Lending Franchise

Loan Portfolio QoQ Change

(TL mn.)

0.0%

.1%

-4.

345,168

345,150

3

6%

205,285

211,731

139,883

133,419

TL

FX*

Total

20 Q3

20 Q4

(*) -0.8% change in FX loans when adjusted for the change in exchange rate.

Loan Portfolio YoY Change

(TL mn.)

Loans / Deposits

92.2%

91.4%

89.4%

93.6%

2019

2020

Loans/Deposits

Loans/Deposits (Adj.)*

  1. TL securities issued added to deposits.

TL / FX Mix of Loans

5%

.

34

211,731

157,415

18.1%

112,945 133,419

7%

.

27

345,150

270,360

39.8%

38.4%

44.7%

41.8%

38.7%

61.6%

61.3%

60.2%

58.2%

55.3%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

TL

FX*

Total

2019

2020

TL

FX

(*) -5.8% change in FX loans when adjusted for the change in exchange rate.

10

Diversified Loan Portfolio

  • 45% comprised of retail and SME loans.

Total Loans

(TL mn.)

270,360

345,150

18.1%

19.8%

Retail Loans

25.0%

5.5%

5.2%

21.7%20.1%

Consumer (1)

Credit Cards(2)

SME (3)

54.7%54.9%

Commercial &

Corporate

20192020

Consumer Loans

(TL mn.)

48,98768,193

60.8%

General Purpose

64.6%

Consumer Loans

Auto Loans

1.1%

Housing Loans

35.6%

1.8%

Retail Overdraft

31.0%

2.5%

2.5%

2019

2020

  1. Includes retail overdraft accounts.
  2. Includes retail credit card balances only.
  3. SME definition includes companies with number of employees < 250 and turnover or total assets <= TL 125 mn.

11

Asset Quality

NPL Ratio & Share of Stage II

NPL Ratio

Share of Stage II

12.6%

12.7%

12.4%

6.6%*

6.4%*

6.5%*

5.7%

5.2%

5.6%

20 Q2

20 Q3

20 Q4

(*) Without the impact of BRSA forbearance measures.

NPL Trends (Quarterly)

(TL mn.)

Net NPL Formation Rate(1)

1.49%

-0.09%

0.13%

2,505

418

1,073

962

1,220

1,285

487

110

20 Q2

69

20 Q3

20 Q4

-

Additions to NPLs

Recoveries

Net NPL Formation

Coverage Ratios

20 Q1

20 Q2

20 Q3

20 Q4

Stage 1

0.6%

0.7%

0.7%

0.8%

Stage 2

12.0%

14.3%

16.2%

18.2%

Stage 3

59.1%

60.8%

63.1%

63.7%

Stage 3 (Total) (3)

96.7%

109.6%

126.7%

128.7%

Total

5.4%

5.7%

5.8%

6.4%

Total (Incl. Free Provisions)

5.8%

6.2%

6.6%

7.2%

Net Cost of Risk

Quarterly

Cumulative

Provisions (TL mn)

20 Q1

20 Q2

20 Q3

20 Q4

2020

Stage 1

211

299

256

557

1,324

Stage 2

749

1,403

1,390

765

4,307

Stage 3

1,515

748

1,022

1,298

4,583

Reversals (TL mn) (-)

20 Q1

20 Q2

20 Q3

20 Q4

2020

Stage 1+2

156

19

12

6

193

Stage 3

547

437

417

375

1,776

Net CoR (2)

249

260

271

260

262 bps

(1) Net NPL Formation / Average Performing Loans

(2)

(Stage 1+2+3 Expected Credit Losses - Reversals) / Average Performing Loans

12

(3)

(Provisions for Stage 1+2+3 Expected Credit Losses + Free Provisions) / Non-performing Loans

Securities Portfolio

Breakdown of TL & FX Securities*

2020

Share in

TL

FX

Total Sec.

73.3%

26.7%

Classification of Securities

20192020

0.1%

72.6%

61.6%

59.9%

99.9%

27.4%

Floating

Fixed

(*) Shows floating and fixed rate notes.

1.8%

36.7%

2.1%

38.1%

Measured at Fair Value through Profit/Loss

Measured at Fair Value through OCI

Measured at Amortised Cost

Yield of Securities (Quarterly)

20 Q3

13.21%

13.72%

TL Securities

20 Q4

4.64% 3.68%

FX Securities

  • Government bonds and treasury bills constitute
    .95% of total portfolio.
  • Average durations
    0.9 years for TL Securities

4.2 years for FX Securities

CPI Linkers (Quarterly)

20 Q3

20 Q4

Yield

15.90%

16.65%

Interest Income (TL mn.)

1,446

1,550

13

Strong Fund Generation Capability

Main Balance Sheet Items

(TL mn.)

2019

2020

Change

Deposits

295,922

368,876

24.7%

REPOs & Money Market

1,188

22,997

1,836%

Funds Borrowed

40,251

40,431

0.4%

Securities Issued

31,117

30,841

-0.9%

Other*

40,708

62,976

54.7%

Equity

58,873

67,781

15.1%

Total Liabilities & Equity

468,059

593,902

26.9%

Largest TL funding base

among private-sector banks

Liabilities Composition

12.6%

11.4%

Equity

10.6%

8.7%

6.6%

5.2%

6.8%

Other*

8.6%

0.3%

3.9%

Securities Issued

63.2%

62.1%

Funds Borrowed

REPOs&Money Market

Deposits

2019

2020

(*) Includes subordinated debt of USD 1.9 bn and TL 2.3 bn as of 2019, and USD 2.7 bn and TL 2.3 bn as of 2020

14

Largest Deposits Franchise

… a clear indicator of customer trust.

Deposits QoQ Change

(TL mn.)

-1.

0%

-

-0.2%

372,456 368,876

2.2%

234,940 234,363

137,517 134,514

TL

FX *

Total

20 Q3

20 Q4

(*) %3.7 change in FX deposits when adjusted for the change in exchange rate.

Deposits YoY Change

(TL mn.)

24.7%

Share of Demand Deposits

(in Total Deposits)

41.7%

24.6%

26.3%

28.4%

24.4%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

  • Largest market share in total, FX, and demand deposits among private sector banks
  • Largest demand deposit base (1)

2.5%

131,290 134,514

.4% 42

234,363

164,632

368,876

295,922

In total deposits: 41.7%

In TL deposits(2): 26.9%

In FX deposits(2): 50.4%

Market share in demand deposits (2) : 15.6%

Savings deposits account for 70.7% of total deposits.

TL

FX *

Total

2019

2020

(*) 13.5%change in FX deposits when adjusted for the change in exchange rate.

(1)

Among peers.

(2)

Excluding bank deposits.

15

Sufficient Capitalization

Comfortable level of capital, well above the regulatory limit…

Capital Ratios (%)

Minimum Capital Requirements

18.7%

17.0%

2020 Minimum Requirements (%)

Bank-Only

Consolidated

14.7%

14.7%

CET 1 Ratio

7.06

9.06

12.7%

13.0%

18.0%*

16.5%*

14.2%*

14.2%*

12.5%*

Tier 1 Ratio

8.56

10.56

12.3%*

CAR

10.56

12.56

Bank-Only

Consolidated

CET I Ratio

Tier I Ratio

CET I Ratio

(*) Without the impact of BRSA forbearance measures that will end as of 2021 1H.

Change in CAR

Excess Capital

2020 Q3

17.36%

Excess Capital

With

Without

Net Income

0.32%

(mn TL)

Forbearance

Forbearance

MTM Gains in the Period

0.30%

CET 1

34,721

33,379

Bank-Only

Tier 1

27,934

26,337

Sub-Debt Amortization

-0.12%

CAR

36,759

35,034

Sub-Debt Currency Impact

-0.12%

CET 1

19,499

17,770

Currency Impact

0.12%

Consolidated

Tier 1

12,746

10,860

Other Changes in RWA

0.16%

CAR

23,624

21,694

2020 Q4

18.02%

Forbearance

0.66%

2020 Q4 (Reported)

18.68%

16

Margin & Spreads(1)

NIM (Cumulative)(2)

NIM

NIM - Swap Adjusted

5.50%5.49%

4.37%

3.71%

20192020

NIM (Quarterly)(2)

NIM

NIM - Swap Adjusted

5.68%

5.11%

4.64%

3.43%

20 Q3

20 Q4

  1. Based on MIS data
  2. Interest earning assets include Central Bank reserves.

TL Spread (Quarterly)

13.49%

12.56%

8.50%

Loan Yield

(3)

5.67%

Deposit Cost

TL Spread

6.89%

4.99%

20 Q3

20 Q4

FX Spread (Quarterly)

6.77%

5.11%

0.14%

0.10%

Loan Yield

(3)

Deposit Cost

FX Spread

6.63%

5.01%

20 Q3

20 Q4

17

(3) Including demand deposits.

Fee Income Performance

Fees & Commissions Income (Net)

(TL thousand)

2020 Q3

2020 Q4

∆ QoQ

2019

2020

∆ YoY

Cash Loans

239,370

166,685

-30.4%

714,288

930,301

30.2%

Non-cash Loans

276,236

309,732

12.1%

1,061,821

1,111,518

4.7%

M. Funds & Other Inv. Acc. Fees

255,556

272,867

6.8%

349,513

917,068

162.4%

Payment Systems

491,958

560,879

14.0%

2,352,023

1,799,388

-23.5%

Other*

233,202

229,686

-1.5%

1,091,483

859,337

-21.3%

Net Fees & Commissions

1,496,322

1,539,849

2.9%

5,569,128

5,617,613

0.9%

  • Share of net F&C income in total operating income** is 16.9% as of 2020.
  • OPEX coverage of Net F&C income stood at around 47.6% as of 2020.

Composition of Net Fees & Comm.

Fees & Comm. Income Coverage

Net Fees & Comm. / OPEX

Lending Related

Net Fees & Comm. / HR Expenses

31.9%

36.3%

Fees

130.0%

6.3%

Mutual Fund Man.

16.3%

& Other Inv. Acc.

108.2%

42.2%

Fees

32.0%

Payment Systems

56.9%

47.6%

19.6%

Other*

15.3%

2019

2020

2019

2020

(*) Including Fund Transfer, Insurance, Account Keeping and Other fees.

(**) Total operating income includes income from participations according to IAS 27. Stage I+II provision reversals of TL 193 mn in18 2020 12M are excluded.

Effective Cost Management

Cost(1)/ Income(2)

Employees per Branch

38.8%

32.9%

18.4 17.9

17.3 17.6

18.3

18.0

18.0

18.8

19.3

19.1

18.9

19.2

18.9

19.2

18.2 18.1

20192020

Cost(1) / Average Assets

2.1%2.0%

20192020

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

İşbank

Peer Average(3)

Cost Structure

16.2%

15.0%

Other

6.6%

5.5%

8.8%

7.1%

SDIF Fees

27.3%

25.7%

Depreciation

Other Op.

43.7%

44.0%

Expenses

HR Expenses

2019

2020

  1. Cost is adjusted for non-recurring and other items shown on Income Statement Highlight spage of the presentation.
  2. Income figures include income from participations according to IAS 27 and exclude released Stage I+II provisions and other one-off items.

(3) Peer banks are defined as the closest 3 private sector banks.

19

Income Statement Highlights

(TL mn.)

2020 Q3

2020 Q4

∆ QoQ

2019

2020

∆ YoY

Net Interest Income

6,855

6,523

-4.8%

19,859

25,242

27.1%

(-) SWAP Cost (1)

1,245

2,140

71.9%

6,457

5,141

-20.4%

Net Interest Income Incl. Swap Cost

5,610

4,383

-21.9%

13,402

20,102

50.0%

Net Fees & Commissions

1,496

1,540

2.9%

5,569

5,618

0.9%

Net Trading Gains/Losses Excl. Swap Cost

898

500

-44.3%

60

1,799

NM

Other Operating Income

563

(2)

506(2)

-10.0%

3,156

(2)

2,458

(2)

-22.1%

Total Operating Income

8,568

6,930

-19.1%

22,187

29,976

35.1%

(-) Released free provisions

0

0

NM

375

0

NM

(-) Provision Reversals for Administrative Fine

0

0

NM

83

0

NM

Total Operating Income - Adj.

8,568

6,930

-19.1%

21,729

29,976

38.0%

HR Expenses

1,140

1,180

3.5%

4,284

5,192

21.2%

Non-HR Expenses

1,631

1,825

11.9%

5,509

6,605

19.9%

Total Operating Expenses

2,771

3,005

8.4%

9,793

11,797

20.5%

(-) Provision for Pension Fund

180

202

12.2%

619

742

19.9%

Total Operating Expenses - Adj.

2,591

2,803

8.2%

9,174

11,055

20.5%

Operating Profit

5,797

3,925

-32.3%

12,394

18,179

46.7%

Operating Profit - Adj.

5,977

4,127

-31.0%

12,555

18,921

50.7%

Stage 3 Expected Credit Losses

1,022

1,298

27.0%

6,312

4,583

-27.4%

Stage 1+2 Expected Credit Losses

1,646

1,322

-19.7%

1,467

5,631

283.8%

Other Provision Charges

1,630

-145

NM

547

2,516

359.8%

Total Provision Charges

4,299

2,475

-42.4%

8,326

12,730

52.9%

(-) Free provisions

1,250

-100

NM

300

1,750

483.3%

Total Provision Charges - Adj.

3,049

2,575

-15.5%

8,026

10,980

36.8%

Income from Participations

1,210

1,080

-10.8%

2,806

3,406

21.4%

Tax Provisions

559

903

61.4%

807

2,045

153.4%

Net Income

2,149

1,627

-24.3%

6,068

6,811

12.3%

NM: Not meaningful

(1)

Based on MIS data

(2)

Includes reversal of Stage I+II provisions.(2019 12M : TL 1,065 mn. , 2020 Q1: TL 156 mn. , 2020 Q2: TL 19 mn. , 2020 Q3: TL 12 mn.

20

2020 Q4: TL 6 mn. , 2020 12M: TL 193 mn.)

Profitability Ratios

Return on Assets

Return on Equity

RoAA

RoATA *

RoAE

RoATE *

12.1%

11.7%

11.4%

10.9%

1.39% 1.40%

1.25% 1.26%

2019

2020

2019

2020

  1. Tangible Equity (TE) and Tangible Assets (TA) are calculated by the deduction of M-t-M valuation differences regarding Fin. Assets Measured at FV through OCI and real estates from shareholders' equity and total assets.

21

Strong Focus on Digitalisation

Evolution of Share of Transactions per Channel

Internet Banking

ATM

Mobile Banking

Total Non-Branch

95.7%

92.2%

74.8%

74.8%

62.8%

37.6%

30.3%

15.3%

9.3%

2.2%

10.7%

8.5%

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Digital Banking - Number of Customers ('000)

7,809

9,197

~ 9.2 mn

digital

customers

207

1,620

2,842

2,962

Mobile Banking

Internet Banking

2011

2019

2020

Mobile Banking Market Shares *

# Transactions

Investment

27.9%

Credit Cards

15.3%

Money Transfer

11.9%

Payments

12.0%

Share of Digital Channels in Retail Sales *

85.1%

86.8%

TL Time Deposits

GPLs

(*) Source: The Banks Association of Turkey, as of 2020 Q3

(*) Number of sales in 2020 Q4

22

Sustainability

Senior level commitment in sustainability management…

Efficient governance structure for ESG activities…

Corporate Governance

Committee

Sustainability

Coordinator

Sustainability

Service

Sustainability

Team

(Investor Relations Division)

Environment-friendly buildings

Head Office

Atlas Data Center

Tuzla Technology and

Operations Center

Sustainability Management System

Sustainability Policy

Policies

Environmental

Human Rights

Anti-bribery

Gifts and

and Human

and Anti-

and Social

Hospitality

Resources

corruption

Impacts Policy

Policy

Policy

Policy

Processes

- Evaluation of Environmental and Social

- Training and Improving Internal Capacity

Impacts Caused by Lending Activities

-

Reporting

- Evaluation of Internal Environmental

-

Internal Audit and Internal Control

Impacts

-

Management Review

- Calculation of GHG emissions

Risk assessment via Environmental and Social Risk Evaluation Tool for new investment projects worth more than USD 10 million

İşbank Exclusion List of activities which are not financed

Declaration of Sustainable Finance

Strong support for renewable energy

Share of RE projects in total energy generation projects portfolio(1) 69% (As of 31.12.2020)

Strong rights contributing to employee satisfaction (As of 31.12.2020)

Unionized employees 98%

Female employees(2) 55%

Turnover rate 1.6%

Female managers(3) 45%

Return from maternity leave 99.7%

(1) Cash + Non-cash loans

(2) Excluding private security personnel23

(3) Positions including and superior to II. Manager

İşbank at a Glance

4

Financial Highlights

8

Appendix

25

24

Credit Card Business

  • Over 361,564 Maximum Sales Points and over 443,233 chains are included in Maximum loyalty programme.
  • Pioneering and leading bank in e-commerce and online shopping
  • 38(1) alternative payment methods accepted in over 50 countries in e-commerce. Online merchants are able to accept these payment methods thanks to İşbank's strong e-commerce API.
  • By adding cards bearing MIR, Discover and Diners Club logos to the set of accepted cards that previously included Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay and JCB, İşbank has become the Bank accepting the highest number of card brands in Turkey.
  • Continuous development to enhance the digital experience of customers, many novelties introduced to the payment systems market. (New products: Maximum Gaming Card, Digital Debit Card, Digital Maxipara Card, İşim Card, Instant Card, Virtual Business Card)
  • Strategic expansion in the card payment area: Merchant acquiring in UK and Georgia besides Turkey, issuing debit cards in Iraq, UK, Georgia and Kosovo besides Turkey.

(TL million)(2)

2019

2020

Change

Issuing Volume

133,266

148,014

11.1%

Issuing Volume Market Share

14.3%

14.0%

-30 bps

Acquiring Volume

169,661

179,356

5.7%

Acquiring Volume Market Share

16.4%

15.3%

-108 bps

Balance

19,911

24,865

24.9%

Number of Credit Cards (000)

8,111

8,799

8.5%

Number of P.O.S. Terminals

502,748

540,626

7.5%

  1. Ideal, Giropay, EPS, Alipay, QIWI, Mybank, Sofort, Bancontact, Multibanco, P24, Trustpay, Safetypay, Boleto, Elo, Finish Online Banking, Sepa Direct Debit, Wechatpay, Trustly, PayU, Poli, Dragonpay, eNETS, Singpost, Knet, Blik, Bangkok Bank, Krung Thai Bank, Krungsri Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, Yandex.Money, Sberbank Online, Alfa-Click, Zimpler,

MIR, Yandex Installment, Klarna Bank Transfer-PayLater-Slice It

(2) According to Interbank Card Center data

25

İşbank and Its Participations

  • as one of the biggest conglomerates in Turkey.

İşbank

Core Business

Banking Services

Financial Participations

Corporate Banking

Insurance

Private Pension

Commercial Banking

Asset Management

Retail Banking

Private Banking

Venture Capital

Capital Market

Investment Banking

Operations

Other Banking Services

REIT

Leasing & Factoring

Brokerage & Custody

Non-core Business

Non-financial Participations

Glass

Others

26

A Diversified Equity Participation Portfolio

Sectoral Breakdown*

Other

4.5%

Banks

22.4%

Glass

44.4%

Insurance

14.1%

Financial Ins.

14.6%

  • As of December 2020,
    • İşbank has 16 participations.
    • Share of participations in total assets is 4.4%.
  • Since 2002, a total of 43 participations has been divested.

Participation Mix*

Non-FinancialFinancial 51.0%

49.0%

Listed 74.7%

Non-listed 25.3%

(*) According to the book values, as of 31.12.2020.

27

Glass

General Information

  • A leading flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, glass fiber, natural soda ash and chromium chemicals producer in the domestic market.
  • Backed by its vision, Şişecam expands its production operations into neighbouring countries.
  • 50.93% share of Şişecam is held by İşbank.

Production (14 countries 43 facilities)

Glass

Flat Glass

Glassware

Packaging

Chemicals

Architectural

Autoglass

Encaps.

Soda Chromium

Glass

Fiber

Turkey

7

1

1

3

1

1

1

Bulgaria

2

1

1

1

Italy

2

1

Germany

2

Romania

1

Slovakia

1

Hungary

1

Bosnia

1

Russia

1

1

1

5

Georgia

1

Ukraine

1

Egypt

1

1

India

1

USA

1*

Toplam

14

4

4

4

10

4

2

1

Financial Information(Con., IFRS)

USD (Million)

2020/12*

2019/12

Total Assets

5,989

6,579

Shareholders' Equity (includes

3,045

3,248

non-controlling interests)

Net Sales

2,890

3,066

International Sales **

1,728

1,916

Gross Profit

902

998

EBITDA

811

827

*Merger of Anadolu Cam, Trakya Cam, Soda Sanayii, Paşabahçe Cam and Denizli Cam under Türkiye Şişe ve Cam Fabrikaları A.Ş. has been completed as of 30.09.2020 .

**Includes exports and sales from production abroad.

Market/Production Shares(%)*

Turkey

Europe

World

Flat Glass

67.0

22.5

3.9

Glassware

74.9

19.0

8.8

Glass Packaging

57.8

7.3

2.8

Soda Ash

47.5

15.6

3.1

Chromium Chemicals

77.0

46.0

33.0

*As of 31.12.2020.

Market shares are in terms of tonnage except Glassware.

Glassware market share is in terms of unit in Turkey and based on revenue in Europe and World.

*Production facility to be established after the completion of licensing process.

28

List of Financial Participations…

Company Name

Field of Activity

Bank's Direct

Risk Group

Assets (USD

Shareholders'

Market

Basis for Market Share

Share(%)

Share (%)

000) (1)

Equity

Share (%)(1)

(USD 000)

(1)

Türkiye Sınai Kalkınma Bankası A.Ş.

Investment Bank

47.23

50.92

6,969,040

826,616

13.3

Total Assets

İşbank AG (2)

Banking

100.00

100.00

2,062,447

253,178

N/A

JSC İşbank

Banking

100.00

100.00

157,611

57,413

N/A

JSC Isbank Georgia

Banking

100.00

100.00

100,194

25,504

N/A

Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Şirketi

Insurance

-

64.31

1,635,190

380,552

Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik A.Ş.

Life Insurance & Private

62.00

83.00

4,883,835

214,118

Pension

Milli Reasürans T.A.Ş.(2)

Reinsurance

87.60

87.60

683,225

314,468

İş Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş.(2) (5)

Brokerage House

65.65

70.69

1,000,870

238,243

Yatırım Finansman Menkul Değerler A.Ş.(2) (5)

Brokerage House

-

98.42

169,337

19,484

İş Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş.(2)

Trust Company

-

38.66

31,518

31,322

İş Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.

Portfolio Mngt.

-

100.00

25,730

22,921

İş Finansal Kiralama A.Ş. (5)

Leasing

27.79

58.24

1,727,910

232,593

İş Faktoring A.Ş.

Factoring

-

100.00

629,003

64,532

İş Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş.

REIT

50.51

63.89

707,570

559,371

36,791

36,238

İş Girişim Sermayesi Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş.

Risk Venture

-

57.67

Efes Varlık Yönetim A.Ş.(2)

Asset Management

-

100.00

29,785

4,227

20,850,056

TOTAL

3,280,780

11.8 Premium Income

Private Pension Funds

18/ 11.7(3) Under Management / Life

Premium Income

6.1(4)

Premium Income

9.67 Transaction Volume

2.7 Transaction Volume

39.1 NAV

16.83 Funds Under Management

11.4(2)

Lease Receivables

10.8(2)

Factoring Receivables

4.5 Market Value

-

-

  1. As of December 31, 2020
  2. As of September 30, 2020
  3. As of December 31, 2020; total amount of funds (including state contribution and auto enrollment) managed within private pension system is TL 170 billion while Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik accounts for %18 of this figure. The company's market share in life insurance market is %11.7 as of the same date.
  4. Milli Reasürans T.A.Ş. has approximately %6.1 of premiums transferred to reinsurance by local insurance companies.
  5. Consolidated data

29

Disclaimer Statement

The information in this document has been obtained by Türkiye İş Bankası A.Ş. ("İşbank") from sources believed

to be reliable, however, bank cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness , or correctness of such information. This document has been issued for information purposes only. The financial reports and statements announced by İşbank to the public and the relevant corporations are accepted to be the sole material. İşbank does not accept any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its contents due to the misleading information in this document. All estimations contained in this document are the opinions of İşbank and can be subject to change without notice. This document can not be interpreted as an advice to the investors and İşbank can not be held responsible for the results of investment decisions made on account of this document. This document has been issued specially to the person, whom the document is concerned and may not be reproduced, distributed or shared with third parties for any purpose.

30

Investor Relations Contact Details

Neşe Gülden Sözdinler

Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability Division

Phone: +90 212 316 16 00

E-mail: Nese.Sozdinler@isbank.com.tr

Alper Turgal

Unit Manager

Phone: + 90 212 316 16 10

E-mail: Alper.Turgal@isbank.com.tr

Özge Han Mercimekçi

Assistant Manager

Phone: + 90 212 316 16 23

E-mail: Ozge.Han@isbank.com.tr

İşbank Investor Relations and Sustainability Division

Türkiye İş Bankası Head Office

İş Kuleleri Kule 1 34330 Levent/Istanbul - Turkey E-mail: investorrelations@isbank.com.tr

For the soft copy of this presentation, please follow the QR code:

31

Disclaimer

Turkiye Is Bankasi AS published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 19:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS
08:23aTURKIYE IS BANKASI : Fourth Quarter Investor Presentation
PU
04:05aTURKIYE IS BANKASI : Notification Regarding Issue of Capital Market Instrument
PU
02/05TURKIYE IS BANKASI : Monthly Economic Reviews - January 2021​
PU
02/03TURKIYE IS BANKASI : Turkey's most valuable banking brand
PU
02/02TURKIYE IS BANKASI : Notification Regarding Issue of Capital Market Instrument
PU
01/28TURKIYE IS BANKASI : Regarding the Changes in İşbank Executive Committ..
PU
01/26TURKIYE IS BANKASI : Maxis makes New Year's first investment in Mindsite, a grad..
PU
01/26TURKIYE IS BANKASI : Maxi, İşbank's personal assistant, employs its 40..
PU
01/11TURKIYE IS BANKASI : Notification Regarding Issue of Capital Market Instrument
PU
01/11TURKIYE IS BANKASI : Notification Regarding Issue Limit
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 30 670 M 4 333 M 4 333 M
Net income 2020 6 725 M 950 M 950 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,29x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 30 281 M 4 270 M 4 278 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 29 108
Free-Float 34,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 6,38 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adnan Bali General Manager & Director
Senar Akkus Deputy CEO & Head-Financial Management
Füsun Tümsavas Chairman
Ertugrul Senem Coordinator-Information Security
Feray Demir Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS4 290
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.8.59%420 756
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.80%280 027
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.18%215 960
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.24.55%174 617
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.89%134 929
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ