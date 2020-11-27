Turkiye Is Bankasi : Regarding the Use of Pre-emptive Rights in Trakya Yatırım Holding A.Ş.'s Capital Increase

Material Event Disclosure General

Material Event Disclosure General

With the resolution of our Board of Directors, the Head Office has been authorized to carry out the necessary actions, including the use of our pre-emptive rights, regarding the capital increase of Trakya Yatırım Holding A.Ş. in which our Bank owns 100% shares, with a total amount of TL 150,000,000 in cash. The aforementioned capital increase is envisaged to be made to meet the capital needs that may arise from mainly technology-focused investment opportunities.

This is the translation of the Turkish public disclosure made by Türkiye İş Bankası A.Ş. through the Public Disclosure Platform, under the Material Events Guideline prepared in accordance with the Communique of Material Events, numbered II-15.1. According to the Material Events Guideline and the regulations, the Turkish public disclosure shall prevail.

