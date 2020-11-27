Log in
Turkiye Is Bankasi : Regarding the Use of Pre-emptive Rights in Trakya Yatırım Holding A.Ş.'s Capital Increase

11/27/2020 | 10:13am EST
KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU

TÜRKİYE İŞ BANKASI A.Ş.

Material Event Disclosure (General)

Summary

Regarding the Use of Pre-emptive Rights in Trakya Yatırım Holding A.Ş.'s Capital Increase

Material Event Disclosure General

Related Companies

[]

Related Funds

[]

Material Event Disclosure General

Update Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Correction Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject

-

Postponed Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Announcement Content

Explanations

With the resolution of our Board of Directors, the Head Office has been authorized to carry out the necessary actions, including the use of our pre-emptive rights, regarding the capital increase of Trakya Yatırım Holding A.Ş. in which our Bank owns 100% shares, with a total amount of TL 150,000,000 in cash. The aforementioned capital increase is envisaged to be made to meet the capital needs that may arise from mainly technology-focused investment opportunities.

This is the translation of the Turkish public disclosure made by Türkiye İş Bankası A.Ş. through the Public Disclosure Platform, under the Material Events Guideline prepared in accordance with the Communique of Material Events, numbered II-15.1. According to the Material Events Guideline and the regulations, the Turkish public disclosure shall prevail.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Turkiye Is Bankasi AS published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 15:12:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
