Company Announcement

For immediate release

TÜRKİYE SINAİ KALKINMA BANKASI A.Ş. (the "Issuer")

25 March 2024

Re: Home Member State Election

The Issuer hereby elects Ireland as its Home Member State for the purposes of the Transparency Directive.

For further information, please contact:

Name: Mehmet Eryiğit

Address: Meclisi Mebusan Cad, No: 81 Findikli 34427, Istanbul, Turkey Email address:eryigitm@tskb.com.tr

Telephone Number: +902123345126

PGFL/001/AC#49475426.1