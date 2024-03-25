Company Announcement
For immediate release
TÜRKİYE SINAİ KALKINMA BANKASI A.Ş. (the "Issuer")
25 March 2024
Re: Home Member State Election
The Issuer hereby elects Ireland as its Home Member State for the purposes of the Transparency Directive.
For further information, please contact:
Name: Mehmet Eryiğit
Address: Meclisi Mebusan Cad, No: 81 Findikli 34427, Istanbul, Turkey Email address:eryigitm@tskb.com.tr
Telephone Number: +902123345126
PGFL/001/AC#49475426.1
