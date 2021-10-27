Şişecam 3Q 2021 Earnings Review

EARNINGS RELEASE

October 27, 2021

Şişecam (BIST-100: SISE) reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021

M. Görkem Elverici, CEO of Şişecam, commented:

"Third quarter of 2021 has already left a mark in history with major tailwinds and headwinds that we have been through all at the same time. While accelerated vaccination programs leading to better consumer sentiment and re-opening of economies triggered solid consumer and industrial demand, ongoing supply chain disruptions and surging energy and commodity prices led to restrained production, made cross-border trade harder and costlier and created fears over inflation.

Amidst all, to dive into the worries over the worst possible outcomes of the headwinds and to freeze until the day they run their course was not even an option. We knew we had to respond to the changing landscape in the most effective and quickest way.

Şişecam, by being a company that positioned itself among the top players in global glass industry and additionally, unlike the other players in its competitive landscape, by prioritizing glass production, was already well equipped to adapt itself to rapid and in most cases radical changes in its business environment and respective practices.

Our production assets, in which we have been continuously investing through M&A activities combined with new capacity introductions as greenfield and brownfield projects, both in and outside of Turkey, have not just acted as pillars of our immune system but they enabled us to navigate through the hard times successfully as well. Strategic positioning of our production capacities, located in 4 continents, allowed us to be at the very heart of the thriving demand for the wide range of product portfolio we possess and to be fully-equipped as local players in each and every geography we operate. In an environment where cross-border trade was limited and local supplies were the most needed to meet the booming demand. Enlarged catchment area of ours, attained through our business growing strategy in golden circles and triangles, allowed us to cater our products relatively easier and meet the region-specific demand.

Diversity of the geographies included in our production portfolio with our highly skilled S&M team combined with our centralized procurement activities, standardized cost management and holistic management of our P&L gave us the room to mitigate the dilutive impact of production costs increase.

We are pleased to have backed our clients, supported our ecosystem and grown our operational performance and financial performance in the third quarter of the year."