Şişecam 3Q 2021 Earnings Review

Şişecam (BIST-100: SISE) reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021
M. Görkem Elverici, CEO of Şişecam, commented:
"Third quarter of 2021 has already left a mark in history with major tailwinds and headwinds that we have been through all at the same time. While accelerated vaccination programs leading to better consumer sentiment and re-opening of economies triggered solid consumer and industrial demand, ongoing supply chain disruptions and surging energy and commodity prices led to restrained production, made cross-border trade harder and costlier and created fears over inflation.
Amidst all, to dive into the worries over the worst possible outcomes of the headwinds and to freeze until the day they run their course was not even an option. We knew we had to respond to the changing landscape in the most effective and quickest way.
Şişecam, by being a company that positioned itself among the top players in global glass industry and additionally, unlike the other players in its competitive landscape, by prioritizing glass production, was already well equipped to adapt itself to rapid and in most cases radical changes in its business environment and respective practices.
Our production assets, in which we have been continuously investing through M&A activities combined with new capacity introductions as greenfield and brownfield projects, both in and outside of Turkey, have not just acted as pillars of our immune system but they enabled us to navigate through the hard times successfully as well. Strategic positioning of our production capacities, located in 4 continents, allowed us to be at the very heart of the thriving demand for the wide range of product portfolio we possess and to be fully-equipped as local players in each and every geography we operate. In an environment where cross-border trade was limited and local supplies were the most needed to meet the booming demand. Enlarged catchment area of ours, attained through our business growing strategy in golden circles and triangles, allowed us to cater our products relatively easier and meet the region-specific demand.
Diversity of the geographies included in our production portfolio with our highly skilled S&M team combined with our centralized procurement activities, standardized cost management and holistic management of our P&L gave us the room to mitigate the dilutive impact of production costs increase.
We are pleased to have backed our clients, supported our ecosystem and grown our operational performance and financial performance in the third quarter of the year."
Consolidated Summary Financial Results for Q3'21 & 9M'21
Summary Financials (TRY Mn)
9M'20
9M'21
YoY
Revenue
14,632
21,013
44%
Gross Profit
4,470
7,432
66%
Gross Margin
31%
35%
482 bps
EBIT
3,241
5,064
56%
EBIT Margin
22%
24%
195 bps
EBITDA
4,430
6,528
47%
EBITDA Margin
30%
31%
79 bps
Parent Only Net Income
1,392
4,096
194%
Net Income Margin
10%
19%
997 bps
Capex
1,091
1,339
23%
Capex/Sales
7%
6%
-108 bps
Adjusted EBIT*
2,201
4,247
93%
Adjusted EBIT Margin*
15%
20%
517 bps
Adjusted EBITDA*
3,389
5,711
69%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin*
23%
27%
402 bps
Adjusted Net Income*
1,384
4,072
194%
Adjusted Net Income Margin*
9%
19%
992 bps
Analyst EBIT**
1,671
3,711
122%
Analyst EBIT Margin**
11%
18%
624 bps
Analyst EBITDA**
2,860
5,175
81%
Analyst EBITDA Margin**
20%
25%
509 bps
Q3'20
Q2'21
Q3'21
QoQ
YoY
5,798
7,091
8,236
16%
42%
1,888
2,617
2,880
10%
53%
33%
37%
35%
-194 bps
241 bps
1,619
1,807
1,574
-13%
-3%
28%
25%
19%
-637 bps
-881 bps
2,034
2,303
2,085
-9%
3%
35%
32%
25%
-716 bps
-976 bps
866
1,395
1,353
-3%
56%
15%
20%
16%
-325 bps
149 bps
466
433
500
16%
7%
8%
6%
6%
-3 bps
-196 bps
1,110
1,588
1,488
-6%
34%
19%
22%
18%
-432 bps
-108 bps
1,525
2,085
2,000
-4%
31%
26%
29%
24%
-512 bps
-202 bps
866
1,384
1,348
-3%
56%
15%
20%
16%
-315 bps
143 bps
852
1,359
1,474
8%
73%
15%
19%
18%
-126 bps
321 bps
1,267
1,855
1,986
7%
57%
22%
26%
24%
-205 bps
226 bps
*Excluding one-off impacts
**Excluding other income/expense from operations, investing activities, investments in associates and joint ventures
Financial Highlights (Q3'21 vs Q3'20)1
Revenue came in at TRY 8.2Bn, up by 42% YoY (EUR 819Mn, up by 19% YoY in EUR terms)
Gross profit was at TRY 2.9Bn, up by 53% YoY with a margin of 35%
Adjusted EBITDA came in at TRY 2.0Bn, up by 31% (EUR 199Mn, up by 6% YoY in EUR terms) with 24% margin
Adjusted Parent Only Net Income came in at TRY 1.3Bn with 16% net margin
Capex recorded at TRY 500Mn (EUR 50Mn) with 6% Capex/Revenues
FCFE was TRY 987Mn (EUR 102Mn), WC/Revenue was at 30%
Currency Sensitivity:TRY 9Bn Net Long FX Position, EUR+USD share in Gross Profit is 9% (52% in Revenue, 43% in COGS) in
9M'21
Türkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 18:07:02 UTC.