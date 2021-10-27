Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SISE   TRASISEW91Q3

TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.

(SISE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL - 10/26
8.75 TRY   +1.98%
02:08pŞişecam 3Q 2021 Earnings Review
PU
08/11TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : Şişecam 1H 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
08/11TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : 2021 H1 Webcast Transcript
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Şişecam 3Q 2021 Earnings Review

10/27/2021 | 02:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EARNINGS RELEASE

October 27, 2021

Şişecam (BIST-100: SISE) reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021

M. Görkem Elverici, CEO of Şişecam, commented:

"Third quarter of 2021 has already left a mark in history with major tailwinds and headwinds that we have been through all at the same time. While accelerated vaccination programs leading to better consumer sentiment and re-opening of economies triggered solid consumer and industrial demand, ongoing supply chain disruptions and surging energy and commodity prices led to restrained production, made cross-border trade harder and costlier and created fears over inflation.

Amidst all, to dive into the worries over the worst possible outcomes of the headwinds and to freeze until the day they run their course was not even an option. We knew we had to respond to the changing landscape in the most effective and quickest way.

Şişecam, by being a company that positioned itself among the top players in global glass industry and additionally, unlike the other players in its competitive landscape, by prioritizing glass production, was already well equipped to adapt itself to rapid and in most cases radical changes in its business environment and respective practices.

Our production assets, in which we have been continuously investing through M&A activities combined with new capacity introductions as greenfield and brownfield projects, both in and outside of Turkey, have not just acted as pillars of our immune system but they enabled us to navigate through the hard times successfully as well. Strategic positioning of our production capacities, located in 4 continents, allowed us to be at the very heart of the thriving demand for the wide range of product portfolio we possess and to be fully-equipped as local players in each and every geography we operate. In an environment where cross-border trade was limited and local supplies were the most needed to meet the booming demand. Enlarged catchment area of ours, attained through our business growing strategy in golden circles and triangles, allowed us to cater our products relatively easier and meet the region-specific demand.

Diversity of the geographies included in our production portfolio with our highly skilled S&M team combined with our centralized procurement activities, standardized cost management and holistic management of our P&L gave us the room to mitigate the dilutive impact of production costs increase.

We are pleased to have backed our clients, supported our ecosystem and grown our operational performance and financial performance in the third quarter of the year."

Consolidated Summary Financial Results for Q3'21 & 9M'21

Summary Financials (TRY Mn)

9M'20

9M'21

YoY

Revenue

14,632

21,013

44%

Gross Profit

4,470

7,432

66%

Gross Margin

31%

35%

482 bps

EBIT

3,241

5,064

56%

EBIT Margin

22%

24%

195 bps

EBITDA

4,430

6,528

47%

EBITDA Margin

30%

31%

79 bps

Parent Only Net Income

1,392

4,096

194%

Net Income Margin

10%

19%

997 bps

Capex

1,091

1,339

23%

Capex/Sales

7%

6%

-108 bps

Adjusted EBIT*

2,201

4,247

93%

Adjusted EBIT Margin*

15%

20%

517 bps

Adjusted EBITDA*

3,389

5,711

69%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin*

23%

27%

402 bps

Adjusted Net Income*

1,384

4,072

194%

Adjusted Net Income Margin*

9%

19%

992 bps

Analyst EBIT**

1,671

3,711

122%

Analyst EBIT Margin**

11%

18%

624 bps

Analyst EBITDA**

2,860

5,175

81%

Analyst EBITDA Margin**

20%

25%

509 bps

Q3'20

Q2'21

Q3'21

QoQ

YoY

5,798

7,091

8,236

16%

42%

1,888

2,617

2,880

10%

53%

33%

37%

35%

-194 bps

241 bps

1,619

1,807

1,574

-13%

-3%

28%

25%

19%

-637 bps

-881 bps

2,034

2,303

2,085

-9%

3%

35%

32%

25%

-716 bps

-976 bps

866

1,395

1,353

-3%

56%

15%

20%

16%

-325 bps

149 bps

466

433

500

16%

7%

8%

6%

6%

-3 bps

-196 bps

1,110

1,588

1,488

-6%

34%

19%

22%

18%

-432 bps

-108 bps

1,525

2,085

2,000

-4%

31%

26%

29%

24%

-512 bps

-202 bps

866

1,384

1,348

-3%

56%

15%

20%

16%

-315 bps

143 bps

852

1,359

1,474

8%

73%

15%

19%

18%

-126 bps

321 bps

1,267

1,855

1,986

7%

57%

22%

26%

24%

-205 bps

226 bps

*Excluding one-off impacts

**Excluding other income/expense from operations, investing activities, investments in associates and joint ventures

Financial Highlights (Q3'21 vs Q3'20)1

  • Revenue came in at TRY 8.2Bn, up by 42% YoY (EUR 819Mn, up by 19% YoY in EUR terms)
  • Gross profit was at TRY 2.9Bn, up by 53% YoY with a margin of 35%
  • Adjusted EBITDA came in at TRY 2.0Bn, up by 31% (EUR 199Mn, up by 6% YoY in EUR terms) with 24% margin
  • Adjusted Parent Only Net Income came in at TRY 1.3Bn with 16% net margin
  • Capex recorded at TRY 500Mn (EUR 50Mn) with 6% Capex/Revenues
  • FCFE was TRY 987Mn (EUR 102Mn), WC/Revenue was at 30%
  • Currency Sensitivity: TRY 9Bn Net Long FX Position, EUR+USD share in Gross Profit is 9% (52% in Revenue, 43% in COGS) in
    9M'21
  • Net Debt/EBITDA was at 0.3x

Segmental Analysis

Q3'21

Segmental Breakdown of Revenue

(TRY Mn)

H1'20

Q3'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

QoQ

YoY

Q3'21 Topline Drivers (YoY)

Architectural Glass

1,822

1,434

1,640

1,987

2,338

18%

63%

+4% volume, +48% pricing & product mix, +11% currency

Auto Glass

862

672

747

808

671

-17%

0%

-8% volume, +8% pricing & product mix, currency

Glassware

1,298

811

793

1,061

1,306

23%

61%

+23% volume, +38% pricing & product mix, currency

Glass packaging

2,424

1,557

1,225

1,813

2,015

11%

29%

+9% volume, +8% pricing & product mix, +12% currency

Chemicals

1,964

1,090

1,143

1,319

1,424

8%

31%

+11% volume, +4% pricing & product mix, +16% currency

Other

465

234

138

102

480

373%

105%

Total

8,834

5,798

5,686

7,091

8,236

16%

42%

*After intra group revenues

Q3'21

Segmental Contribution to

Revenue

H1'20

Q3'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

QoQ

YoY

Architectural Glass

21%

25%

29%

28%

28%

36 bps

366 bps

Auto Glass

10%

12%

13%

11%

8%

-325 bps

-344 bps

Glassware

15%

14%

14%

15%

16%

90 bps

188 bps

Glass packaging

27%

27%

22%

26%

24%

-110 bps

-239 bps

Chemicals

22%

19%

20%

19%

17%

-131 bps

-150 bps

Other

5%

4%

2%

1%

6%

440 bps

180 bps

1reference to Appendixfor segmental breakdown analysis

Segmental Analysis (cont'd)

Q3'21

Segmental Breakdown of

Adjusted EBITDA (TRY Mn)

H1'20

Q3'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

QoQ

YoY

Architectural Glass

232

303

566

701

668

-5%

121%

Auto Glass

-9

57

59

90

16

-82%

-71%

Glassware

167

155

229

289

174

-40%

13%

Glass packaging

657

522

365

534

409

-23%

-22%

Chemicals

757

437

490

535

556

4%

27%

Other

78

54

-24

-58

158

-374%

195%

Elimination

-17

-2

-58

-7

17

-350%

-1039%

Total

1,864

1,525

1,627

2,085

2,000

-4%

31%

Q3'21

Segmental Contribution to

Adjusted EBITDA

H1'20

Q3'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

QoQ

YoY

Architectural Glass

12%

20%

34%

34%

34%

19 bps

1,390 bps

Auto Glass

0%

4%

4%

4%

1%

-347 bps

-290 bps

Glassware

9%

10%

14%

14%

9%

-505 bps

-134 bps

Glass packaging

35%

34%

22%

26%

21%

-490 bps

-1,359 bps

Chemicals

40%

29%

29%

26%

28%

247 bps

-54 bps

Other

4%

4%

-1%

-3%

8%

1,076 bps

447 bps

Q3'21

Segmental Adjusted EBITDA

Margin

H1'20

Q3'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

QoQ

YoY

Architectural Glass

12%

20%

33%

33%

27%

-623 bps

740 bps

Auto Glass

-1%

9%

8%

11%

2%

-868 bps

-609 bps

Glassware

13%

19%

29%

27%

13%

-1,392 bps

-571 bps

Glass packaging

27%

33%

30%

29%

19%

-1,008 bps

-1,400 bps

Chemicals

31%

31%

35%

33%

28%

-498 bps

-373 bps

Other

7%

10%

-6%

-14%

18%

3,206 bps

797 bps

Operational Highlights (Q3'21 vs Q3'20)

  • Flat Glass: Architectural Glass & Auto Glass
  1. Total flat glass production at 768K tons, up by 33% YoY
    1. 100% capacity utilization rate (actual output/effective capacity)
    1. Architectural Glass Division: 4% YoY increase in sales volume
    1. Auto Glass Business Line: 8% YoY decrease in auto glass (converted from m2 to tons) and encapsulation (converted from units to tons) sales volume
  • Glass Packaging
    1. 6% YoY increase in total glass packaging production at 602K tons
  1. 9% YoY increase in total sales volume (domestic sales up by 21%, exports down by 19%, sales from non-Turkey operating regions up

by 11%)

  1. 95% capacity utilization rate (93% in Turkey and 100% in Russia) (actual output/effective capacity)
  • Chemicals
    • Soda Ash
    1. 7% YoY increase in total production at 591K tons
    1. 96% capacity utilization rate
    1. 10% YoY increase in total sales volume at 584K tons (17% increase in domestic sales, 7% increase in international sales)
    1. 7% YoY decrease in average USD/ton price
  • Chromium Chemicals
    1. 96% capacity utilization rate
    1. 24% YoY increase in total sales volume at 38.2K tons (with domestic and international sales up by 25% and 24%, respectively)
    1. 3% YoY decrease in average USD/ton price
  • Glass Fiber
    1. 26% YoY increase in total production at 15K tons
  1. 86% capacity utilization rate
    1. 1% YoY increase in total sales volume at 15K tons
    1. TRY 152Mn revenues, up by 45% YoY
  • Electricity
    1. 3% YoY increase in total production at 242Mn kWh
      1. 14% YoY increase in total sales volume at 218Mn kWh
      1. 83% YoY increase in TRY/kWh average price
      1. TRY 127Mn revenues, up by 108% YoY
    • Oxyvit
      1. TRY 40Mn revenues, up by 48% YoY
  • Glassware
  1. 23% YoY increase in total sales volume

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Türkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 18:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.
02:08pŞişecam 3Q 2021 Earnings Review
PU
08/11TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : Şişecam 1H 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
08/11TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : 2021 H1 Webcast Transcript
PU
08/04TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : Şişecam 2Q 2021 Earnings Review
PU
08/04TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : 2021 Q2 Financial Statements Report
PU
08/02Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter En..
CI
07/16TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : Sustainability Report
PU
05/31TURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/10TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : 2021 Q1 Investor Presentation
PU
05/03TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : 2021 Q1 Financial Statements Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 28 846 M 3 032 M 3 032 M
Net income 2021 5 061 M 532 M 532 M
Net Debt 2021 4 849 M 510 M 510 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,21x
Yield 2021 3,73%
Capitalization 26 803 M 2 817 M 2 817 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 21 489
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,75 TRY
Average target price 11,85 TRY
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ahmet Kirman Chairman & Managing Director
Mustafa Görkem Elverici Chief Financial Officer
Sener Oktik Director & Chief Research Officer
Gökhan Kipçak Chief Information Officer
Mehmet Cem Kozlu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.19.70%2 811
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.25.90%658 494
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.2.64%150 297
SIEMENS AG20.29%130 843
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY24.35%117 984
3M COMPANY4.22%105 405