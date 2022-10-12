Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SISE   TRASISEW91Q3

TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.

(SISE)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-10-10
29.42 TRY   -2.06%
10:10aProf. Dr. Ahmet Kırman received the Chairman of the Year Award from Italy's Leading Business News Channel Le Fonti
GL
08/15Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : 2022 H1 Webcast Transcript
PU
08/08Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : 2022 H1 Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman received the Chairman of the Year Award from Italy's Leading Business News Channel Le Fonti

10/12/2022 | 10:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Şişecam, a global player in the glass and chemicals industries, was honored with the Chairman of the Year (Chairman Dell’Anno) award at the Le Fonti Awards. This prestigious awards platform is organized by Le Fonti, a leading business news broadcasting company in Italy, an important gateway to Western Europe for Şişecam. Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman, Şişecam Chairman and Executive Member of the Board, received the award at a ceremony held in Milan, Italy on October 6th.

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman stated: “Şişecam has been conducting business operations in Italy since 2005 with its value-added investments in different areas. Italy is a special country with great strategic importance for us. We are steadily moving forward on our journey to create value with our sustainability-oriented practices and development-based approach that includes all our stakeholders. We would like to thank Le Fonti TV, a leading broadcasting company in Italy, for this special award that crowns Şişecam's global achievements and makes us very proud.”

ISTANBUL, Turkey, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Şişecam, a global player in the glass and chemicals industries, is a standout with its worldwide footprint and exemplary practices. In recognition of its inclusive, excellence-oriented, and sustainable activities, Şişecam received an award at the Le Fonti Awards. The Chairman of the Year (Chairman Dell’Anno) award was granted by an awards platform organized by Le Fonti, a leading economic and business news broadcaster in Italy. The Le Fonti Awards recognize outstanding organizations and their leaders who demonstrate corporate excellence in business innovation, leadership, technological achievement, and employee engagement. Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman, Şişecam’s Chairman and Executive Member of the Board, was presented the Chairman of the Year award.

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman, stated: “Şişecam, a global player in the glass and chemicals industries, ranks in the top five globally in its core business areas. In our pursuit of sustainable value-creating growth and global excellence, we conduct manufacturing operations in 14 countries on four continents at 45 facilities with 24,000 employees. We are focused on investing and growing further to become one of the world's top three players in our core business areas. Şişecam is committed to creating sustainable value in every geography where it operates. To ensure our ongoing success, we focus on achieving excellence across all our business operations and processes while effectively managing our robust and agile global organization. At Şişecam, we believe that healthy growth is only possible with an inclusive approach that supports the development of our entire ecosystem. With this perspective, we are implementing innovative projects and initiatives to improve the environment, society, and life in every territory where we operate."

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman stated that Italy, where Şişecam engages in chromium, flat glass, and refractories production, is an important gateway to Western Europe. He continued: “We are expanding our business activities in Italy, which started in 2005, with new investments. Currently, we employ 550 people in the country and Şişecam is the largest Turkish investor in Italy. We are also the leading manufacturer of flat glass in the country. Şişecam contributes to Italy's economy with its value-added products, employment opportunities, and exports. We are pleased that the significant value we add to the country's economy is recognized and appreciated. In 2019, I was honored with the with the honor of "Cavaliere" of the Order of the Star of Italy, bestowed by the President of the Italian Republic. This distinction was a source of tremendous pride for me. Today, I am very pleased once again to receive such a meaningful award from Le Fonti TV. I would like to thank for this special award. I sincerely believe that Şişecam's strong cooperation with Italy will continue and contribute to our ongoing global success story.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e686c2fc-cc5b-42be-96f9-4c2362e38143


All news about TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.
10:10aProf. Dr. Ahmet Kırman received the Chairman of the Year Award from Italy's Leadin..
GL
08/15Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : 2022 H1 Webcast Transcript
PU
08/08Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : 2022 H1 Investor Presentation
PU
08/05Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : 2022 H1 Webcast Presentation
PU
08/03Transcript : Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug..
CI
08/03Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : 2022 Q2 Financial Statements Report
PU
08/02Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : Şişecam 2Q 2022 Earnings Review
PU
08/02Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter an..
CI
06/30Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. announces an Equity Buyback for 15,000,000,000 sha..
CI
06/30Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 89 738 M 4 828 M 4 828 M
Net income 2022 16 495 M 888 M 888 M
Net Debt 2022 18 099 M 974 M 974 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,26x
Yield 2022 2,52%
Capitalization 90 120 M 4 849 M 4 849 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 23 401
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 29,42 TRY
Average target price 32,42 TRY
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ahmet Kirman Chairman & Managing Director
Mustafa Görkem Elverici Chief Financial Officer
Sener Oktik Director & Chief Research Officer
Gökhan Kipçak Chief Information Officer
Mehmet Cem Kozlu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.119.88%4 849
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-10.58%589 475
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.73%116 966
SIEMENS AG-32.47%79 150
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-31.22%70 179
3M COMPANY-38.94%60 279