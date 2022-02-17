Log in
    SISE   TRASISEW91Q3

TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.

(SISE)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : 2021 YE Investor Presentation

02/17/2022 | 11:08am EST
ŞİŞECAM

Investor Presentation 2021

Content

2021 Year-end & Historical Key Financial Results

2021 Year-end & Historical Segmental Results

2021 Year-end & Historical Regional Results

2021 Year-end & Historical Operational Results

Liquidity & Capital Allocation

Sustainability

Şişecam at a Glance & Risk Management Policies Appendix

Page 3-4

Page 5-7

Page 8-9

Page 10-13

Page 14-18

Page 19-25

Page 26-27

Page 28

2

2021 Year-end Key Financial Results

Revenue (TRY mn)

Gross Profit (TRY mn)

32,058

50%

EBITDA (TRY mn)

Net Income After Minority

Interest

(TRY mn)

11,045

21,341

35%

11,180

27%

25%

6,708

8,236

5,798

7,091

31%

6,661

2,191

3,748

2,880

8,595

23%

2,884

4,962

2,000

8,097

4,025

9%

4,220

4,6155,686

20202021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Growth

1,8882,617

1,086

1,4961,936

20202021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 -Margin

1,573

1,525

2,085

720

1,144

1,627

2020

2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

-Margin

1,348

2,012

628

1,384

866

85

1,340

433

2020

2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4 -Margin

* EBITDA and Net Income After Minority Interest are adjusted to one-off items

3

Historical Financial Results

TRY mn

25%

26%

27%

24%

23%

32,058

18,059

21,341

15,550

11,318

11,696

4,884

4,868

5,989

8,595

3,120

2,810

4,033

4,298

4,962

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Revenue

EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Revenue Growth Y-o-Y

32%

37%

16%

18%

50%

4

2021 Year-end Segmental Revenue and EBITDA

Architectural Glass

(TRY mn)

34%

9,170

19% 3,205

4,960

2,338

1,704

1,4341,987

Auto Glass

(TRY mn)

6%

3%

3,230

2,382

1,003

847

671

Glassware (TRY mn)

25%

17%

4,876

1,715

3,197

1,088

1,306

811

Glass Packaging (TRY mn)

30%

26%

7,472

2,418

5,449

1,468

2,015

1,557

1,813

1,312

Chemicals (TRY mn)

31%

29%

5,865

4,272

1,978

1,219

1,424

1,090

957

1,319

859

962

1,640

672

808

321

747

541

578

1,061

720

793

1,112

1,225

1,007

1,143

20202021

85% YoY Revenue

Increase

+21% Volume

+47% Price & Mix

+17% Currency

2020

2021

36% YoY Revenue

Increase

+3% Volume

+33% Price & Mix &

Currency

2020

2021

53% YoY Revenue

Increase

+17% Volume

+36% Price & Mix &

Currency

2020

2021

37% YoY Revenue

Increase

+8% Volume

+13% Price & Mix

+16% Currency

2020

2021

37% YoY Revenue

Increase

+10% Volume

+3% Price & Mix

+24% Currency

  • All revenue figures showing net external sales
  • EBITDA Margins - derived from one-off gain/loss adjusted figures

5

Disclaimer

Türkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 16:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
