Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : 2021 YE Investor Presentation

2021 Year-end Key Financial Results
Revenue (TRY mn)
Gross Profit (TRY mn)
32,058
50%
Net Income After Minority
Interest
(TRY mn)
8,595
23%
2,884
4,962
2,000
4,220
4,615
5,686
2020
2021
1,888
2,617
1,086
1,496
1,936
2020
2021
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 -Margin
1,573
1,525
2,085
720
1,144
1,627
2020
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
-Margin
1,348
2,012
628
1,384
866
85
1,340
433
2020
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4 -Margin
* EBITDA and Net Income After Minority Interest are adjusted to one-off items
Historical Financial Results
TRY mn
25%
26%
27%
24%
23%
32,058
18,059
21,341
15,550
11,318
11,696
4,884
4,868
5,989
8,595
3,120
2,810
4,033
4,298
4,962
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Revenue
EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Revenue Growth Y-o-Y
32%
37%
16%
18%
50%
2021 Year-end Segmental Revenue and EBITDA
Architectural Glass
(TRY mn)
34%
9,170
19% 3,205
4,960
2,338
1,704
1,434
1,987
Auto Glass
(TRY mn)
6%
3%
3,230
2,382
1,003
847
671
Glassware (TRY mn)
25%
17%
4,876
1,715
3,197
1,088
1,306
811
Glass Packaging (TRY mn)
30%
26%
7,472
2,418
5,449
1,468
2,015
1,557
1,813
1,312
Chemicals (TRY mn)
31%
29%
5,865
4,272
1,978
1,219
1,424
1,090
957
1,319
2020
2021
85% YoY Revenue
Increase
+21% Volume
+47% Price & Mix
+17% Currency
36% YoY Revenue
Increase
+3% Volume
+33% Price & Mix &
Currency
53% YoY Revenue
Increase
+17% Volume
+36% Price & Mix &
Currency
37% YoY Revenue
Increase
+8% Volume
+13% Price & Mix
+16% Currency
37% YoY Revenue
Increase
+10% Volume
+3% Price & Mix
+24% Currency
All revenue figures showing net external sales
EBITDA Margins - derived from one-off gain/loss adjusted figures
