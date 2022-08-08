Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : 2022 H1 Investor Presentation
ŞİŞECAM
Investor Presentation H1'22
Content
H1'22 & Historical Key Financial Results
H1'22 & Historical Segmental Results
H1'22 & Historical Regional Results
H1'22 & Historical Operational Results
Liquidity & Capital Allocation
Sustainability - CareForNext 2022-2030 Vision
Şişecam at a Glance & Risk Management Policies
Appendix
Page 3-4
Page 5-7
Page 8-9
Page 10-13
Page 14-18
Page 19-24
Page 25-26
Page 27
2
H1'22 Key Financial Results
Revenue (TRY mn)
Gross Profit (TRY mn)
EBITDA** (TRY mn)
40,232
39%
215%
36% 15,642
29%
28%
23,258
11,152
8,789
Net Income After Minority Interest (TRY mn)
22%
21% 8,955
Inorganic*
6,336
Inorganic*
12,777
4,553
7,091
16,974
3,712
2,617
6,853
2,085
4,817
5,686
1,936
1,627
H1'21
H1'22
H1'21
H1'22
H1'21
H1'22
Q1
Q2
Growth
Q1
Q2 -Margin
Q1
Q2 -Margin
Inorganic*
Inorganic*
2,724
1,384
3,576
1,340
H1'21
H1'22
Q1
Q2
-Margin
Historical Financial Results
TRY mn
26%
27%
28%
25%
24%
23%
40,232
32,058
18,059
21,341
15,550
11,887
11,318
11,696
11,152
4,884
4,868
5,989
8,595
3,120
4,033
4,298
4,962
2,810
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
H1'22
Revenue
EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
H1'22
Revenue Growth Y-o-Y
32%
37%
16%
18%
50%
215%
4
H1'22 Segmental Revenue and EBITDA
Architectural Glass
Auto Glass
(TRY mn)
(TRY mn)
11,194
34%
33%
6,322
Glassware (TRY mn)
28%
21%
Glass Packaging (TRY mn)
30%
21%
6,953
Chemicals (TRY mn)
11,981
34%
29%
6,916
Sisecam
Chemicals
10%
3,627
8%
2,931
1,987
4,871
1,556
1,697
1,640
808
1,234
747
H1'21
H1'22
H1'21
H1'22
Q1
Q2
---EBITDA Margin
Q1
Q2
---EBITDA Margin
209% YoY Revenue
88% YoY Revenue
Increase
Increase
+7% Volume
+4% Volume
+202% Price & Mix &
+84% Price & Mix &
Currency
Currency
All revenue figures showing net external sales
EBITDA Margins - derived from one-off gain/loss adjusted figures
4,322
2,484
1,855
1,061
1,838
793
H1'21
H1'22
Q1
Q2
---EBITDA Margin
133% YoY Revenue
Increase
+9% Volume
+124% Price & Mix &
Currency
4,254
3,038
1,813
2,699
1,225
H1'21
H1'22
Q1
Q2
---EBITDA Margin
129% YoY Revenue
Increase
+1% Volume
+128% Price & Mix &
Currency
Resources LLC
Contribution
2,463
5,065
1,319
1,143
H1'21
H1'22
Q1
Q2
---EBITDA Margin
387% YoY Revenue
Increase
(186% Organic Growth)
+63% Volume
+324% Price & Mix &
Currency
5
