Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SISE   TRASISEW91Q3

TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.

(SISE)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-08-04
23.40 TRY   -1.52%
05:14aTÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : 2022 H1 Investor Presentation
PU
08/05TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : 2022 H1 Webcast Presentation
PU
08/03TRANSCRIPT : Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : 2022 H1 Investor Presentation

08/08/2022 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ŞİŞECAM

Investor Presentation H1'22

Content

H1'22 & Historical Key Financial Results

H1'22 & Historical Segmental Results

H1'22 & Historical Regional Results

H1'22 & Historical Operational Results

Liquidity & Capital Allocation

Sustainability - CareForNext 2022-2030 Vision

Şişecam at a Glance & Risk Management Policies

Appendix

Page 3-4

Page 5-7

Page 8-9

Page 10-13

Page 14-18

Page 19-24

Page 25-26

Page 27

2

H1'22 Key Financial Results

Revenue (TRY mn)

Gross Profit (TRY mn)

EBITDA** (TRY mn)

40,232

39%

215%

36%15,642

29%

28%

23,258

11,152

8,789

Net Income After Minority Interest (TRY mn)

22%

21% 8,955

Inorganic*

6,336

Inorganic*

12,777

5,379

4,553

7,091

16,974

3,712

2,617

6,853

2,085

4,817

5,686

1,936

1,627

H1'21

H1'22

H1'21

H1'22

H1'21

H1'22

Q1

Q2

Growth

Q1

Q2 -Margin

Q1

Q2 -Margin

Inorganic*

Inorganic*

2,724

1,384

3,576

1,340

H1'21

H1'22

Q1

Q2

-Margin

• Sisecam Chemicals Resources LLC & Refel S.p.A contributions (for futher details, please see Sisecam 2022 Q2 Earnings Review Note on

https://www.sisecam.com.tr/sites/catalogs/en/Investor%20Relations/Presentations%20and%20Bulletins/Bulletins/SISE%202022%20Q2%20Results%20-%20YoY%20Comparison.pdf

3

* * EBITDA and Net Income After Minority Interest are adjusted to one-off items

Historical Financial Results

TRY mn

26%

27%

28%

25%

24%

23%

40,232

32,058

18,059

21,341

15,550

11,887

11,318

11,696

11,152

4,884

4,868

5,989

8,595

3,120

4,033

4,298

4,962

2,810

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

H1'22

Revenue

EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

H1'22

Revenue Growth Y-o-Y

32%

37%

16%

18%

50%

215%

4

H1'22 Segmental Revenue and EBITDA

Architectural Glass

Auto Glass

(TRY mn)

(TRY mn)

11,194

34%

33%

6,322

Glassware (TRY mn)

28%

21%

Glass Packaging (TRY mn)

30%

21%

6,953

Chemicals (TRY mn)

11,981

34%

29%

6,916

Sisecam

Chemicals

10%

3,627

8%

2,931

1,987

4,871

1,556

1,697

1,640

808

1,234

747

H1'21

H1'22

H1'21

H1'22

Q1

Q2

---EBITDA Margin

Q1

Q2

---EBITDA Margin

209% YoY Revenue

88% YoY Revenue

Increase

Increase

+7% Volume

+4% Volume

+202% Price & Mix &

+84% Price & Mix &

Currency

Currency

  • All revenue figures showing net external sales
  • EBITDA Margins - derived from one-off gain/loss adjusted figures

4,322

2,484

1,855

1,061

1,838

793

H1'21

H1'22

Q1

Q2

---EBITDA Margin

133% YoY Revenue

Increase

+9% Volume

+124% Price & Mix &

Currency

4,254

3,038

1,813

2,699

1,225

H1'21

H1'22

Q1

Q2

---EBITDA Margin

129% YoY Revenue

Increase

+1% Volume

+128% Price & Mix &

Currency

Resources LLC

Contribution

2,463

5,065

1,319

1,143

H1'21

H1'22

Q1

Q2

---EBITDA Margin

387% YoY Revenue

Increase

(186% Organic Growth)

+63% Volume

+324% Price & Mix &

Currency

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Türkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 09:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.
05:14aTÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : 2022 H1 Investor Presentation
PU
08/05TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : 2022 H1 Webcast Presentation
PU
08/03TRANSCRIPT : Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2022
CI
08/03TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : 2022 Q2 Financial Statements Report
PU
08/02TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : Şişecam 2Q 2022 Earnings Review
PU
08/02Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter an..
CI
06/30Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. announces an Equity Buyback for 15,000,000,000 sha..
CI
06/30Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
06/27TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : Sustainability Report
PU
05/31TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 83 936 M 4 675 M 4 675 M
Net income 2022 16 221 M 904 M 904 M
Net Debt 2022 15 455 M 861 M 861 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,28x
Yield 2022 3,12%
Capitalization 71 679 M 3 993 M 3 993 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 23 401
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 23,40 TRY
Average target price 27,07 TRY
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ahmet Kirman Chairman & Managing Director
Mustafa Görkem Elverici Chief Financial Officer
Sener Oktik Director & Chief Research Officer
Gökhan Kipçak Chief Information Officer
Mehmet Cem Kozlu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.74.89%3 993
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-2.47%645 258
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.79%129 531
SIEMENS AG-28.84%87 555
3M COMPANY-17.01%83 998
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-21.29%81 540