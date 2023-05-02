Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SISE   TRASISEW91Q3

TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.

(SISE)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-04-25
39.36 TRY   -3.43%
12:43pTürkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : 2023 Q1 Financial Statements Report
PU
05:06aTürkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : Şişecam 1Q 2023 Earnings Review
PU
04:31aSisecam Chairman Cavaliere Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kirman is Elected “The Glass Person of the Year 2023”
GL
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : 2023 Q1 Financial Statements Report

05/02/2023 | 12:43pm EDT
TÜRKİYE ŞİŞE VE CAM FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2023

(ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)

TÜRKİYE ŞİŞE VE CAM FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

CONTENTS

PAGE

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

1-2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

5

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

6-7

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

8-87

TÜRKİYE ŞİŞE VE CAM FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 31 MARCH 2023 AND 31 DECEMBER 2022

(Amounts expressed in thousand Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)

31 March

31 December

ASSETS

Notes

2023

2022

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5

22,328,778

25,244,811

Financial investments

6

3,238,140

3,827,944

Trade receivables

8,28

20,638,580

19,840,432

Due from related parties

28

40,034

63,234

Other trade receivables

8

20,598,546

19,777,198

Other receivables

578,880

451,699

Contract assets

12

156,406

107,737

Derivative financial assets

9

34,239

914,267

Inventories

10

22,308,038

19,251,800

Prepayments

11

1,818,472

1,884,991

Current tax assets

26

38,649

56,976

Other current assets

2,341,222

2,029,331

Total current assets

73,481,404

73,609,988

Non-current assets

Financial investments

6

835,378

801,221

Other receivables

109,350

101,687

Derivative financial assets

9

1,269,822

1,185,630

Investments accounted for using the equity method

13

1,997,786

1,891,365

Investment properties

5,151,242

5,151,242

Property, plant, and equipment

14

56,272,605

54,565,655

Right of use assets

15

1,255,636

996,641

Intangible assets

16, 17

22,346,366

21,742,972

Goodwill

17

838,963

812,391

Other intangible assets

16

21,507,403

20,930,581

Prepayments

11

2,688,367

2,332,642

Deferred tax assets

26

1,546,505

1,563,776

Other non-current assets

7,197

2,654

Total non-current assets

93,480,254

90,335,485

TOTAL ASSETS

166,961,658

163,945,473

1

TÜRKİYE ŞİŞE VE CAM FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 31 MARCH 2023 AND 31 DECEMBER 2022

(Amounts expressed in thousand Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated)

31 March

31 December

LIABILITIES

Notes

2023

2022

Current Liabilities

Short term borrowings

7

16,293,446

14,281,212

Short term portion of long-term borrowings

7

4,300,998

4,306,640

Trade payables

8, 28

9,841,357

11,331,067

Due to related parties

28

320,493

216,363

Due to third parties

8

9,520,864

11,114,704

Liabilities for employee benefits

19

460,249

553,155

Other payables

28

2,833,960

653,978

Due to related parties

28

2,149,159

48,596

Due to third parties

684,801

605,382

Contract liabilities

12

236,879

222,857

Derivative instruments

9

748,691

291,587

Deferred income

11

998,805

1,335,339

Current income tax liabilities

26

1,021,921

82,697

Short term provisions

18, 19

1,554,775

1,138,326

Other current liabilities

1,283,385

1,326,997

Total current liabilities

39,574,466

35,523,855

Non-current liabilities

Long term borrowings

7

27,590,136

28,324,384

Other payables

5,573

5,114

Derivative instruments

9

12,633

9,495

Deferred income

11

255,588

266,427

Long term provisions

19

3,486,921

3,710,712

Deferred tax liabilities

849,979

833,524

Other non-current liabilities

145,418

144,195

Total non-current liabilities

32,346,248

33,293,851

Total liabilities

71,920,714

68,817,706

EQUITY

Equity holders of the parent

20

76,488,917

76,527,911

Paid capital

3,063,214

3,063,214

Adjustment to share capital differences

320,075

320,075

Treasury shares

(58,850)

(51,749)

Share premiums (discount)

167,048

167,048

Accumulated other comprehensive income/expense

not to be reclassified to profit or loss

15,745,738

15,739,761

Gains/(losses) on revaluation and remeasurement

15,745,738

15,739,761

Revaluation gain/(loss) on tangible assets

15,800,724

15,797,595

Gain/(loss) arising from defined benefit plans

(54,986)

(57,834)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/expense

to be reclassified to profit or loss

17,444,388

17,502,288

Currency translation differences

18,088,577

17,202,279

Hedge reserves

(644,189)

300,009

Gains (Losses) on Cash Flow Hedges

(218,103)

300,009

Gains (Losses) on Hedges of Net Investment in Foreign Operations

(426,086)

-

Restricted reserves

1,135,832

1,135,832

Retained earnings

36,307,685

19,306,383

Net profit or loss for the period

2,363,787

19,345,059

Non-controlling interests

20

18,552,027

18,599,856

Total equity

95,040,944

95,127,767

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

166,961,658

163,945,473

2

TÜRKİYE ŞİŞE VE CAM FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIODS 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2023 AND 2022

(Amounts expressed in thousand Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)

Restated

1 January-

1 January-

31 March

31 March

Notes

2023

2022

Revenues

21

28,364,770

16,974,389

Cost of Sales

21

(18,788,837)

(10,326,001)

Gross profit/ (loss) from trading activity

9,575,933

6,648,388

General administrative expenses

22

(1,618,960)

(866,442)

Marketing expenses

22

(3,594,446)

(2,352,577)

Research and development expenses

22

(79,878)

(59,710)

Other operating income

23

1,389.844

1,404,028

Other operating expenses

23

(1,230,056)

(1,098,855)

Share of profit (loss) from investments accounted for using equity method

13

152,985

90,892

Operating profit/ (loss)

4,595,422

3,765,724

Income from investing activities

24

176,668

608,396

Expense from investing activities

24

(4,542)

(197,014)

Impairment gain and reversal of impairment

loss determined in accordance with IFRS 9

24

31,812

(20,410)

Profit (Loss) before financing income (expense)

4,799,360

4,156,696

Financial income

25

1,630,853

2,705,927

Financial expenses

25

(2,269,469)

(3,221,902)

Profit (Loss) from continuing operations, before tax

4,160,744

3,640,721

Tax (expense) income, continuing operations

(1,424,710)

62,173

Current period tax (expense) / income

26

(1,192,345)

(563,246)

Deferred tax (expense) income

26

(232,365)

625,419

Profit (Loss)

2,736,034

3,702,894

Attributable to:

Non-controlling interest

372,247

132,723

Equity holders of the parent

2,363,787

3,570,171

Earnings per share

27

0.8877

1.2010

3

Disclaimer

Türkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 16:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer