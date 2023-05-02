Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : 2023 Q1 Financial Statements Report
TÜRKİYE ŞİŞE VE CAM FABRİKALARI A.Ş.
CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2023
(ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)
TÜRKİYE ŞİŞE VE CAM FABRİKALARI A.Ş.
CONTENTS
PAGE
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
1-2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
4
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
5
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
6-7
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
8-87
TÜRKİYE ŞİŞE VE CAM FABRİKALARI A.Ş.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 31 MARCH 2023 AND 31 DECEMBER 2022
(Amounts expressed in thousand Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)
31 March
31 December
ASSETS
Notes
2023
2022
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5
22,328,778
25,244,811
Financial investments
6
3,238,140
3,827,944
Trade receivables
8,28
20,638,580
19,840,432
− Due from related parties
28
40,034
63,234
−
Other trade receivables
8
20,598,546
19,777,198
Other receivables
578,880
451,699
Contract assets
12
156,406
107,737
Derivative financial assets
9
34,239
914,267
Inventories
10
22,308,038
19,251,800
Prepayments
11
1,818,472
1,884,991
Current tax assets
26
38,649
56,976
Other current assets
2,341,222
2,029,331
Total current assets
73,481,404
73,609,988
Non-current assets
Financial investments
6
835,378
801,221
Other receivables
109,350
101,687
Derivative financial assets
9
1,269,822
1,185,630
Investments accounted for using the equity method
13
1,997,786
1,891,365
Investment properties
5,151,242
5,151,242
Property, plant, and equipment
14
56,272,605
54,565,655
Right of use assets
15
1,255,636
996,641
Intangible assets
16, 17
22,346,366
21,742,972
−
Goodwill
17
838,963
812,391
−
Other intangible assets
16
21,507,403
20,930,581
Prepayments
11
2,688,367
2,332,642
Deferred tax assets
26
1,546,505
1,563,776
Other non-current assets
7,197
2,654
Total non-current assets
93,480,254
90,335,485
TOTAL ASSETS
166,961,658
163,945,473
1
TÜRKİYE ŞİŞE VE CAM FABRİKALARI A.Ş.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 31 MARCH 2023 AND 31 DECEMBER 2022
(Amounts expressed in thousand Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated)
31 March
31 December
LIABILITIES
Notes
2023
2022
Current Liabilities
Short term borrowings
7
16,293,446
14,281,212
Short term portion of long-term borrowings
7
4,300,998
4,306,640
Trade payables
8, 28
9,841,357
11,331,067
− Due to related parties
28
320,493
216,363
− Due to third parties
8
9,520,864
11,114,704
Liabilities for employee benefits
19
460,249
553,155
Other payables
28
2,833,960
653,978
− Due to related parties
28
2,149,159
48,596
− Due to third parties
684,801
605,382
Contract liabilities
12
236,879
222,857
Derivative instruments
9
748,691
291,587
Deferred income
11
998,805
1,335,339
Current income tax liabilities
26
1,021,921
82,697
Short term provisions
18, 19
1,554,775
1,138,326
Other current liabilities
1,283,385
1,326,997
Total current liabilities
39,574,466
35,523,855
Non-current liabilities
Long term borrowings
7
27,590,136
28,324,384
Other payables
5,573
5,114
Derivative instruments
9
12,633
9,495
Deferred income
11
255,588
266,427
Long term provisions
19
3,486,921
3,710,712
Deferred tax liabilities
849,979
833,524
Other non-current liabilities
145,418
144,195
Total non-current liabilities
32,346,248
33,293,851
Total liabilities
71,920,714
68,817,706
EQUITY
Equity holders of the parent
20
76,488,917
76,527,911
Paid capital
3,063,214
3,063,214
Adjustment to share capital differences
320,075
320,075
Treasury shares
(58,850)
(51,749)
Share premiums (discount)
167,048
167,048
Accumulated other comprehensive income/expense
not to be reclassified to profit or loss
15,745,738
15,739,761
−
Gains/(losses) on revaluation and remeasurement
15,745,738
15,739,761
− Revaluation gain/(loss) on tangible assets
15,800,724
15,797,595
− Gain/(loss) arising from defined benefit plans
(54,986)
(57,834)
Accumulated other comprehensive income/expense
to be reclassified to profit or loss
17,444,388
17,502,288
−
Currency translation differences
18,088,577
17,202,279
−
Hedge reserves
(644,189)
300,009
Gains (Losses) on Cash Flow Hedges
(218,103)
300,009
Gains (Losses) on Hedges of Net Investment in Foreign Operations
(426,086)
-
Restricted reserves
1,135,832
1,135,832
Retained earnings
36,307,685
19,306,383
Net profit or loss for the period
2,363,787
19,345,059
Non-controlling interests
20
18,552,027
18,599,856
Total equity
95,040,944
95,127,767
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
166,961,658
163,945,473
TÜRKİYE ŞİŞE VE CAM FABRİKALARI A.Ş.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIODS 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2023 AND 2022
(Amounts expressed in thousand Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)
Restated
1 January-
1 January-
31 March
31 March
Notes
2023
2022
Revenues
21
28,364,770
16,974,389
Cost of Sales
21
(18,788,837)
(10,326,001)
Gross profit/ (loss) from trading activity
9,575,933
6,648,388
General administrative expenses
22
(1,618,960)
(866,442)
Marketing expenses
22
(3,594,446)
(2,352,577)
Research and development expenses
22
(79,878)
(59,710)
Other operating income
23
1,389.844
1,404,028
Other operating expenses
23
(1,230,056)
(1,098,855)
Share of profit (loss) from investments accounted for using equity method
13
152,985
90,892
Operating profit/ (loss)
4,595,422
3,765,724
Income from investing activities
24
176,668
608,396
Expense from investing activities
24
(4,542)
(197,014)
Impairment gain and reversal of impairment
loss determined in accordance with IFRS 9
24
31,812
(20,410)
Profit (Loss) before financing income (expense)
4,799,360
4,156,696
Financial income
25
1,630,853
2,705,927
Financial expenses
25
(2,269,469)
(3,221,902)
Profit (Loss) from continuing operations, before tax
4,160,744
3,640,721
Tax (expense) income, continuing operations
(1,424,710)
62,173
− Current period tax (expense) / income
26
(1,192,345)
(563,246)
− Deferred tax (expense) income
26
(232,365)
625,419
Profit (Loss)
2,736,034
3,702,894
Attributable to:
− Non-controlling interest
372,247
132,723
− Equity holders of the parent
2,363,787
3,570,171
Earnings per share
27
0.8877
1.2010
