TÜRKİYE ŞİŞE VE CAM FABRİKALARI A.Ş.
CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2023
(ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)
TÜRKİYE ŞİŞE VE CAM FABRİKALARI A.Ş.
CONTENTS
PAGE
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
1-2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
4
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
5
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
6-7
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
8-89
TÜRKİYE ŞİŞE VE CAM FABRİKALARI A.Ş.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 30 JUNE 2023 AND 31 DECEMBER 2022
(Amounts expressed in thousand Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)
30 June
31 December
ASSETS
Notes
2023
2022
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5
21,150,153
25,244,811
Financial investments
6
6,399,856
3,827,944
Trade receivables
8,28
25,795,908
19,840,432
− Due from related parties
28
121,456
63,234
−
Other trade receivables
8
25,674,452
19,777,198
Other receivables
1,461,702
451,699
− Due from related parties
28
406,136
-
−
Other trade receivables
1,055,566
451,699
Contract assets
12
231,607
107,737
Derivative financial assets
9
167,172
914,267
Inventories
10
25,742,822
19,251,800
Prepayments
11
2,154,299
1,884,991
Current tax assets
26
77,662
56,976
Other current assets
1,523,833
2,029,331
Total current assets
84,705,014
73,609,988
Non-current assets
Financial investments
6
869,471
801,221
Other receivables
31,041
101,687
Derivative financial assets
9
1,789,567
1,185,630
Investments accounted for using the equity method
13
2,626,468
1,891,365
Investment properties
5,151,242
5,151,242
Property, plant, and equipment
14
69,195,641
54,565,655
Right of use assets
15
1,960,027
996,641
Intangible assets
16, 17
29,898,749
21,742,972
−
Goodwill
17
1,355,014
812,391
−
Other intangible assets
16
28,543,735
20,930,581
Prepayments
11
3,563,983
2,332,642
Deferred tax assets
26
2,086,994
1,563,776
Other non-current assets
18,420
2,654
Total non-current assets
117,191,603
90,335,485
TOTAL ASSETS
201,896,617
163,945,473
1
TÜRKİYE ŞİŞE VE CAM FABRİKALARI A.Ş.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 30 JUNE 2023 AND 31 DECEMBER 2022
(Amounts expressed in thousand Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated)
30 June
31 December
LIABILITIES
Notes
2023
2022
Current Liabilities
Short term borrowings
7
16,719,851
14,281,212
Short term portion of long-term borrowings
7
5,410,398
4,306,640
Trade payables
8, 28
12,260,914
11,331,067
− Due to related parties
28
384,722
216,363
− Due to third parties
8
11,876,192
11,114,704
Liabilities for employee benefits
19
628,690
553,155
Other payables
953,238
653,978
− Due to related parties
28
49,126
48,596
− Due to third parties
904,112
605,382
Contract liabilities
12
201,262
222,857
Derivative instruments
9
745,036
291,587
Deferred income
11
1,570,682
1,335,339
Current income tax liabilities
26
590,687
82,697
Short term provisions
18, 19
1,491,709
1,138,326
Other current liabilities
2,304,724
1,326,997
Total current liabilities
42,877,191
35,523,855
Non-current liabilities
Long term borrowings
7
40,737,783
28,324,384
Other payables
3,621
5,114
Derivative instruments
9
216,713
9,495
Deferred income
11
272,720
266,427
Long term provisions
19
4,423,634
3,710,712
Deferred tax liabilities
26
1,358,293
833,524
Other non-current liabilities
266,433
144,195
Total non-current liabilities
47,279,197
33,293,851
Total liabilities
90,156,388
68,817,706
EQUITY
Equity holders of the parent
20
89,577,377
76,527,911
Paid capital
3,063,214
3,063,214
Adjustment to share capital differences
320,075
320,075
Treasury shares
(42,292)
(51,749)
Share premiums (discount)
167,048
167,048
Accumulated other comprehensive income/expense
not to be reclassified to profit or loss
16,726,901
15,739,761
−
Gains/(losses) on revaluation and remeasurement
16,726,901
15,739,761
− Revaluation gain/(loss) on tangible assets
16,735,450
15,797,595
− Gain/(loss) arising from defined benefit plans
(8,549)
(57,834)
Accumulated other comprehensive income/expense
to be reclassified to profit or loss
23,917,881
17,502,288
−
Currency translation differences
29,431,245
17,202,279
−
Hedge reserves
(5,513,364)
300,009
− Gains (Losses) on Cash Flow Hedges
(383,328)
300,009
− Gains (Losses) on Hedges of Net Investment in Foreign Operations
(5,130,036)
-
Restricted reserves
1,135,832
1,135,832
Retained earnings
36,219,920
19,306,383
Net profit or loss for the period
8,068,798
19,345,059
Non-controlling interests
20
22,162,852
18,599,856
Total equity
111,740,229
95,127,767
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
201,896,617
163,945,473
2
TÜRKİYE ŞİŞE VE CAM FABRİKALARI A.Ş.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIODS 1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2023 AND 2022
(Amounts expressed in thousand Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)
Restated
Restated
1 January-
1 January-
1 April-
1 April-
30 June
30 June
30 June
30 June
Notes
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
21
58,434,032
40,232,477
30,069,262
23,258,088
Cost of Sales
21
(39,111,516)
(24,944,796)
(20,322,679)
(14,618,795)
Gross profit/ (loss) from trading activity
19,322,516
15,287,681
9,746,583
8,639,293
General administrative expenses
22
(3,463,688)
(1,893,578)
(1,844,728)
(1,027,136)
Marketing expenses
22
(7,708,468)
(5,492,685)
(4,114,022)
(3,140,108)
Research and development expenses
22
(158,348)
(87,368)
(78,470)
(27,658)
Other operating income
23
6,801,670
3,338,916
5,411,826
1,934,888
Other operating expenses
23
(4,813,806)
(2,636,573)
(3,583,750)
(1,537,718)
Share of profit (loss) from investments
accounted for using equity method
13
420,832
392,258
267,847
301,366
Operating profit/ (loss)
10,400,708
8,908,651
5,805,286
5,142,927
Income from investing activities
24
1,547,311
1,265,750
1,370,643
657,354
Expense from investing activities
24
(123,244)
(491,909)
(118,702)
(294,895)
Impairment gain and reversal of impairment
loss determined in accordance with IFRS 9
24
25,020
(16,649)
(6,792)
3,761
Profit (Loss) before
financing income (expense)
11,849,795
9,665,843
7,050,435
5,509,147
Financial income
25
7,460,967
6,100,362
5,830,114
3,394,435
Financial expenses
25
(7,767,763)
(6,389,733)
(5,498,294)
(3,167,831)
Profit (Loss) from
continuing operations, before tax
11,542,999
9,376,472
7,382,255
5,735,751
Tax (expense) income, continuing operations
(2,461,568)
(135,744)
(1,036,858)
(197,917)
− Current period tax (expense) / income
26
(1,205,733)
(1,196,569)
(13,388)
(633,323)
− Deferred tax (expense) income
26
(1,255,835)
1,060,825
(1,023,470)
435,406
Profit (Loss)
9,081,431
9,240,728
6,345,397
5,537,834
Attributable to:
− Non-controlling interest
1,012,633
333,153
640,386
200,430
− Equity holders of the parent
8,068,798
8,907,575
5,705,011
5,337,404
Earnings per share
27
2.8419
2.9855
1.9542
1.7845
3
