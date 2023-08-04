TÜRKİYE ŞİŞE VE CAM FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2023

(ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)

TÜRKİYE ŞİŞE VE CAM FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

TÜRKİYE ŞİŞE VE CAM FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 30 JUNE 2023 AND 31 DECEMBER 2022

(Amounts expressed in thousand Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)

30 June

31 December

ASSETS

Notes

2023

2022

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5

21,150,153

25,244,811

Financial investments

6

6,399,856

3,827,944

Trade receivables

8,28

25,795,908

19,840,432

Due from related parties

28

121,456

63,234

Other trade receivables

8

25,674,452

19,777,198

Other receivables

1,461,702

451,699

Due from related parties

28

406,136

-

Other trade receivables

1,055,566

451,699

Contract assets

12

231,607

107,737

Derivative financial assets

9

167,172

914,267

Inventories

10

25,742,822

19,251,800

Prepayments

11

2,154,299

1,884,991

Current tax assets

26

77,662

56,976

Other current assets

1,523,833

2,029,331

Total current assets

84,705,014

73,609,988

Non-current assets

Financial investments

6

869,471

801,221

Other receivables

31,041

101,687

Derivative financial assets

9

1,789,567

1,185,630

Investments accounted for using the equity method

13

2,626,468

1,891,365

Investment properties

5,151,242

5,151,242

Property, plant, and equipment

14

69,195,641

54,565,655

Right of use assets

15

1,960,027

996,641

Intangible assets

16, 17

29,898,749

21,742,972

Goodwill

17

1,355,014

812,391

Other intangible assets

16

28,543,735

20,930,581

Prepayments

11

3,563,983

2,332,642

Deferred tax assets

26

2,086,994

1,563,776

Other non-current assets

18,420

2,654

Total non-current assets

117,191,603

90,335,485

TOTAL ASSETS

201,896,617

163,945,473

1

TÜRKİYE ŞİŞE VE CAM FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 30 JUNE 2023 AND 31 DECEMBER 2022

(Amounts expressed in thousand Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated)

30 June

31 December

LIABILITIES

Notes

2023

2022

Current Liabilities

Short term borrowings

7

16,719,851

14,281,212

Short term portion of long-term borrowings

7

5,410,398

4,306,640

Trade payables

8, 28

12,260,914

11,331,067

Due to related parties

28

384,722

216,363

Due to third parties

8

11,876,192

11,114,704

Liabilities for employee benefits

19

628,690

553,155

Other payables

953,238

653,978

Due to related parties

28

49,126

48,596

Due to third parties

904,112

605,382

Contract liabilities

12

201,262

222,857

Derivative instruments

9

745,036

291,587

Deferred income

11

1,570,682

1,335,339

Current income tax liabilities

26

590,687

82,697

Short term provisions

18, 19

1,491,709

1,138,326

Other current liabilities

2,304,724

1,326,997

Total current liabilities

42,877,191

35,523,855

Non-current liabilities

Long term borrowings

7

40,737,783

28,324,384

Other payables

3,621

5,114

Derivative instruments

9

216,713

9,495

Deferred income

11

272,720

266,427

Long term provisions

19

4,423,634

3,710,712

Deferred tax liabilities

26

1,358,293

833,524

Other non-current liabilities

266,433

144,195

Total non-current liabilities

47,279,197

33,293,851

Total liabilities

90,156,388

68,817,706

EQUITY

Equity holders of the parent

20

89,577,377

76,527,911

Paid capital

3,063,214

3,063,214

Adjustment to share capital differences

320,075

320,075

Treasury shares

(42,292)

(51,749)

Share premiums (discount)

167,048

167,048

Accumulated other comprehensive income/expense

not to be reclassified to profit or loss

16,726,901

15,739,761

Gains/(losses) on revaluation and remeasurement

16,726,901

15,739,761

Revaluation gain/(loss) on tangible assets

16,735,450

15,797,595

Gain/(loss) arising from defined benefit plans

(8,549)

(57,834)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/expense

to be reclassified to profit or loss

23,917,881

17,502,288

Currency translation differences

29,431,245

17,202,279

Hedge reserves

(5,513,364)

300,009

Gains (Losses) on Cash Flow Hedges

(383,328)

300,009

Gains (Losses) on Hedges of Net Investment in Foreign Operations

(5,130,036)

-

Restricted reserves

1,135,832

1,135,832

Retained earnings

36,219,920

19,306,383

Net profit or loss for the period

8,068,798

19,345,059

Non-controlling interests

20

22,162,852

18,599,856

Total equity

111,740,229

95,127,767

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

201,896,617

163,945,473

2

TÜRKİYE ŞİŞE VE CAM FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIODS 1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2023 AND 2022

(Amounts expressed in thousand Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)

Restated

Restated

1 January-

1 January-

1 April-

1 April-

30 June

30 June

30 June

30 June

Notes

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues

21

58,434,032

40,232,477

30,069,262

23,258,088

Cost of Sales

21

(39,111,516)

(24,944,796)

(20,322,679)

(14,618,795)

Gross profit/ (loss) from trading activity

19,322,516

15,287,681

9,746,583

8,639,293

General administrative expenses

22

(3,463,688)

(1,893,578)

(1,844,728)

(1,027,136)

Marketing expenses

22

(7,708,468)

(5,492,685)

(4,114,022)

(3,140,108)

Research and development expenses

22

(158,348)

(87,368)

(78,470)

(27,658)

Other operating income

23

6,801,670

3,338,916

5,411,826

1,934,888

Other operating expenses

23

(4,813,806)

(2,636,573)

(3,583,750)

(1,537,718)

Share of profit (loss) from investments

accounted for using equity method

13

420,832

392,258

267,847

301,366

Operating profit/ (loss)

10,400,708

8,908,651

5,805,286

5,142,927

Income from investing activities

24

1,547,311

1,265,750

1,370,643

657,354

Expense from investing activities

24

(123,244)

(491,909)

(118,702)

(294,895)

Impairment gain and reversal of impairment

loss determined in accordance with IFRS 9

24

25,020

(16,649)

(6,792)

3,761

Profit (Loss) before

financing income (expense)

11,849,795

9,665,843

7,050,435

5,509,147

Financial income

25

7,460,967

6,100,362

5,830,114

3,394,435

Financial expenses

25

(7,767,763)

(6,389,733)

(5,498,294)

(3,167,831)

Profit (Loss) from

continuing operations, before tax

11,542,999

9,376,472

7,382,255

5,735,751

Tax (expense) income, continuing operations

(2,461,568)

(135,744)

(1,036,858)

(197,917)

Current period tax (expense) / income

26

(1,205,733)

(1,196,569)

(13,388)

(633,323)

Deferred tax (expense) income

26

(1,255,835)

1,060,825

(1,023,470)

435,406

Profit (Loss)

9,081,431

9,240,728

6,345,397

5,537,834

Attributable to:

Non-controlling interest

1,012,633

333,153

640,386

200,430

Equity holders of the parent

8,068,798

8,907,575

5,705,011

5,337,404

Earnings per share

27

2.8419

2.9855

1.9542

1.7845

3

