Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (Sisecam) is a Turkey-based company engaged in the production of glass and chemicals. It is comprised of four main business sectors: the flat glass group, including basic glass, automotive glass and glass for other vehicles; the glassware group, engaged in the design, production, marketing and sale of table and kitchen articles, and souvenirs made of glass; the glass packaging business, that produces packages of different volumes and colors for water, mineral water, beverage, fruit juice, milk, beer, wine and other high-alcohol drinks, and for pharmacy and cosmetic sectors, and the chemicals group, responsible for soda ash and chromium chemicals production.

Sector Consumer Goods Conglomerates