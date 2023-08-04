EARNINGS RELEASE

August 4, 2023

Şişecam (BIST-100: SISE) reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023

M. Görkem Elverici, CEO of Şişecam, commented:

"The world continues to struggle against the ongoing challenges caused by global macroeconomic fluctuations and political uncertainties. Despite the extremely volatile environment and the headwinds, Şişecam has successfully completed the first half of 2023. We have remained committed to growth by closely monitoring the developments on a global scale and adapting our strategies accordingly throughout the period.

I am proud to say that Şişecam has effectively managed logistic challenges, which have arisen due the earthquake disaster in Turkey and caused port congestion for many industrial companies, with its customer-centric approach along with its agile management mindset. We have ensured the satisfaction of our customers and overcome these hurdles by means of our "deliver exceptional service" philosophy.

Furthermore, we have seen a positive effect on our operations as the seasonal impact on demand subsided in the second quarter . This has provided a favorable environment for us to continue our investments and adapt to the changing times with scenario-based strategies.

As Şişecam shapes its future, we rely on data-drivendecision-making and technology for both our business practices and investments. In line with this forward-thinking approach, we have recently signed a letter of intent to become a partner in Icron, a technology company that provides decision optimization services to multiple industries.

Our second glass packaging furnace in Georgia, which marks our first investment outside of Turkey, has been supported with new technologies through a 20 Million Euros investment. This furnace, which we ignited in June, increased our glass production capacity in the country by an impressive rate of 25%. With its advanced capabilities and a capacity of 75.000 tons, we are well-equipped to meet the glass packaging demand in both Georgia and the region efficiently.

At Şişecam, we believe that success is only possible through continuous improvement. In this regard, we have implemented our operational excellence development program and achieved highly positive results so far. We successfully executed nearly 800 projects in Turkey and achieved a financial benefit of 50 Million Dollars until 2022 year-end.

Sustainability has always been a core value at Şişecam, and we are committed to making significant strides towards protecting the planet, empowering society, and transforming lives with our CareforNext strategy. We have recently published our 2022 Sustainability Report, which highlights the outcomes of our sustainability efforts and the goals we set. Additionally, by signing the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs), we have underscored our commitment to gender equality and supporting women's participation in all sectors and levels of economic life.

Our company views success not only as financial growth but also as comprehensive development that is of benefit to all stakeholders and industries. Şişecam's contributions to the industry have always been recognized with international awards. Recently our Chairman and Executive Member of the Board, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman, has been honored with the Glass Person of the Year Award by the Phoenix Award Committee for his contributions to the glass industry. We are dedicated to creating value and delivering sustainable growth initiatives that drive positive change all through our ecosystem.

I express my gratitude for your continued trust and support. We remain committed to further growth and look forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead of Şişecam in the global arena.''

Consolidated Summary Financial Results for Q2'23

Important Notice: In accordance with TFRS-3 principle, provisional figures had been used for the consolidation purpose of US entities. Following the completion of valuation studies, Sisecam 2022 FY consolidated financial statements and Chemicals business line financials have been restated accordingly.

Summary Financials (TRY Mn)

H1'22

H1'23

YoY

Change

Revenue

40,232

58,434

45%

Gross Profit

15,288

19,323

26%

Gross Margin

38%

33%

-493 bps

EBIT

9,666

11,850

23%

EBIT Margin

24%

20%

-375 bps

EBITDA

11,863

14,810

25%

EBITDA Margin

29%

25%

-414 bps

Net Income After Minority Interest

8,908

8,069

-9%

Net Income Margin

22%

14%

-833 bps

Capex

2,814

7,100

152%

Capex/Sales

7%

12%

516 bps

Adjusted EBIT*

8,931

11,220

26%

Adjusted EBIT Margin*

22%

19%

-300 bps

Adjusted EBITDA*

11,128

14,180

27%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin*

28%

24%

-339 bps

Adjusted Net Income*

8,908

9,214

3%

Adjusted Net Income Margin*

22%

16%

-637 bps

Analyst EBIT**

7,814

7,992

2%

Analyst EBIT Margin**

19%

14%

-575 bps

Analyst EBITDA**

10,011

10,953

9%

Analyst EBITDA Margin**

25%

19%

-614 bps

Q2'22

Q1'23

Q2'23

QoQ

YoY

Change

Change

23,258

28,365

30,069

6%

29%

8,639

9,576

9,747

2%

13%

37%

34%

32%

-135 bps

-473 bps

5,509

4,799

7,050

47%

28%

24%

17%

23%

653 bps

-24 bps

6,654

6,225

8,586

38%

29%

29%

22%

29%

661 bps

-6 bps

5,337

2,364

5,705

141%

7%

23%

8%

19%

1,064 bps

-398 bps

1,581

2,804

4,296

53%

172%

7%

10%

14%

440 bps

749 bps

5,145

4,923

6,297

28%

22%

22%

17%

21%

359 bps

-118 bps

6,290

6,348

7,832

23%

25%

27%

22%

26%

367 bps

-99 bps

5,337

3,540

5,674

60%

6%

23%

12%

19%

639 bps

-408 bps

4,444

4,283

3,709

-13%

-17%

19%

15%

12%

-276 bps

-677 bps

5,589

5,708

5,245

-8%

-6%

24%

20%

17%

-268 bps

-659 bps

*Excluding one-off impacts

**Excluding other income/expense from operations, investing activities, investments in associates and joint venture

FX RATES

Q2'22

Q1'23

Q2'23

QoQ

YoY

H1'22

H1'23

YoY

EUR/TRY - p.a.

16.79

20.24

22.71

12%

35%

16.23

21.49

32%

USD/TRY - p.a.

15.75

18.87

20.86

11%

32%

14.87

19.88

34%

Financial Highlights (Q2'23 vs Q2'22)1

  • Revenue came in at TRY 30Bn, up by 29% YoY (USD 1.4Bn, down by 2% YoY in USD terms)
  • Gross profit was at TRY 9.7Bn, up by 13% YoY with a margin of 32%
  • Adjusted EBITDA came in at TRY 7.8Bn, up by 25% (USD 376Mn, down by 6% YoY in USD terms) with 26% margin
  • Adjusted Parent Only Net Income came in at TRY 5.7Bn, up by 6% with 19% net margin
  • Capex recorded at TRY 4.3Bn (USD 206Mn) and Capex/Revenues stood at 14%
  • FCFEhad a negative balance of TRY 1.3Bn (USD 66Mn). WC/Revenue was at 35%
  • Currency Sensitivity:TRY 2.7Bn Net Long FX Position
  • Net Debt/EBITDAwas at 1.1x

Segmental Analysis

Q2'23

H1'23

Segmental Breakdown

Q1'22

Q2'22

H1'22

Q1'23

Q2'23

H1'23

QoQ

YoY

YoY

Q2'23 Topline Drivers (YoY)

of Revenue (TRY Mn)

Architectural Glass

4,871

6,322

11,194

5,726

6,013

11,738

5%

-5%

5%

-15% volume, +10% pricing, prod. mix, currency

Industrial Glass

1,551

2,073

3,624

2,818

2,635

5,453

-6%

27%

50%

+2% volume, +25% pricing, prod. mix, currency

Glassware

1,780

2,403

4,183

3,415

3,622

7,036

6%

51%

68%

-7% volume, +58% pricing, prod. mix, currency

Glass packaging

2,645

4,178

6,823

4,634

5,598

10,231

21%

34%

50%

-8% volume, +42% pricing, prod. mix, currency

Chemicals

4,483

5,847

10,329

7,638

8,658

16,296

13%

48%

58%

-9% volume, +57% pricing, prod. mix, currency

Energy

1,256

1,860

3,116

3,651

2,936

6,587

-20%

58%

111%

+41% volume, +17% pricing, prod. mix, currency

Other

389

575

964

484

608

1,092

26%

6%

13%

Total

16,974

23,258

40,232

28,365

30,069

58,434

6%

29%

45%

1reference to Appendixfor segmental breakdown analysis

Segmental Analysis (cont'd)

Q2'23

H1'23

Segmental Contribution to Revenue

Q1'22

Q2'22

H1'22

Q1'23

Q2'23

H1'23

QoQ

YoY

YoY

Architectural Glass

29%

27%

28%

20%

20%

20%

-19 bps

-719 bps

-773 bps

Industrial Glass

9%

9%

9%

10%

9%

9%

-117 bps

-15 bps

32 bps

Glassware

10%

10%

10%

12%

12%

12%

1 bps

171 bps

164 bps

Glass packaging

16%

18%

17%

16%

19%

18%

228 bps

65 bps

55 bps

Chemicals

26%

25%

26%

27%

29%

28%

187 bps

366 bps

221 bps

Energy

7%

8%

8%

13%

10%

11%

-311 bps

177 bps

353 bps

Other

2%

2%

2%

2%

2%

2%

31 bps

-45 bps

-53 bps

Q2'23

H1'23

Segmental Breakdown of Adjusted

EBITDA (TRY Mn)

Q1'22

Q2'22

H1'22

Q1'23

Q2'23

H1'23

QoQ

YoY

YoY

Architectural Glass

1,768

2,218

3,986

1,578

1,400

2,979

-11%

-37%

-25%

Industrial Glass

192

277

469

129

146

275

13%

-47%

-41%

Glassware

392

483

875

634

1,191

1,825

88%

146%

109%

Glass packaging

627

856

1,484

742

1,664

2,405

124%

94%

62%

Chemicals

1,368

2,108

3,476

2,490

2,978

5,468

20%

41%

57%

Energy

139

81

220

48

21

68

-57%

-75%

-69%

Other

412

477

889

843

408

1,251

-52%

-14%

41%

Elimination

-90

-181

-271

-117

25

-92

-121%

-114%

-66%

Total

4,838

6,290

11,128

6,348

7,832

14,180

23%

25%

27%

