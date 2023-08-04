EARNINGS RELEASE

August 4, 2023

Şişecam (BIST-100: SISE) reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023

M. Görkem Elverici, CEO of Şişecam, commented:

"The world continues to struggle against the ongoing challenges caused by global macroeconomic fluctuations and political uncertainties. Despite the extremely volatile environment and the headwinds, Şişecam has successfully completed the first half of 2023. We have remained committed to growth by closely monitoring the developments on a global scale and adapting our strategies accordingly throughout the period.

I am proud to say that Şişecam has effectively managed logistic challenges, which have arisen due the earthquake disaster in Turkey and caused port congestion for many industrial companies, with its customer-centric approach along with its agile management mindset. We have ensured the satisfaction of our customers and overcome these hurdles by means of our "deliver exceptional service" philosophy.

Furthermore, we have seen a positive effect on our operations as the seasonal impact on demand subsided in the second quarter . This has provided a favorable environment for us to continue our investments and adapt to the changing times with scenario-based strategies.

As Şişecam shapes its future, we rely on data-drivendecision-making and technology for both our business practices and investments. In line with this forward-thinking approach, we have recently signed a letter of intent to become a partner in Icron, a technology company that provides decision optimization services to multiple industries.

Our second glass packaging furnace in Georgia, which marks our first investment outside of Turkey, has been supported with new technologies through a 20 Million Euros investment. This furnace, which we ignited in June, increased our glass production capacity in the country by an impressive rate of 25%. With its advanced capabilities and a capacity of 75.000 tons, we are well-equipped to meet the glass packaging demand in both Georgia and the region efficiently.

1