EARNINGS RELEASE
August 4, 2023
Şişecam (BIST-100: SISE) reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023
M. Görkem Elverici, CEO of Şişecam, commented:
"The world continues to struggle against the ongoing challenges caused by global macroeconomic fluctuations and political uncertainties. Despite the extremely volatile environment and the headwinds, Şişecam has successfully completed the first half of 2023. We have remained committed to growth by closely monitoring the developments on a global scale and adapting our strategies accordingly throughout the period.
I am proud to say that Şişecam has effectively managed logistic challenges, which have arisen due the earthquake disaster in Turkey and caused port congestion for many industrial companies, with its customer-centric approach along with its agile management mindset. We have ensured the satisfaction of our customers and overcome these hurdles by means of our "deliver exceptional service" philosophy.
Furthermore, we have seen a positive effect on our operations as the seasonal impact on demand subsided in the second quarter . This has provided a favorable environment for us to continue our investments and adapt to the changing times with scenario-based strategies.
As Şişecam shapes its future, we rely on data-drivendecision-making and technology for both our business practices and investments. In line with this forward-thinking approach, we have recently signed a letter of intent to become a partner in Icron, a technology company that provides decision optimization services to multiple industries.
Our second glass packaging furnace in Georgia, which marks our first investment outside of Turkey, has been supported with new technologies through a 20 Million Euros investment. This furnace, which we ignited in June, increased our glass production capacity in the country by an impressive rate of 25%. With its advanced capabilities and a capacity of 75.000 tons, we are well-equipped to meet the glass packaging demand in both Georgia and the region efficiently.
At Şişecam, we believe that success is only possible through continuous improvement. In this regard, we have implemented our operational excellence development program and achieved highly positive results so far. We successfully executed nearly 800 projects in Turkey and achieved a financial benefit of 50 Million Dollars until 2022 year-end.
Sustainability has always been a core value at Şişecam, and we are committed to making significant strides towards protecting the planet, empowering society, and transforming lives with our CareforNext strategy. We have recently published our 2022 Sustainability Report, which highlights the outcomes of our sustainability efforts and the goals we set. Additionally, by signing the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs), we have underscored our commitment to gender equality and supporting women's participation in all sectors and levels of economic life.
Our company views success not only as financial growth but also as comprehensive development that is of benefit to all stakeholders and industries. Şişecam's contributions to the industry have always been recognized with international awards. Recently our Chairman and Executive Member of the Board, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman, has been honored with the Glass Person of the Year Award by the Phoenix Award Committee for his contributions to the glass industry. We are dedicated to creating value and delivering sustainable growth initiatives that drive positive change all through our ecosystem.
I express my gratitude for your continued trust and support. We remain committed to further growth and look forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead of Şişecam in the global arena.''
Consolidated Summary Financial Results for Q2'23
Important Notice: In accordance with TFRS-3 principle, provisional figures had been used for the consolidation purpose of US entities. Following the completion of valuation studies, Sisecam 2022 FY consolidated financial statements and Chemicals business line financials have been restated accordingly.
Summary Financials (TRY Mn)
H1'22
H1'23
YoY
Change
Revenue
40,232
58,434
45%
Gross Profit
15,288
19,323
26%
Gross Margin
38%
33%
-493 bps
EBIT
9,666
11,850
23%
EBIT Margin
24%
20%
-375 bps
EBITDA
11,863
14,810
25%
EBITDA Margin
29%
25%
-414 bps
Net Income After Minority Interest
8,908
8,069
-9%
Net Income Margin
22%
14%
-833 bps
Capex
2,814
7,100
152%
Capex/Sales
7%
12%
516 bps
Adjusted EBIT*
8,931
11,220
26%
Adjusted EBIT Margin*
22%
19%
-300 bps
Adjusted EBITDA*
11,128
14,180
27%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin*
28%
24%
-339 bps
Adjusted Net Income*
8,908
9,214
3%
Adjusted Net Income Margin*
22%
16%
-637 bps
Analyst EBIT**
7,814
7,992
2%
Analyst EBIT Margin**
19%
14%
-575 bps
Analyst EBITDA**
10,011
10,953
9%
Analyst EBITDA Margin**
25%
19%
-614 bps
Q2'22
Q1'23
Q2'23
QoQ
YoY
Change
Change
23,258
28,365
30,069
6%
29%
8,639
9,576
9,747
2%
13%
37%
34%
32%
-135 bps
-473 bps
5,509
4,799
7,050
47%
28%
24%
17%
23%
653 bps
-24 bps
6,654
6,225
8,586
38%
29%
29%
22%
29%
661 bps
-6 bps
5,337
2,364
5,705
141%
7%
23%
8%
19%
1,064 bps
-398 bps
1,581
2,804
4,296
53%
172%
7%
10%
14%
440 bps
749 bps
5,145
4,923
6,297
28%
22%
22%
17%
21%
359 bps
-118 bps
6,290
6,348
7,832
23%
25%
27%
22%
26%
367 bps
-99 bps
5,337
3,540
5,674
60%
6%
23%
12%
19%
639 bps
-408 bps
4,444
4,283
3,709
-13%
-17%
19%
15%
12%
-276 bps
-677 bps
5,589
5,708
5,245
-8%
-6%
24%
20%
17%
-268 bps
-659 bps
*Excluding one-off impacts
**Excluding other income/expense from operations, investing activities, investments in associates and joint venture
FX RATES
Q2'22
Q1'23
Q2'23
QoQ
YoY
H1'22
H1'23
YoY
EUR/TRY - p.a.
16.79
20.24
22.71
12%
35%
16.23
21.49
32%
USD/TRY - p.a.
15.75
18.87
20.86
11%
32%
14.87
19.88
34%
Financial Highlights (Q2'23 vs Q2'22)1
- Revenue came in at TRY 30Bn, up by 29% YoY (USD 1.4Bn, down by 2% YoY in USD terms)
- Gross profit was at TRY 9.7Bn, up by 13% YoY with a margin of 32%
- Adjusted EBITDA came in at TRY 7.8Bn, up by 25% (USD 376Mn, down by 6% YoY in USD terms) with 26% margin
- Adjusted Parent Only Net Income came in at TRY 5.7Bn, up by 6% with 19% net margin
- Capex recorded at TRY 4.3Bn (USD 206Mn) and Capex/Revenues stood at 14%
- FCFEhad a negative balance of TRY 1.3Bn (USD 66Mn). WC/Revenue was at 35%
- Currency Sensitivity:TRY 2.7Bn Net Long FX Position
- Net Debt/EBITDAwas at 1.1x
Segmental Analysis
Q2'23
H1'23
Segmental Breakdown
Q1'22
Q2'22
H1'22
Q1'23
Q2'23
H1'23
QoQ
YoY
YoY
Q2'23 Topline Drivers (YoY)
of Revenue (TRY Mn)
Architectural Glass
4,871
6,322
11,194
5,726
6,013
11,738
5%
-5%
5%
-15% volume, +10% pricing, prod. mix, currency
Industrial Glass
1,551
2,073
3,624
2,818
2,635
5,453
-6%
27%
50%
+2% volume, +25% pricing, prod. mix, currency
Glassware
1,780
2,403
4,183
3,415
3,622
7,036
6%
51%
68%
-7% volume, +58% pricing, prod. mix, currency
Glass packaging
2,645
4,178
6,823
4,634
5,598
10,231
21%
34%
50%
-8% volume, +42% pricing, prod. mix, currency
Chemicals
4,483
5,847
10,329
7,638
8,658
16,296
13%
48%
58%
-9% volume, +57% pricing, prod. mix, currency
Energy
1,256
1,860
3,116
3,651
2,936
6,587
-20%
58%
111%
+41% volume, +17% pricing, prod. mix, currency
Other
389
575
964
484
608
1,092
26%
6%
13%
Total
16,974
23,258
40,232
28,365
30,069
58,434
6%
29%
45%
1reference to Appendixfor segmental breakdown analysis
Segmental Analysis (cont'd)
Q2'23
H1'23
Segmental Contribution to Revenue
Q1'22
Q2'22
H1'22
Q1'23
Q2'23
H1'23
QoQ
YoY
YoY
Architectural Glass
29%
27%
28%
20%
20%
20%
-19 bps
-719 bps
-773 bps
Industrial Glass
9%
9%
9%
10%
9%
9%
-117 bps
-15 bps
32 bps
Glassware
10%
10%
10%
12%
12%
12%
1 bps
171 bps
164 bps
Glass packaging
16%
18%
17%
16%
19%
18%
228 bps
65 bps
55 bps
Chemicals
26%
25%
26%
27%
29%
28%
187 bps
366 bps
221 bps
Energy
7%
8%
8%
13%
10%
11%
-311 bps
177 bps
353 bps
Other
2%
2%
2%
2%
2%
2%
31 bps
-45 bps
-53 bps
Q2'23
H1'23
Segmental Breakdown of Adjusted
EBITDA (TRY Mn)
Q1'22
Q2'22
H1'22
Q1'23
Q2'23
H1'23
QoQ
YoY
YoY
Architectural Glass
1,768
2,218
3,986
1,578
1,400
2,979
-11%
-37%
-25%
Industrial Glass
192
277
469
129
146
275
13%
-47%
-41%
Glassware
392
483
875
634
1,191
1,825
88%
146%
109%
Glass packaging
627
856
1,484
742
1,664
2,405
124%
94%
62%
Chemicals
1,368
2,108
3,476
2,490
2,978
5,468
20%
41%
57%
Energy
139
81
220
48
21
68
-57%
-75%
-69%
Other
412
477
889
843
408
1,251
-52%
-14%
41%
Elimination
-90
-181
-271
-117
25
-92
-121%
-114%
-66%
Total
4,838
6,290
11,128
6,348
7,832
14,180
23%
25%
27%
