Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SISE   TRASISEW91Q3

TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.

(SISE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL - 11/12
9.56 TRY   +0.95%
04:20aTÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : Şişecam 9M 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
10/272021 Q3 Financial Statements Report
PU
10/27Şişecam 3Q 2021 Earnings Review
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : Şişecam 9M 2021 Investor Presentation

11/13/2021 | 04:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ŞİŞECAM

Investor Presentation 9M'21

Content

9M'21 & Historical Key Financial Results

9M'21 & Historical Segmental Results

9M'21 & Historical Regional Results

9M'21 & Historical Operational Results

Liquidity & Capital Allocation

Sustainability

Şişecam at a Glance & Risk Management Policies Appendix

Page 3-4

Page 5-7

Page 8-9

Page 10-13

Page 14-18

Page 19-27

Page 28-29

Page 30

2

9M'21 Key Financial Results

Revenue (TRY mn)

Gross Profit (TRY mn)

EBITDA (TRY mn)

Net Income After Minority

Interest

(TRY mn)

44%

21,013

8,236

14,632

35%

31%

27%

5,798

4,220

4,615

7,091

5,686

7,432

2,880

4,470

1,8882,617

1,086

1,4961,936

23%

5,711

2,000

3,389

1,5252,085

720

1,1441,627

19%

4,072

9%

1,348

1,384

1,384

866

1,340

85

433

9M'209M'21

Q1

Q2

Q3

Growth

9M'209M'21

Q1 Q2 Q3 -Margin

9M'209M'21

Q1 Q2 Q3 -Margin

9M'20

9M'21

Q1

Q2

Q3

-Margin

* EBITDA and Net Income After Minority Interest are adjusted to one-off items

3

Historical Financial Results

TRY mn

25%

26%

27%

24%

22%

23%

23%

18,059

21,341

21,013

15,550

14,632

8,569

11,318

5,711

2,810

4,033

4,298

4,962

3,389

1,919

2016

2017RS

2018

2019

2020

9M'20

9M'21

Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

2016

2017RS

2018

2019

2020

9M'20

9M'21

Revenue Growth Y-o-Y

16%

32%

37%

16%

18%

11%

44%

4

9M'21 Segmental Revenue and EBITDA

Architectural Glass

(TRY mn)

31%

5,965

15% 2,338

3,255

1,434 1,987

859

1,640

962

9M'209M'21

Q1 Q2 Q3 ---EBITDA Margin

Auto Glass

(TRY mn)

7%

3%

2,227

1,535671

672808

321

541747

9M'209M'21

Q1 Q2 Q3 ---EBITDA Margin

Glassware

(TRY mn)

22%

15%

3,161

2,1091,306

811

1,061

578

720793

9M'209M'21

Q1 Q2 Q3 ---EBITDA Margin

Glass Packaging (TRY mn)

29%

25%

5,054

3,981

2,338

1,434

1,813

1,312

1,112

1,225

9M'20

9M'21

Q1

Q2

Q3

---EBITDA Margin

Chemicals (TRY mn)

31%31%

3,887

3,054

1,424

1,090

957

1,319

1,007

1,143

9M'20

9M'21

Q1 Q2 Q3

---EBITDA Margin

83% YoY Revenue

45% YoY Revenue

50% YoY Revenue

27% YoY Revenue

27% YoY Revenue

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

+29% Volume

+19% Volume

+17% Volume

+8% Volume

+10% Volume

+39% Price & Mix

+26% Price & Mix &

+33% Price & Mix &

+7% Price & Mix

-4% Price & Mix

+15% Currency

Currency

Currency

+12% Currency

+21% Currency

• All EBITDA margin figures are adjusted to one-off items

• Intra-group transactions are excluded from all revenue figures

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Türkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 09:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.
04:20aTÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : Şişecam 9M 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
10/272021 Q3 Financial Statements Report
PU
10/27Şişecam 3Q 2021 Earnings Review
PU
10/27T?rkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
08/11TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : Şişecam 1H 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
08/11TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : 2021 H1 Webcast Transcript
PU
08/04TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : Şişecam 2Q 2021 Earnings Review
PU
08/04TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : 2021 Q2 Financial Statements Report
PU
08/02Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter En..
CI
07/16TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : Sustainability Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29 530 M 2 960 M 2 960 M
Net income 2021 5 265 M 528 M 528 M
Net Debt 2021 3 450 M 346 M 346 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,60x
Yield 2021 3,11%
Capitalization 29 284 M 2 934 M 2 936 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 21 706
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,56 TRY
Average target price 12,22 TRY
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ahmet Kirman Chairman & Managing Director
Mustafa Görkem Elverici Chief Financial Officer
Sener Oktik Director & Chief Research Officer
Gökhan Kipçak Chief Information Officer
Mehmet Cem Kozlu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.30.78%2 934
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.24.08%640 331
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.4.56%153 098
SIEMENS AG26.28%135 630
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY24.53%118 149
3M COMPANY5.07%105 835