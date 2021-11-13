Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : Şişecam 9M 2021 Investor Presentation
ŞİŞECAM
Investor Presentation 9M'21
Content
9M'21 & Historical Key Financial Results
9M'21 & Historical Segmental Results
9M'21 & Historical Regional Results
9M'21 & Historical Operational Results
Liquidity & Capital Allocation
Sustainability
Şişecam at a Glance & Risk Management Policies Appendix
Page 3-4
Page 5-7
Page 8-9
Page 10-13
Page 14-18
Page 19-27
Page 28-29
Page 30
2
9M'21 Key Financial Results
Revenue (TRY mn)
Gross Profit (TRY mn)
EBITDA (TRY mn)
Net Income After Minority
Interest
(TRY mn)
7,432
2,880
4,470
1,888
2,617
1,086
1,496
1,936
23%
5,711
2,000
3,389
1,525
2,085
720
1,144
1,627
19%
4,072
9%
1,348
1,384
1,384
866
1,340
85
433
9M'20
9M'21
Q1 Q2 Q3 -Margin
9M'20
9M'21
Q1 Q2 Q3 -Margin
9M'20
9M'21
Q1
Q2
Q3
-Margin
* EBITDA and Net Income After Minority Interest are adjusted to one-off items
3
Historical Financial Results
TRY mn
25%
26%
27%
24%
22%
23%
23%
18,059
21,341
21,013
15,550
14,632
8,569
11,318
5,711
2,810
4,033
4,298
4,962
3,389
1,919
2016
2017RS
2018
2019
2020
9M'20
9M'21
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
2016
2017RS
2018
2019
2020
9M'20
9M'21
Revenue Growth Y-o-Y
16%
32%
37%
16%
18%
11%
44%
4
9M'21 Segmental Revenue and EBITDA
Architectural Glass
(TRY mn)
31%
5,965
15% 2,338
3,255
1,434
1,987
859
1,640
962
9M'20
9M'21
Q1 Q2 Q3 ---EBITDA Margin
Auto Glass
(TRY mn)
7%
3%
2,227
1,535
671
672
808
321
541
747
9M'20
9M'21
Q1 Q2 Q3 ---EBITDA Margin
Glassware
(TRY mn)
22%
15%
3,161
2,109
1,306
811
1,061
578
720
793
9M'20
9M'21
Q1 Q2 Q3 ---EBITDA Margin
Glass Packaging (TRY mn)
5,054
3,981
2,338
1,434
1,813
1,312
1,112
1,225
9M'20
9M'21
Q1
Q2
Q3
---EBITDA Margin
Chemicals (TRY mn)
31%
31%
3,887
3,054
1,424
1,090
957
1,319
1,007
1,143
9M'20
9M'21
Q1 Q2 Q3
---EBITDA Margin
83% YoY Revenue
45% YoY Revenue
50% YoY Revenue
27% YoY Revenue
27% YoY Revenue
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
Increase
+29% Volume
+19% Volume
+17% Volume
+8% Volume
+10% Volume
+39% Price & Mix
+26% Price & Mix &
+33% Price & Mix &
+7% Price & Mix
-4% Price & Mix
+15% Currency
Currency
Currency
+12% Currency
+21% Currency
• All EBITDA margin figures are adjusted to one-off items
• Intra-group transactions are excluded from all revenue figures
5
All news about TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.
Sales 2021
29 530 M
2 960 M
2 960 M
Net income 2021
5 265 M
528 M
528 M
Net Debt 2021
3 450 M
346 M
346 M
P/E ratio 2021
5,60x
Yield 2021
3,11%
Capitalization
29 284 M
2 934 M
2 936 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,11x
EV / Sales 2022
0,97x
Nbr of Employees
21 706
Free-Float
43,0%
Chart TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
9,56 TRY
Average target price
12,22 TRY
Spread / Average Target
27,8%
