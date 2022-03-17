Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : Şişecam Expands Its Production Footprint in Europe

​





Şişecam Expands Its Production Footprint in Europe









ŞİŞECAM LAYS THE FOUNDATION OF

ITS FIRST EUROPEAN GLASS PACKAGING FACILITY IN HUNGARY





Şişecam, the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production, held the groundbreaking ceremony for its EUR 255 million greenfield glass packaging facility in Kaposvar, Hungary on March 17. The facility is Şişecam's first glass packaging production site in Europe and will allow the company to introduce its quality glass packaging products to the European market more easily. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, Kaposvar MP Attila Gelencsér, Kaposvar Mayor Károly Szita, Şişecam Chairman Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman, and Şişecam CEO Görkem Elverici.





Known as a long-term investor in all its markets, Şişecam is committed to helping develop the greater region with its holistic and inclusive development vision that supports its stakeholders. Şişecam Chairman Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman delivered a speech at the groundbreaking ceremony, pointing out that Şişecam records most of its international sales to the European market. He also emphasized that Şişecam prioritizes value creation for its entire ecosystem. "The European market accounts for a quarter of the total global glass packaging market. This fact offers major opportunities for the rapid development of the industry and for the expansion of our company's current production footprint. Şişecam's positive experience in Hungary to date played a major role in prioritizing the country while planning our glass packaging production facility investment in Europe," said Prof. Dr. Kırman.





Şişecam CEO Görkem Elverici stated in his remarks that the Hungary investment is a product of Şişecam's vision of value-creating sustainable growth: "Once complete with a EUR 255 million investment, our Hungarian facility will have an annual production capacity of 330,000 tons. This major facility will enable us to introduce our quality glass packaging products to the European market more easily. The production site will respond to the glass packaging demands of both Hungary and foreign markets across a wide geography while also boosting Hungary's exports."









About Şişecam





Şişecam was founded in 1935 to establish Turkey's glass industry in line with the vision of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish Republic. Today, Şişecam is a strong global player in the fields of glass and chemicals. Şişecam is the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production - including flat glass, glassware, glass packaging and glass fiber. Currently, Şişecam ranks among the world's top two manufacturers of glassware and the top five producers of glass packaging and flat glass. Şişecam is one of the three largest soda producers in the world and the world leader in chromium chemicals.

Şişecam plays a leading role in the flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, automotive, glass fiber, mining, energy and recycling business lines. Şişecam operates production facilities in Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Russian Federation, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt, India, and the USA in addition to Turkey.

Şişecam is taking major steps towards its goal of becoming one of the world's top three manufacturers in its main fields of activity. Driven forward by its highly competent human resources and smart technologies, Şişecam is continuously transforming its digital infrastructure and corporate culture taking into account the needs of the future. With 86 years of experience and 22,000 employees, Şişecam conducts production activities in 14 countries on four continents and operates a sales network in more than 150 countries worldwide. Şişecam is moving forward on its growth journey in line with its Global Excellence strategy and powered by an inclusive approach that supports the development of its entire ecosystem. Şişecam takes responsibility for protecting the planet, empowering society and transforming life with its CareforNext strategy, which is compliant with and centered around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Şişecam uses all its experience and competencies to promote sustainable development in every aspect.





