  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SISE   TRASISEW91Q3

TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.

(SISE)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-01-10
38.22 TRY   -6.42%
Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : Şişecam Increased Its Net Sales To 66,2 TRY Billion In The First 9 Months Of The Year
PU
Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : Şişecam Used A Syndicated Loan Of 240 Million Euros
PU
Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : 2022 Q3 Investor Presentation
PU
Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : Şişecam Increased Its Net Sales To 66,2 TRY Billion In The First 9 Months Of The Year

01/12/2023 | 10:40am EST
Şişecam increased its net sales to 66,2 TRY Billion in the first 9 months of the year

As a global player in glass and chemicals industries, Şişecam increased its consolidated net sales to TRY 66,2 Billion in the first 9 months of 2022. Şişecam's total investments reached to TRY 5 Billion in the same period.

Şişecam's consolidated net sales totaled TRY 66,2 Billion and international sales of the Company accounted for %63 in the first 9 months of 2022. Şişecam produced 4,3 Million tons of glass, 3,6 Million tons of soda ash, and 3,4 Million tons of industrial raw materials in the same period. Thanks to its journey of change and transformation, Şişecam continues to achieve its financial targets in an atmosphere full of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties on a global scale.

Şişecam CEO Görkem Elverici commented on the Company's results: "The world entered a normalization period for the financial statements with the effects of macroeconomic fluctuations together with soaring energy prices and inflation-related factors in the 3rd quarter of the year. As the recession becomes the major topic around the world, concerns regarding the energy supplies have increased dramatically. Many global companies in the glass industry have decided to bring their cold repair processes forward with the impact of balancing demand as a reflection of their industrial customers' cautious stance in response to escalated uncertainties. Meanwhile, Şişecam continued to grow further even in this challenging environment. With our efficient cost optimization practices and risk management skills we are working continuously to run our production operations as planned for the rest of the year."

"With production activities in 14 countries on four continents and sales in more than 150 countries, we have the necessary instruments and competencies to manage complexities in different economic conditions and different regulations, yet we continue to operate uninterruptedly. Thanks to our ability to produce with alternative energy sources and our power to include all the necessary instruments for financial and operational sustainability, we create sustainable value for all our stakeholders even in this challenging period. We protect our investors with share buyback programs. We also take important steps to strengthen our suppliers, customers, and employees with our inclusive development-oriented approach. We see glass not as the product of this year but as the need of the age and we make all our projections in the light of this approach. We strive to create growth and value to all our shareholders and believe that Şişecam will continue its rapid, determined and selective growth journey" Görkem Elverici said.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Türkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 15:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 95 787 M 5 100 M 5 100 M
Net income 2022 18 575 M 989 M 989 M
Net Debt 2022 19 455 M 1 036 M 1 036 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,00x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 117 B 6 234 M 6 234 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 23 487
Free-Float 28,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 38,22 TRY
Average target price 38,86 TRY
Spread / Average Target 1,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mustafa Görkem Elverici Chief Executive Officer
Gökhan Güralp Chief Financial Officer
Ahmet Kirman Chairman & Managing Director
Gökhan Kipçak Chief Information Officer
Reha Akçakaya Chief Research, Development & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.-10.95%6 234
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.3.26%705 974
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.93%142 734
SIEMENS AG8.11%119 431
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY15.63%84 889
3M COMPANY7.67%74 406