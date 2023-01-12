Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SISE   TRASISEW91Q3

TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.

(SISE)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-01-10
38.22 TRY   -6.42%
10:40aTürkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : Şişecam Increased Its Net Sales To 66,2 TRY Billion In The First 9 Months Of The Year
PU
10:40aTürkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : Şişecam Used A Syndicated Loan Of 240 Million Euros
PU
2022Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : 2022 Q3 Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : Şişecam Used A Syndicated Loan Of 240 Million Euros

01/12/2023 | 10:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SISECAM USED A SYNDICATED LOAN OF 240 MILLION EUROS

Sisecam used a new syndicated loan of 240 million Euros to refinance the 175 million Euros loan that the Company used in 2019 to meet its investment and capitalization needs in Turkey and Europe. The 3-year new syndicated loan is used from 9 banks under the leadership of Bank of America and BNP Paribas. The debt rollover ratio of the new syndicated loan is 137 percent. The transaction once again revealed the trust of international financial institutions towards Sisecam at a time when global fluctuations are quite high.

Sisecam, a global player in the glass and chemicals industries, used a new syndicated loan of 240 million Euros to refinance the 175 million Euro loan that the Company used in 2019 to meet its investment and capitalization needs in Turkey and Europe. Under the leadership of Bank of America and BNP Paribas, the debt rollover ratio for the syndicated loan used from 9 banks was 137 percent. The transaction once again revealed the trust of international financial institutions towards Sisecam at a time when global fluctuations are quite high.

Sisecam will use the additional loan amount for investment and capitalization needs in Turkey and Europe. The maturity of the new syndicated loan will be 3 years. Sisecam, which has always been a highly credible institution from the international banks and financial institutions perspective, once again proved its financial reputation arising from its solid financial structure with this transaction it carried out in a period of fluctuations on a global scale. Combining its power from production with its sustainable growth approach, R&D competencies and digital systems, Sisecam once again proved its sustainable growth performance and its ability to fulfill its obligations in the eyes of global financial institutions.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Türkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 15:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.
10:40aTürkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : Şişecam Increased Its Net Sales To 66,2 TRY Bi..
PU
10:40aTürkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : Şişecam Used A Syndicated Loan Of 240 Million ..
PU
2022Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : 2022 Q3 Investor Presentation
PU
2022Sisecam Used a Syndicated Loan of 240 Million Euros
AQ
2022Şişecam Increased Its Net Sales to 66,2 TRY Billion in the First 9 Months of ..
GL
2022Şişecam Increased Its Net Sales to 66,2 TRY Billion in the First 9 Months of ..
AQ
2022Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
2022Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman received the Chairman of the Year Award from Italy's Leadin..
GL
2022Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : 2022 H1 Webcast Transcript
PU
2022Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari : 2022 H1 Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 95 787 M 5 100 M 5 100 M
Net income 2022 18 575 M 989 M 989 M
Net Debt 2022 19 455 M 1 036 M 1 036 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,00x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 117 B 6 234 M 6 234 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 23 487
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 38,22 TRY
Average target price 38,86 TRY
Spread / Average Target 1,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mustafa Görkem Elverici Chief Executive Officer
Gökhan Güralp Chief Financial Officer
Ahmet Kirman Chairman & Managing Director
Gökhan Kipçak Chief Information Officer
Reha Akçakaya Chief Research, Development & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TÜRKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.-10.95%6 234
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.3.26%705 974
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.93%142 734
SIEMENS AG8.11%119 431
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY15.63%84 889
3M COMPANY7.67%74 406