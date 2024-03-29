ŞİŞECAM ANNOUNCES THE WORLD'S LARGEST GLASS PRODUCTION COMPLEX IN ESKİŞEHİR



Şişecam has ignited its new glass packaging furnace in Eskişehir and put its glassware furnace into operation after cold repair. These investments, totaling USD 174 million, have elevated the Şişecam Eskişehir complex to a production capacity of approximately 1 million tons, making it the world's largest glass production site.

Şişecam continuously adds value to its regions and stakeholders. By launching its new glass packaging furnace and completing the cold repair of its glassware furnace in Eskişehir, Şişecam announces the world's largest glass production location with a consolidated capacity of around 1 million tons.​

Şişecam's Chairman and Executive Member of the Board, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman, shared insights on the investment: "Our glass packaging furnace, initiated with an investment of approximately USD 145 million, will provide employment for an additional 127 people. The furnace, with an annual gross capacity of 198 thousand tons, is set to produce high-quality bottles and jars. This investment, made in a challenging economic climate, ensures we meet increasing demand and support the sectors we serve. As a result, Şişecam Eskişehir Glass Packaging Factory, equipped with five furnaces and 24 lines, has become the World's largest with a total production capacity of about 760 thousand gross tons annually."





Şişecam becomes the global leader in glassware

"Our investments in Eskişehir are not just about glass packaging. The cold repair of our second furnace at the Eskişehir Glassware Production Facility, completed with an investment of around USD 29 million, has significantly enhanced our capacity, establishing Şişecam as a global leader in glassware production. The updated furnace, with an annual gross capacity of 64 thousand tons, will also create 246 new jobs. Consequently, our glassware production capacity in Eskişehir has reached approximately 190 thousand gross tons annually," stated Şişecam's CEO, Görkem Elverici.



Şişecam's consolidated production capacity in Eskişehir for glass packaging and glassware has reached approximately 1 million tons with these significant investments. This milestone establishes the Şişecam Eskişehir complex as the world's largest integrated glass production location, poised to deliver higher efficiency in resource use and operational productivity.

About Şişecam

Şişecam was founded in 1935 to establish Turkey's glass industry in line with the vision of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, a great leader respected worldwide.Today, Şişecam is a major global player in the fields of glass and chemicals. Şişecam is the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production -including flat glass, glassware, glass packaging and glass fiber. Currently, Şişecam ranks among the world leader manufacturers of glassware and the top five producers of glass packaging and flat glass. Şişecamis one of the three largest soda producers in the world andthe world leader in chromium chemicals.

Şişecam plays a leading role in theflat glass,glassware,glass packaging,chemicals, automotive, glass fiber, mining, energy, andrecycling business lines. Şişecam operates production facilities in Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Russian Federation, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt, India, and the USA in addition to Türkiye.

Şişecam who takes firm steps towards itsgoal of becoming one of the world's top 3 manufacturers in its main fields of activity, with its competent human resources and smart technologies, and uninterruptedly continues to transform its digital infrastructure and culture by taking into account the future necessities. Şişecam who has88 years of experience, more than 25 thousand employees, production activities in 14 countries on four continents, and asales network of more than 150 countries, continues its growth journey with an inclusive approach that supports the development of company's entire ecosystem. Şişecam takesresponsibility for protecting the planet, empowering society and transforming life with its CareForNext strategy, which is compliant with and centered around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Şişecam uses all its experience and competencies to promote sustainable development in every aspect. www.sisecam.com.tr/en

​