Türkiye Şişe ve Cam Fabrikaları A.Ş. announces the final results of its Tender Offer as of the Expiration Date

London, 21 May 2024

Further to the announcements by Türkiye Şişe ve Cam Fabrikaları A.Ş. (IST: SISE) (the "Company") on 22 April 2024 and 7 May in relation to the Tender Offer, the Company hereby announces the final results as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on 20 May 2024 (the "Expiration Date") of its cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") commenced on 22 April 2024 for up to US$400,000,000 of its outstanding US$700,000,000 6.95% notes due 2026 (the "Notes").

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are described in an offer to purchase memorandum (the "Offer to Purchase") dated 22 April 2024, the date of commencement of the Tender Offer. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The Tender Offer expired at the Expiration Date. No Notes tendered after the Expiration Date will be accepted for purchase.

On 7 May 2024, the Company announced that as of 5:00 p.m. New York City time on 3 May 2024 (the "Early Tender Deadline"), US$327,014,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered and that the Company will accept for purchase all such Notes validly tendered on or prior to the Early Tender Deadline without proration.

According to information provided by the Information and Tender Agent, for the period from the Early Tender Deadline to the Expiration Date, US$1,200,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn.

As the total amount of Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer is less than the Maximum Tender Amount, the Company will accept for purchase all such Notes validly tendered for the period from the Early Tender Deadline to the Expiration Date without proration.

Therefore, US$328,214,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes will be accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer.

The settlement date for the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date to be purchased is expected to be 22 May 2024, upon which US$371,786,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding.

In addition to the Tender Consideration, payments for Notes that are validly tendered on or prior to the Expiration Date and accepted for purchase will include accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date for the Notes up to, but not including, the Final Settlement Date.