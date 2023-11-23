Turmalina Metals Corp. is a Canada-based exploration company that is focused on developing its portfolio of high-grade gold-copper-silver projects in South America. The Company's principal property is the San Francisco Project, located in San Juan Province, Argentina. In addition, it has an option agreement to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Miranda project, Argentina, and the Chanape Project, located in Peru. The San Francisco Project is located in the Calingasta Department in the west-central San Juan Province of Argentina, approximately 130 kilometers (km) northwest from the capital of San Juan. The Project is approximately 3,501 hectare property located within the Frontal Cordillera Mountain chain, which is comprised of about two separate sets of tenements, comprising approximately six mining claims. The Company also has an option agreement to acquire up to a 100% interest in certain claims, including El Tapau Project, Cerro Negro Project, and Santa Barbara Project.

Sector Diversified Mining