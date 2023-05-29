Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  5. Turnall Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TURN   ZW0009011835

TURNALL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(TURN)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-25
10.00 ZWL    0.00%
02:55aTurnall : Cautionary Statement
PU
05/16Turnall : Notice to Shareholders
PU
04/26Turnall : Notice to Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turnall : Cautionary Statement

05/29/2023 | 02:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On the 30th of April 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company advised shareholders that the company was engaged in discussions that involved a potential transaction that could have a material impact on the company's shares. The transaction involved raising capital for the company's major capital expenditure programme through the issuance of shares by way of a rights oer.

The cautionary was subsequently withdrawn in order to allow engagements to take place between company stakeholders regarding the funding of the capital expenditure programme. The company is now well placed to move forward with the rights oer.

Full details of the transaction will be availed in due course.

By Order of the Board

L. Samunda (Ms.)

Company Secretary

24 May 2023

Directors: G.H. Hampshire (Chairman), J.P. Mkushi (Managing Director)*, C Mahari (Mrs)(Finance Director)*, B.P. Nyajeka, Z.B Bikwa, B Ngara. * Executive

5 Glasgow Road, P.O Box 3985, Harare, Zimbabwe, Website: www.turnall.co.zw

Disclaimer

Turnall Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 06:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Zvidzayi Bikwa Managing Director & Director
Samson Mavende Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Bothwell Patrick Nyajeka Non-Executive Chairman
Francis Chigwedere Technical Director
Innocent Chinyama Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURNALL HOLDINGS LIMITED153.32%0
GEBERIT AG12.81%18 009
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.19.03%7 705
ASTRAL LIMITED20.60%5 776
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-4.64%4 531
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.13%2 158
