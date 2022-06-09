Log in
    TURN   ZW0009011835

TURNALL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(TURN)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-05
4.000 ZWL    0.00%
TURNALL : June 9, 20222022 AGM Notice
TURNALL : Turns to Domestic Market
TURNALL : NSSA Moves to Finalise Turnall Stake Disposal
Turnall : June 9, 20222022 AGM Notice

06/09/2022 | 03:22am EDT
Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Notice is hereby given that the Twentieth Annual General Meeting will be held by way of remote attendance on Thursday,

30 June 2022, at 0900hrs for the following business:

1. Ordinary Business

  1. To approve the holding of the Annual General Meeting through virtual means and remote attendance.
  2. To receive, consider and adopt the Group Consolidated Financial Statements and the reports of the Directors and Auditors for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.
  3. To elect Directors of the Company:
    Messrs. B. P. Nyajeka, N. F. Hayes and Mrs. P. S. Marufu retire from the Board in terms of Article 95 of the Company's Articles of Association. The Directors have made themselves available for re-election. There will be separate resolutions for the election of each director.
  4. To approve the remuneration of the Directors for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.
  5. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors:
    To reappoint Grant Thornton as the auditors for the following year and approve their remuneration for the past year.

2. General

To transact such other business as may be transacted at an Annual General Meeting.

Electronic distribution

The electronic copies of the Company's 2021 Annual Report and the financial statements and Directors' and Auditors' Reports for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 will be available on or before 16 June 2022 and will be emailed to those shareholders whose email addresses are on record. These documents will also be available on the Company's website https://www.turnall.co.zw/:

Notes:

Details of the Virtual AGM will be emailed by our transfer secretaries, First Transfer Secretaries (Pvt) Ltd, through emails to shareholders. Shareholders are advised to update their contact details with the transfer secretaries on the following contacts:

First Transfer Secretaries (Private) Limited 1 Armagh Avenue

Eastlea, Harare

Telephone: +263 242 782869/7

Email: info@fts-net.com

Shareholders are encouraged to pre-register on the online portal that will be provided by the transfer secretaries and submit their proxy forms at least 48 hours before the meeting. In order to ensure full consultations and shareholders participation, all queries/questions must be submitted to the Company and/or transfer secretaries at least 48 hours before the meeting. All the submitted questions will be read out and answered during the meeting by the Chairman and the Directors.

By order of the Board

  1. Mahari
    Company Secretary

Appointment of a proxy

A member entitled to attend and vote at a meeting may appoint a proxy to attend and speak, and on a poll to vote in his stead. Such proxy need not be a member of the Company. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be deposited at the Company's registered office at least forty-eight hours before the meeting.

Registered Office

5 Glasgow Road

P. O. Box 3985

Workington

09 June 2022

Harare

marv-kay digital inc. 060822

Directors: B P Nyajeka (Chairman), Z B Bikwa (Managing Director) *, C J Mahari (Mrs) (Finance Director) *, I Chinyama, M J Gwanzura, N F Hayes, P S Marufu (Mrs),

B Ngara.

* Executive

Disclaimer

Turnall Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 07:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
