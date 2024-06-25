results of the annual general meeting (agm) 2024
The Board of Directors of Turnall Holdings Limited is pleased to announce the results of the AGM held virtually on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 0900 hours.
Shareholders are advised that all resolutions set out in the notice and proposed at the meeting were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders, representing 4,219,510,472 votes, equaling 97.89% of the total issued shares, which were present in person or by proxy. Details of the voting results at the AGM are as follows:
1
Resolution to receive and adopt the reports and the audited Financial
PASSED
Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.
2.a)
Resolution to re-appoint Mr. Kenneth Richard Rupert Schofield to the Board
PASSED
of Directors.
2.a)
Resolution to re-appoint Mr. Dhirubhai Maganlal Desai to the Board of
PASSED
Directors.
2.a)
Resolution to re-appoint Mrs. Constance Jane Chakona to the Board of
PASSED
Directors.
3.
Resolution to approve the remuneration of the Directors for the year ended 31
PASSED
December 2023.
4.a)
Resolution to re-appoint Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants as auditors of
PASSED
the company for the ensuing financial year.
4.b)
Resolution to approve remuneration of the auditors, Grant Thornton Chartered
PASSED
Accountants, for the year ended 31 December 2023.
By order of the Board
L. Samunda (Ms.)
Company Secretary
24 June 2024
5 Glasgow Road
P.O. Box 3985
Southerton
Harare
Schofield
5 Glasgow Road, Southerton, P.O Box 3985, Harare, Zimbabwe. Website: www.turnall.co.zw
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Turnall Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2024 07:03:33 UTC.