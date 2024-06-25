results of the annual general meeting (agm) 2024

The Board of Directors of Turnall Holdings Limited is pleased to announce the results of the AGM held virtually on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 0900 hours.

Shareholders are advised that all resolutions set out in the notice and proposed at the meeting were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders, representing 4,219,510,472 votes, equaling 97.89% of the total issued shares, which were present in person or by proxy. Details of the voting results at the AGM are as follows:

1 Resolution to receive and adopt the reports and the audited Financial PASSED Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. 2.a) Resolution to re-appoint Mr. Kenneth Richard Rupert Schofield to the Board PASSED of Directors. 2.a) Resolution to re-appoint Mr. Dhirubhai Maganlal Desai to the Board of PASSED Directors. 2.a) Resolution to re-appoint Mrs. Constance Jane Chakona to the Board of PASSED Directors. 3. Resolution to approve the remuneration of the Directors for the year ended 31 PASSED December 2023. 4.a) Resolution to re-appoint Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants as auditors of PASSED the company for the ensuing financial year. 4.b) Resolution to approve remuneration of the auditors, Grant Thornton Chartered PASSED Accountants, for the year ended 31 December 2023.

By order of the Board

L. Samunda (Ms.)

Company Secretary

24 June 2024

