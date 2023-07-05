RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) 2023
The Board of Directors of Turnall Holdings Limited is pleased to announce the results of the AGM held virtually on Thursday, 29 June 2023 at 0900 hours.
Shareholders are advised that all resolutions set out in the notice and proposed at the meeting were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders, representing 406 537 993 votes, equaling 82.46% of the total issued shares, which were present in person or by proxy. Details of the voting results at the AGM are as follows:
1
Resolution to receive and adopt the reports and the audited Financial
PASSED
Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.
2.a)
Resolution to re-appoint Mr. Bothwell Patrick Nyajeka to the Board of
PASSED
Directors.
2.b)
Resolution to re-appoint Mr. Bevin Ngara to the Board of Directors.
PASSED
3
Resolution to appoint Mr. Kenneth Richard Rupert Schofield to the Board of
PASSED
Directors.
4
Resolution to note the resignation of Mr. Noel Frederick Hayes from the Board
PASSED
of Directors.
4.b)
Resolution to note the resignation of Mr. Zvidzayi Benjamin Bikwa from the
PASSED
Board of Directors.
5
Resolution to approve the remuneration of the Directors for the year ended 31
PASSED
December 2022.
6.a)
Resolution to re-appoint Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants as auditors of
PASSED
the Company for the ensuing financial year.
6.b)
Resolution to approve remuneration of Auditors, Grant Thornton Chartered
PASSED
Accountants for the year ended 31 December 2022.
We wish Kenneth great success in his new role and look forward to his invaluable contributions.
By order of the Board
L. Samunda (Ms.)
Company Secretary
3 July 2023
Directors: G.H. Hampshire (Chairman), J.P. Mkushi (Managing Director)*, C. J. Mahari (Mrs)(Finance Director)*,
B.P. Nyajeka, B. Ngara.
* Executive
