RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) 2023

The Board of Directors of Turnall Holdings Limited is pleased to announce the results of the AGM held virtually on Thursday, 29 June 2023 at 0900 hours.

Shareholders are advised that all resolutions set out in the notice and proposed at the meeting were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders, representing 406 537 993 votes, equaling 82.46% of the total issued shares, which were present in person or by proxy. Details of the voting results at the AGM are as follows:

1 Resolution to receive and adopt the reports and the audited Financial PASSED Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. 2.a) Resolution to re-appoint Mr. Bothwell Patrick Nyajeka to the Board of PASSED Directors. 2.b) Resolution to re-appoint Mr. Bevin Ngara to the Board of Directors. PASSED 3 Resolution to appoint Mr. Kenneth Richard Rupert Schofield to the Board of PASSED Directors. 4 Resolution to note the resignation of Mr. Noel Frederick Hayes from the Board PASSED of Directors. 4.b) Resolution to note the resignation of Mr. Zvidzayi Benjamin Bikwa from the PASSED Inc. 07012022 Board of Directors. Digital 5 Resolution to approve the remuneration of the Directors for the year ended 31 PASSED Marv-kay December 2022. 6.a) Resolution to re-appoint Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants as auditors of PASSED the Company for the ensuing financial year. 6.b) Resolution to approve remuneration of Auditors, Grant Thornton Chartered PASSED Accountants for the year ended 31 December 2022.

We wish Kenneth great success in his new role and look forward to his invaluable contributions.

By order of the Board

L. Samunda (Ms.)

Company Secretary

3 July 2023

Directors: G.H. Hampshire (Chairman), J.P. Mkushi (Managing Director)*, C. J. Mahari (Mrs)(Finance Director)*,