  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Turner Valley Oil & Gas, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TVOG   US9003821025

TURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS, INC.

(TVOG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:26 2022-08-30 pm EDT
0.007200 USD   -10.00%
03:50pTURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS : Announces Hospice Healthcare Provider Second Wholesale Order By Herban Healing, LLC
PU
05/24TURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS : Venture Group, Inc. Announces Appointment of COO and Closing of Herban Healing LLC - Form 8-K
PU
05/24TURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turner Valley Oil & Gas : Announces Hospice Healthcare Provider Second Wholesale Order By Herban Healing, LLC

08/30/2022 | 03:50pm EDT
Addressable Hospice Care Market Over 1.5 Million US Patients Presenting Significant Potential Upside for Turners Products

Austin, Texas August 30, 2022 -- Press Announcement -- Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. (the Company) (Turner) (OTC: TVOG), now doing business as Turner Venture Group, Inc., is pleased to announce a new healthcare wholesale order by subsidiary Herban Healing, LLC.

This order comes from a hospice healthcare provider (HCP) located here within Texas. Due to confidentiality, the Company can not release the name. Turner is pleased to announce that this HCP launched an internal trial of the products for the care of hospice patients to offer alternatives to traditional methods.

In this trial, the HCP gathered feedback from patients on the potential medicinal benefits that could help seniors manage multiple ailments that seniors suffer from. This included seeing if there was a calming effect on the central nervous system, relief in many types of pain including neuropathic, cancer-related, and chronic, reduced opioid intake, relief of constipation and nausea, improved sleep quality, and decreased anxiety.

This has been done by providing registered nurses with proper training in the use of CBD for comfort measures and providing an option for the Herban Healing topical and tincture products. While this is a private organization, no official study has been done but the feedback from patients has been overwhelmingly positive.

This reaction has led the HPC customer to increase its order of these products to further its offering to its patients. Turner is very excited about this development, furthering the confidence this is an untapped market for our products that could improve the quality of life for these hospice patients.

Based on recent research, in 2020, 1.61 million patients were taken care of through hospice services in the United States. Hospices provide medical care, pain management, as well as emotional and spiritual support. This provides us a great opportunity to build on this success and expand an aggressive marketing campaign to this segment of the industry, stated, Chairman & CEO, Dr. Jordan Balencic.

Many hospice healthcare providers are interested in exploring alternative products to traditional pharmaceuticals. This provides an opportunity for Herban Healing to supply products for non-clinical trials to patients. If you are interested in our wholesale Whitelabel opportunities please visit http://herban-healing.com or email info@herban-healing.com.

Disclaimer

Turner Venture Group Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 19:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
