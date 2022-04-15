Turner Valley Oil & Gas : Disclosure Statement for the year ended December 31, 2021

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

TURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS, INC.

5900 Balcones Drive

Suite 4503

Austin, TX 78731
352-561-8896

TVOGinc.com
info@TVOGinc.com

Annual Report

Annual Report

For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 211,795,023

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 205,419,533

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 157,950,467

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐
No: ☒

Yes: ☐

No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐ No: ☒

Yes: ☐ No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒

Yes: ☐ 1)

No: ☒

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. (name changed 7/25/2018)

Turner Venture Group, Inc. (name changed 8/1/2016)

Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. (name changed 7/24/2004)

NetParts.com (original name when incorporated on 4/21/1999)

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Nevada, in good standing.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

Bloomi Labs LLC - 100% of member interests acquired 10/7/2020.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

5900 Balcones Drive, Suite 4503, Austin, TX 78731

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes: ☐

No: ☒

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

2)Security Information

Trading symbol: TVOG Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common CUSIP: 900382102 Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 500,000,000 OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

as of date: 12/32/2021

Total shares outstanding: 211,795,023 as of date: 12/31/2021 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 116,174,296 as of date: 12/31/2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 126 as of date: 12/31/2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol: TVOG Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Preferred Series A CUSIP: None Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 4,000,000 as of date: 12/31/2021 Total shares outstanding: 1,827,000 as of date: 12/31/2021 Trading symbol: TVOG Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Preferred Series B CUSIP: None Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 1,500,000 as of date: 12/31/2021 Total shares outstanding: 1,420,000 as of date: 12/31/2021 Transfer Agent

Name: Pacific Stock Transfer Phone: 800-785-7782 Email: info@pacificstocktransfer.com Address: 6725 Via Austi Pkwy, Suite 300, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒

No: ☐

3)Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

