Turner Valley Oil & Gas : Disclosure Statement for the year ended December 31, 2021

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
TURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS, INC.
5900 Balcones Drive
Suite 4503
Austin, TX 78731 _______________________________ 352-561-8896
TVOGinc.cominfo@TVOGinc.com1629
Annual Report
For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021
(the "Reporting Period")
As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 211,795,023
As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 205,419,533
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 157,950,467
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
(i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
-
(ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
-
(iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
Yes: ☐ 1)
No: ☒
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. (name changed 7/25/2018)
Turner Venture Group, Inc. (name changed 8/1/2016)
Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. (name changed 7/24/2004)
NetParts.com (original name when incorporated on 4/21/1999)
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
Nevada, in good standing.
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
Bloomi Labs LLC - 100% of member interests acquired 10/7/2020.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
5900 Balcones Drive, Suite 4503, Austin, TX 78731
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
2)Security Information
|
Trading symbol:
|
TVOG
|
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
|
Common
|
CUSIP:
|
900382102
|
Par or stated value:
|
$0.001
|
Total shares authorized:
|
500,000,000
|
OTC Markets Group Inc.
|
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)
as of date: 12/32/2021
|
Total shares outstanding:
|
211,795,023 as of date: 12/31/2021
|
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
|
116,174,296 as of date: 12/31/2021
|
Total number of shareholders of record:
|
126 as of date: 12/31/2021
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
|
Trading symbol:
|
TVOG
|
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
|
Preferred Series A
|
CUSIP:
|
None
|
Par or stated value:
|
$0.001
|
Total shares authorized:
|
4,000,000 as of date: 12/31/2021
|
Total shares outstanding:
|
1,827,000 as of date: 12/31/2021
|
Trading symbol:
|
TVOG
|
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
|
Preferred Series B
|
CUSIP:
|
None
|
Par or stated value:
|
$0.001
|
Total shares authorized:
|
1,500,000 as of date: 12/31/2021
|
Total shares outstanding:
|
1,420,000 as of date: 12/31/2021
|
Transfer Agent
|
Name:
|
Pacific Stock Transfer
|
Phone:
|
800-785-7782
|
Email:
|
info@pacificstocktransfer.com
|
Address:
|
6725 Via Austi Pkwy, Suite 300, Las Vegas, NV 89119
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
3)Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
|
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
|
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
|
Date 1/1/2018 109,014,136
Common:
Preferred A: 1,827,000
Preferred B: -0-
|
Date of Transaction
|
Transaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury)
|
Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled)
|
Class of Securities
|
Value of shares issued ($/per share) at Issuance
|
Were the share s issue d at a disco unt to marke t price at the time of issua nce? (Yes/ No)
|
Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).
|
Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) -OR-
Nature of Services Provided
|
Restricted or Unrestricted as of this filing.
|
Exempt ion or Registr ation Type.
|
2/15/2018
|
New issuance
|
5,200,000
|
Common
|
$218,400
|
Yes
|
U.S. Petrovest , Inc. (Control person: Robyn Rogers)
|
Debt conversion
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
2/15/2018
|
New issuance
|
5,050,000
|
Common
|
$212,100
|
Yes
|
Kronos Capital Group, Inc. (Control person: Richard Vetter
|
Debt conversion
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/24/2018
|
New issuance
|
1,000,000
|
Common
|
$31,700
|
Yes
|
Stephen Helm
|
Services
|
Restricted
|
5/17/2018
|
New issuance
|
300,000
|
Common
|
$9,120
|
No
|
Matt Kochend orfer
|
Services
|
Restricted
|
5/17/2018
|
New issuance
|
12,789
|
Common
|
$389
|
No
|
Rose Kochend orfer
|
Debt conversion
|
Restricted
|
5/17/2018
|
New issuance
|
3,740,000
|
Common
|
$113,696
|
No
|
Stephen Helm
|
Cash advanced
|
Restricted
|
5/17/2018
|
New issuance
|
3,924,405
|
Common
|
$119,301
|
No
|
Richard Adams
|
Services
|
Restricted
|
6/18/2018
|
New issuance
|
5,000,000
|
Common
|
$110,500
|
Yes
|
U.S. Petrovest , Inc. (Control person: Robyn Rogers)
|
Debt conversion
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
7/2/2018
|
New issuance
|
500,000
|
Common
|
$9,350
|
Yes
|
Rick Hupe
|
Services
|
Restricted
|
1/28/2019
|
New issuance
|
758,079
|
Common
|
$51,00
|
Yes
|
James B. Smith
|
Services
|
Restricted
|
2/8/2019
|
New issuance
|
6,000,000
|
Common
|
$80,400
|
Yes
|
U.S. Petrovest , Inc. (Control person: Robyn Rogers)
|
Debt conversion
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/17/2019
|
New issuance
|
334,391
|
Common
|
$4,188
|
Yes
|
James B. Smith
|
Services
|
Restricted
|
4/30/2019
|
New issuance
|
666,667
|
Common
|
$5,000
|
Yes
|
Dana Thomas
|
Subscription Agreement
|
Restricted
|
5/15/2019
|
New issuance
|
6,000,000
|
Common
|
$6,000
|
Yes
|
U.S. Petrovest , Inc. (Control person: Robyn Rogers)
|
Debt conversion
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
7/8/2020
|
New issuance
|
7,200,000
|
Common
|
$7,200
|
Yes
|
U.S. Petrovest , Inc. (Control person: Robyn Rogers)
|
Debt conversion
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
8/11/2020
|
New issuance
|
1,000,000
|
Common
|
$4,775
|
Yes
|
James B. Smith
|
Services
|
Restricted