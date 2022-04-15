Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Turner Valley Oil & Gas, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TVOG   US9003821025

TURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS, INC.

(TVOG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/14 03:38:08 pm EDT
0.0132 USD   +62.96%
04:32pTURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS : Disclosure Statement for the year ended December 31, 2021
PU
04:32pTURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS : Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
01/03Turner Valley Oil & Gas, Inc. signed acquisition agreement to acquire Hemp / CBD consumer packaged goods company.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turner Valley Oil & Gas : Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

04/15/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS, INC.

Annual Report

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2021

Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETSCurrent Assets

Cash and cash equivalents Inventory

Deposits

Total current assets

Other Assets

Investment in Bloomi Labs LLC

$

- $ 84

3,377 $ 3,260

8,500 8,500

11,877 11,844

15,000 15,000

Total Assets

LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable Accrued expenses Common stock payable

Notes payable - related parties Advances from related parties

$

26,877 $ 26,844

$

156,229 $ 222,475

1,883 4,233

5,000 15,000

166,663 181,063

- 115,409

Total Liabilities

STOCKHOLDERS DEFICIT

Common Stock, par value $0.001, 500,000,000 authorized, 211,795,023 and 157,950,467 shares issued and outstanding respectively Common Stock subscribed, par value $.001

329,775

538,180

211,794 157,951

- 29,310

Preferred Stock-Series A, par value $0.01, 4,000,000 authorized, 1,827 1,827 1,827,000 and 1,827,000 shares issued and outstanding respectively

Preferred Stock-Series B, Par value $0.001, 1,500,000 authorized 1,420 1,420,000 and 0 outstanding respectively

Additional paid in capital-Common Stock Additional paid in capital-Preferred Series B Stock Stock subscriptions receivable

Accumulated deficit

Total Stockholders' Deficit

6,648,823

173,356 -

(7,340,118)

(302,898)

6,382,134

(42,500) (7,040,058)

(511,336)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit

$

26,877

The accompanying notes are an integral part to these financial statements.

$

26,844

Statements of Operations

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2021

Revenue

Sales

Cost of Goods Sold

Cost of Goods Sold Gross Profit Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative

Total Operating Expenses

Operating Loss

Other Income and Expenses

Other income

Interest expense Net Loss

Loss per common share

$

  • 91 $

926 (835)

  • December 31, 2020

    $

    145,003 145,003 (145,838)

    30,629

    (184,850) (55,180)

    $

    - - - 154,447 154,447 (154,447)

    -$ $

    (300,059) $ (209,627)

    (0.00162)

    $

    (0.00137)

    Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

    184,872,745

    The accompanying notes are an integral part to these financial statements.

    152,725,467

Statements of Cash Flows

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:

(Unaudited)

Loss on conversion of notes payable to common stock Stock based compensation

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts payable

Accrued expenses Inventories

Common stock payable Related party payables Notes payable related parties

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

$

(300,059) (209,627)

187,200 57,600

91,676 27,500

(66,295) 43,075

(2,350) (2,420)

(118) (3,260)

(10,000) 15,000

(115,409) 16,900

(14,400)

(7,200)

Net cash used by operating activitiesCASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Investment in Bloomi Labs LLC

NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(229,755)

(62,432)

- (15,000)

- (15,000)Stock subscriptions receivable (42,500)Preferred stock issued in debt settlement

235,676

Cancellation of common stock in debt settlement (120,267)

Common stock issued for acquisition 15,000

Common stock issued for common stock payable 10,000

Common stock issued for cash 55,062

Conversion of notes payable to common stock 14,400 7,200

Common stock subscription 19,750 112,800

Net cash provided by financing activities

229,621

77,500

Net change in cash

(134) 68

Cash at beginning of period

84 16

Cash at end of period

Supplemental Cash Flow Information

Interest paid

Income tax paid

Noncash Investing and Financing Activities

Common stock issued for conversion of notes payable

(50)

184,850 -

$

201,600

The accompanying notes are an integral part to these financial statements.

84

55,180

$

-$

64,800

TURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS, INC. Statements of Changes in Stockholder's Deficit For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

Common Stock Shares AmountPreferred Series A Stock Preferred Series B StockShares AmountShares AmountPfd Series B Common Stock Paid-in-Capital Paid-in-Capital

Accumulated

DeficitSubscriptions Receivable

Total

Balance as at December 31, 2019

Common stock subscribed Shares issued for services

Shares issued for conversion of debt

Net Income (Loss) for period ending December 31, 2020

Balance as at December 31, 2020

147,500,467

  • 149,251 1,827,000

1,827

-

-

-

6,215,044 (6,830,431)

- (464,309)

27,560 3,250 7,200

85,240

(42,500) 70,300

3,250,000 7,200,000

24,250 27,500

57,600 64,800

(209,627) (209,627)

157,950,467

187,261

1,827,000

1,827

-

-

-

6,382,134

(7,040,058)

(42,500) (511,336)Balance as at December 31, 2020

Shares issued for prior period subscriptions Shares issued for cash

Shares issued for services

Shares issued for conversion of debt Shares issued for asset acquisition Shares issued for debt settlement Shares cancelled for debt settlement

Shares converted from preferred Series B to common stock Net Income (Loss) for period ending December 31, 2021

Balance as at December 31, 2021

157,950,467 187,261

21,310,000 (8,000)

14,634,861 14,635

8,989,695 8,988

14,400,000 14,400

3,000,000 3,000

1,827,000

1,827

-

-

-

6,382,134

(7,040,058)

(42,500) (511,336)

(32,000)

42,500 2,500

67,678 82,313

82,688 91,676

187,200 201,600

12,000 15,000

1,480,000

1,480

234,196 235,676

(14,490,000)

(14,490)

(105,777)

(120,267)

6,000,000

6,000

(60,000)

(60)

(60,840)

54,900

-

(300,059) (300,059)

211,795,023

211,794

1,827,000

1,827

1,420,000

1,420

173,356

6,648,823

(7,340,118)

- (302,898)

The accompanying notes are an integral part to these financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Turner Venture Group Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 20:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS, INC.
04:32pTURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS : Disclosure Statement for the year ended December 31, 2021
PU
04:32pTURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS : Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
01/03Turner Valley Oil & Gas, Inc. signed acquisition agreement to acquire Hemp / CBD consum..
CI
2021TURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
2020Turner Valley Oil & Gas Mulls More Acquisitions
CI
2020TURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulati..
AQ
2020Turner Valley Oil & Gas, Inc. completed the acquisition of Bloomi Labs LLC for $0.05 m..
CI
2020TURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
2020Turner Valley Oil & Gas, Inc. announced a financing transaction
CI
2020Turner Valley Oil & Gas, Inc. Announces the Resignation of Norm Pokutylowicz as Chief E..
CI
More news
Chart TURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Turner Valley Oil & Gas, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Jordan P. Balencic Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard H. Adams Chief Financial Officer
James B. Smith Chief Financial Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS, INC.80.82%3
BLACKROCK, INC.-24.84%104 413
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-10.41%85 568
UBS GROUP AG1.61%60 292
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-18.58%38 168
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-20.27%32 822