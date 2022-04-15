Turner Valley Oil & Gas : Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

TURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS, INC.

Annual Report

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2021

Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETSCurrent Assets

Cash and cash equivalents Inventory

Deposits

Total current assets

Other Assets

Investment in Bloomi Labs LLC

$

- $ 84

3,377 $ 3,260

8,500 8,500

11,877 11,844

15,000 15,000

Total Assets

LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable Accrued expenses Common stock payable

Notes payable - related parties Advances from related parties

$

26,877 $ 26,844

$

156,229 $ 222,475

1,883 4,233

5,000 15,000

166,663 181,063

- 115,409

Total Liabilities

STOCKHOLDERS DEFICIT

Common Stock, par value $0.001, 500,000,000 authorized, 211,795,023 and 157,950,467 shares issued and outstanding respectively Common Stock subscribed, par value $.001

329,775

538,180

211,794 157,951

- 29,310

Preferred Stock-Series A, par value $0.01, 4,000,000 authorized, 1,827 1,827 1,827,000 and 1,827,000 shares issued and outstanding respectively

Preferred Stock-Series B, Par value $0.001, 1,500,000 authorized 1,420 1,420,000 and 0 outstanding respectively

Additional paid in capital-Common Stock Additional paid in capital-Preferred Series B Stock Stock subscriptions receivable

Accumulated deficit

Total Stockholders' Deficit

6,648,823

173,356 -

(7,340,118)

(302,898)

6,382,134

(42,500) (7,040,058)

(511,336)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit

$

26,877

The accompanying notes are an integral part to these financial statements.

$

26,844

Statements of Operations

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2021

Revenue

Sales

Cost of Goods Sold

Cost of Goods Sold Gross Profit Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative

Total Operating Expenses

Operating Loss

Other Income and Expenses

Other income

Interest expense Net Loss

Loss per common share

$

91 $

926 (835)

December 31, 2020 $ 145,003 145,003 (145,838) 30,629 (184,850) (55,180) $ - - - 154,447 154,447 (154,447) -$ $ (300,059) $ (209,627) (0.00162) $ (0.00137) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 184,872,745 The accompanying notes are an integral part to these financial statements. 152,725,467

Statements of Cash Flows

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:

(Unaudited)

Loss on conversion of notes payable to common stock Stock based compensation

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts payable

Accrued expenses Inventories

Common stock payable Related party payables Notes payable related parties

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

$

(300,059) (209,627)

187,200 57,600

91,676 27,500

(66,295) 43,075

(2,350) (2,420)

(118) (3,260)

(10,000) 15,000

(115,409) 16,900

(14,400)

(7,200)

Net cash used by operating activitiesCASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Investment in Bloomi Labs LLC

NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(229,755)

(62,432)

- (15,000)

- (15,000)Stock subscriptions receivable (42,500)Preferred stock issued in debt settlement

235,676

Cancellation of common stock in debt settlement (120,267)

Common stock issued for acquisition 15,000

Common stock issued for common stock payable 10,000

Common stock issued for cash 55,062

Conversion of notes payable to common stock 14,400 7,200

Common stock subscription 19,750 112,800

Net cash provided by financing activities

229,621

77,500

Net change in cash

(134) 68

Cash at beginning of period

84 16

Cash at end of period

Supplemental Cash Flow Information

Interest paid

Income tax paid

Noncash Investing and Financing Activities

Common stock issued for conversion of notes payable

(50)

184,850 -

$

201,600

84

55,180

$

-$

64,800

TURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS, INC. Statements of Changes in Stockholder's Deficit For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

Common Stock Shares AmountPreferred Series A Stock Preferred Series B StockShares AmountShares AmountPfd Series B Common Stock Paid-in-Capital Paid-in-Capital

Accumulated

DeficitSubscriptions Receivable

Total

Balance as at December 31, 2019

Common stock subscribed Shares issued for services

Shares issued for conversion of debt

Net Income (Loss) for period ending December 31, 2020

Balance as at December 31, 2020

147,500,467

149,251 1,827,000

1,827

-

-

-

6,215,044 (6,830,431)

- (464,309)

27,560 3,250 7,200

85,240

(42,500) 70,300

3,250,000 7,200,000

24,250 27,500

57,600 64,800

(209,627) (209,627)

157,950,467

187,261

1,827,000

1,827

-

-

-

6,382,134

(7,040,058)

(42,500) (511,336)Balance as at December 31, 2020

Shares issued for prior period subscriptions Shares issued for cash

Shares issued for services

Shares issued for conversion of debt Shares issued for asset acquisition Shares issued for debt settlement Shares cancelled for debt settlement

Shares converted from preferred Series B to common stock Net Income (Loss) for period ending December 31, 2021

Balance as at December 31, 2021

157,950,467 187,261

21,310,000 (8,000)

14,634,861 14,635

8,989,695 8,988

14,400,000 14,400

3,000,000 3,000

1,827,000

1,827

-

-

-

6,382,134

(7,040,058)

(42,500) (511,336)

(32,000)

42,500 2,500

67,678 82,313

82,688 91,676

187,200 201,600

12,000 15,000

1,480,000

1,480

234,196 235,676

(14,490,000)

(14,490)

(105,777)

(120,267)

6,000,000

6,000

(60,000)

(60)

(60,840)

54,900

-

(300,059) (300,059)

211,795,023

211,794

1,827,000

1,827

1,420,000

1,420

173,356

6,648,823

(7,340,118)

- (302,898)

