Turners Automotive : Announces Shareholders Roadshow Schedule

TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP ANNOUNCE SHAREHOLDER ROADSHOW
Turners Automotive Group Limited (NZX/ASX code: TRA) invites you to join us at our "Annual Meeting on the Road" tour in August / September. This will be an opportunity for those shareholders who are unable to make the Annual Shareholder Meeting in Auckland on 18 August to meet Turners Group CEO Todd Hunter and Group CFO Aaron Saunders in a number of locations around NZ.
Day and Date
Time
City
Address
Tuesday 24 August
3.00pm
Christchurch
1 Detroit Place, Christchurch
Wednesday 25 August
10.30am
Wellington
9 John Seddon Drive Porirua
Friday 27 August
2.00pm
Tauranga
26 Hull Road, Mt Maunganui, Tauranga
Monday 30 August
2.00pm
Palmerston
201 John F Kennedy Drive, Milson,
North
Palmerston North
Tuesday 31 August
11.00am
Nelson
BNZ Partner Centre, 226 Trafalgar St,
Nelson
Thursday 2 September
2.00pm
Dunedin
BNZ Partner Centre, Level 1, 98 George
St, Dunedin
Friday 3 September
11.00am
Hamilton
112 Avalon Drive, Hamilton
The presentation will be followed by light refreshments and the opportunity to meet other members of the Turners' team.
RSVP - Spaces are limited at all locations. Please reply via our website: www.turnersautogroup.co.nz/investorroadshowor call us on 0800 100 601 by Friday 13 August 2021.
About TurnersTurners Automotive Group Limited is an integrated financial services group, primarily operating in the automotive sector www.turnersautogroup.co.nz .
