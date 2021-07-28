Turners Automotive : Announces Shareholders Roadshow Schedule

Company Announcement

29 July 2021

TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP ANNOUNCE SHAREHOLDER ROADSHOW

Turners Automotive Group Limited (NZX/ASX code: TRA) invites you to join us at our "Annual Meeting on the Road" tour in August / September. This will be an opportunity for those shareholders who are unable to make the Annual Shareholder Meeting in Auckland on 18 August to meet Turners Group CEO Todd Hunter and Group CFO Aaron Saunders in a number of locations around NZ.

Day and Date Time City Address Tuesday 24 August 3.00pm Christchurch 1 Detroit Place, Christchurch Wednesday 25 August 10.30am Wellington 9 John Seddon Drive Porirua Friday 27 August 2.00pm Tauranga 26 Hull Road, Mt Maunganui, Tauranga Monday 30 August 2.00pm Palmerston 201 John F Kennedy Drive, Milson, North Palmerston North Tuesday 31 August 11.00am Nelson BNZ Partner Centre, 226 Trafalgar St, Nelson Thursday 2 September 2.00pm Dunedin BNZ Partner Centre, Level 1, 98 George St, Dunedin Friday 3 September 11.00am Hamilton 112 Avalon Drive, Hamilton

The presentation will be followed by light refreshments and the opportunity to meet other members of the Turners' team.

RSVP - Spaces are limited at all locations. Please reply via our website: www.turnersautogroup.co.nz/investorroadshowor call us on 0800 100 601 by Friday 13 August 2021.

About TurnersTurners Automotive Group Limited is an integrated financial services group, primarily operating in the automotive sector www.turnersautogroup.co.nz .