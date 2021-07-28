Log in
    TRA   NZVNLE0001S1

TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED

(TRA)
Turners Automotive : Announces Shareholders Roadshow Schedule

07/28/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
Company Announcement

29 July 2021

TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP ANNOUNCE SHAREHOLDER ROADSHOW

Turners Automotive Group Limited (NZX/ASX code: TRA) invites you to join us at our "Annual Meeting on the Road" tour in August / September. This will be an opportunity for those shareholders who are unable to make the Annual Shareholder Meeting in Auckland on 18 August to meet Turners Group CEO Todd Hunter and Group CFO Aaron Saunders in a number of locations around NZ.

Day and Date

Time

City

Address

Tuesday 24 August

3.00pm

Christchurch

1 Detroit Place, Christchurch

Wednesday 25 August

10.30am

Wellington

9 John Seddon Drive Porirua

Friday 27 August

2.00pm

Tauranga

26 Hull Road, Mt Maunganui, Tauranga

Monday 30 August

2.00pm

Palmerston

201 John F Kennedy Drive, Milson,

North

Palmerston North

Tuesday 31 August

11.00am

Nelson

BNZ Partner Centre, 226 Trafalgar St,

Nelson

Thursday 2 September

2.00pm

Dunedin

BNZ Partner Centre, Level 1, 98 George

St, Dunedin

Friday 3 September

11.00am

Hamilton

112 Avalon Drive, Hamilton

The presentation will be followed by light refreshments and the opportunity to meet other members of the Turners' team.

RSVP - Spaces are limited at all locations. Please reply via our website: www.turnersautogroup.co.nz/investorroadshowor call us on 0800 100 601 by Friday 13 August 2021.

ENDS

About TurnersTurners Automotive Group Limited is an integrated financial services group, primarily operating in the automotive sector www.turnersautogroup.co.nz .

www.turnersautogroup.co.nz

Disclaimer

Turners Automotive Group Limited published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 21:14:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
