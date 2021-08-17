Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Turners Automotive Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRA   NZVNLE0001S1

TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED

(TRA)
  Report
News 
Summary

Turners Automotive : Annual Meeting Postponed

08/17/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
Company Announcement

18 August 2021

Turners Annual Shareholders Meeting postponed

Turners Automotive Group Limited (NZX/ASX: TRA) advise that due to the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown the Annual Shareholders Meeting planned for today will be postponed.

The Company will be monitoring the situation and will reschedule the meeting as is reasonably practicable. The Company will keep shareholders informed by way of an announcement to the NZX and on the Company website.

ENDS

About Turners

Turners Automotive Group is New Zealand's largest integrated automotive financial services group helping wholesale and retail customers in three areas; buying and selling vehicles, finance and insurance and debt management services. www.turnersautogroup.co.nz

For further information, please contact:

Todd Hunter, Chief Executive Officer, Turners Automotive Group Limited Mob: 021 722 818

Disclaimer

Turners Automotive Group Limited published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 21:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 330 M 228 M 228 M
Net income 2022 28,0 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
Net Debt 2022 395 M 273 M 273 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,07%
Capitalization 369 M 256 M 255 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Turners Automotive Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,29 $
Average target price 3,20 $
Spread / Average Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd William Hunter Group Chief Executive Officer
Aaron Saunders Group Chief Financial Officer
Grant Keith Baker Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Gould-Thorpe Chief Information Officer
Paul Anthony Byrnes Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED37.94%260
COPART, INC.10.64%33 308
CARVANA CO.50.91%30 547
CARMAX, INC.36.64%21 030
IAA, INC.-18.30%7 156
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-1.40%2 187