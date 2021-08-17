Turners Automotive : Annual Meeting Postponed

Company Announcement

Turners Annual Shareholders Meeting postponed

Turners Automotive Group Limited (NZX/ASX: TRA) advise that due to the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown the Annual Shareholders Meeting planned for today will be postponed.

The Company will be monitoring the situation and will reschedule the meeting as is reasonably practicable. The Company will keep shareholders informed by way of an announcement to the NZX and on the Company website.

