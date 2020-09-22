Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Turners Automotive Group Limited    TRA   NZVNLE0001S1

TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED

(TRA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 09/22
2.35 NZD   +0.86%
03:30pTURNERS AUTOMOTIVE : Annual Meeting Webcast Information
PU
06/17TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE : FY20 Results Announcement 18 June
PU
05/17TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE : Auto Retail Open in L2;Timing of FY20 Results
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turners Automotive : Annual Meeting Webcast Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

Company Announcement

22 September 2020

TURNERS ANNUAL MEETING WEBCAST INFORMATION

Turners Automotive Group Limited (NZX/ASX: TRA) is pleased to advise that the Company's virtual 2020 annual meeting of shareholders to be held tomorrow commencing at 10.30am NZT will also be webcast.

The link to the webcast is as follows:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Imjz0gl6p6I&feature=youtu.be

Shareholders wishing to vote and ask questions during the meeting will need to attend the virtual meeting online via web.lumiagm.com and enter the meeting ID 336-463-583, followed by their username and password (CSN/Holder Number and postcode). Remote entry to the annual meeting will open at 10.00am NZT with the meeting commencing at 10.30am NZT.

ENDS

About Turners

Turners Automotive Group is New Zealand's largest integrated automotive financial services group helping wholesale and retail customers in three areas; buying and selling vehicles, finance and insurance and debt management services. www.turnersautogroup.co.nz

For further information, please contact:

Todd Hunter, Chief Executive Officer, Turners Automotive Group Limited Mob: 021 722 818

Media Liaison and Assistance: Jackie Ellis, Mob: 027 246 2505

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Turners Automotive Group Limited published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 19:29:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED
03:30pTURNERS AUTOMOTIVE : Annual Meeting Webcast Information
PU
06/17TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE : FY20 Results Announcement 18 June
PU
05/17TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE : Auto Retail Open in L2;Timing of FY20 Results
PU
2019COLLABORATE CORPORATION LIMITED : - Issue of Options to Turners Automotive Group
AQ
2019TURNERS : Delivers 11 Percent increase in Underlying NPBT
PU
2019COLLABORATE CORPORATION LIMITED : - Appointment of Turners Automotive Group nomi..
AQ
2019TURNERS : Concludes Oxford Finance Strategic Review
PU
2019TURNERS : Annual Meeting Webcast Information
PU
2019TURNERS : FY20 Investor Roadshow
PU
2019TURNERS : Announces Shareholder Roadshow
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 298 M 198 M 198 M
Net income 2021 15,3 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net Debt 2021 318 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 3,30%
Capitalization 201 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 778
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Turners Automotive Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,46 $
Last Close Price 2,35 $
Spread / Highest target -38,1%
Spread / Average Target -38,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd William Hunter Chief Executive Officer
Grant Keith Baker Non-Executive Chairman
Aaron Saunders Group Chief Financial Officer
Simon Gould-Thorpe Chief Information Officer
Paul Anthony Byrnes Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED-16.37%133
COPART, INC.13.99%24 095
CARMAX, INC.15.34%16 490
CARVANA CO.88.67%12 059
IAA, INC.7.73%6 796
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC--.--%2 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group