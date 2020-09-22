Turners Automotive : Annual Meeting Webcast Information

Company Announcement

22 September 2020

TURNERS ANNUAL MEETING WEBCAST INFORMATION

Turners Automotive Group Limited (NZX/ASX: TRA) is pleased to advise that the Company's virtual 2020 annual meeting of shareholders to be held tomorrow commencing at 10.30am NZT will also be webcast.

The link to the webcast is as follows:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Imjz0gl6p6I&feature=youtu.be

Shareholders wishing to vote and ask questions during the meeting will need to attend the virtual meeting online via web.lumiagm.com and enter the meeting ID 336-463-583, followed by their username and password (CSN/Holder Number and postcode). Remote entry to the annual meeting will open at 10.00am NZT with the meeting commencing at 10.30am NZT.

About Turners

Turners Automotive Group is New Zealand's largest integrated automotive financial services group helping wholesale and retail customers in three areas; buying and selling vehicles, finance and insurance and debt management services. www.turnersautogroup.co.nz

For further information, please contact:

Todd Hunter, Chief Executive Officer, Turners Automotive Group Limited Mob: 021 722 818

Media Liaison and Assistance: Jackie Ellis, Mob: 027 246 2505