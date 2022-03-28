Turners Automotive : Dividend/Distribution - TRA

Notification of dividend / distribution
Entity name
TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
TRA - ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
29/3/2022
Distribution Amount NZD 0.07058824
Ex Date 6/4/2022
Record Date
7/4/2022
Payment Date
20/4/2022
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED
1.2 Registered Number Type
ACN
1.3 ASX issuer code
TRA
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 29/3/2022
1.6 ASX +Security Code TRA
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZXPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date) 31/12/2021
2A.4 +Record Date 7/4/2022
2A.5 Ex Date 6/4/2022
2A.6 Payment Date
20/4/2022
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
NZD 0.07058824
2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security
AUD 0.06543097
2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency rate): AUD
AUD 1.00
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
Yes
2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution (%)
15.000000 %
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate) Primary Currency rate
NZD 1.07882000
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
No
NZD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
NZD 0.06000000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
franked 100.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
NZD 0.06000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount NZD 0.00000000
Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax
(%) 28.0000 %
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %
3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).
3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for further information)
Field Name
Interest
Unfranked dividends notAIIR Specification Reference Value 9.79
declared to be conduit foreign 9.80 income
Unfranked dividends declared 9.81 to be conduit foreign income
Assessable foreign source 9.91 income
Tax-free amounts 9.96
Tax-deferred amounts 9.97
Managed investment trust 9.105 fund payments
Franked distributions from 9.120 trusts
Gross cash distribution 9.121
Notification of dividend / distributionInterest exempt from 9.122 withholding
Capital Gains discount 9.124 method Non-Taxable
Australian property
Capital gains other 9.126 Non-Taxable Australian property
Other income 9.130
Royalties 9.135
NCMIExcluded from NCMIPart 3F - NZD declared dividends/distributions - supplementary dividend/distribution
No
3F.2b Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security
NZD 0.01058824
3F.3 Is the Supplementary dividend/distribution franked?
No
|
3F.4 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution
|
3F.4a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
|
that is franked
|
(%)
|
0.0000 %
|
%
|
3F.5 Supplementary dividend/distribution franked
|
3F.6 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution
|
amount per +security
|
that is unfranked
|
NZD 0.00000000
|
100.0000 %
3F.7 Supplementary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per security NZD 0.01058824
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
