Turners Automotive : Dividend/Distribution - TRA

Notification of dividend / distribution

Entity name

TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

TRA - ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

29/3/2022

Distribution Amount NZD 0.07058824

Ex Date 6/4/2022

Record Date

7/4/2022

Payment Date

20/4/2022

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code

TRA

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 29/3/2022

1.6 ASX +Security Code TRA

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZXPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of one quarterRegistration Number 319784824

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date) 31/12/2021

2A.4 +Record Date 7/4/2022

2A.5 Ex Date 6/4/2022

2A.6 Payment Date

20/4/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval Court approval For personal use only Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution. No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

NZD 0.07058824

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security

AUD 0.06543097

2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency rate): AUD

AUD 1.00

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution (%)

15.000000 %

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate) Primary Currency rate

NZD 1.07882000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

No

NZD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

NZD 0.06000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? 3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes Yes For personal use only

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

NZD 0.06000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount NZD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

(%) 28.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for further information)

Field Name

Interest

Unfranked dividends notAIIR Specification Reference Value 9.79

declared to be conduit foreign 9.80 income

Unfranked dividends declared 9.81 to be conduit foreign income

Assessable foreign source 9.91 income

Tax-free amounts 9.96

Tax-deferred amounts 9.97

Managed investment trust 9.105 fund payments

Franked distributions from 9.120 trusts

Gross cash distribution 9.121

Notification of dividend / distributionInterest exempt from 9.122 withholding

Capital Gains discount 9.124 method Non-Taxable

Australian property

Capital gains other 9.126 Non-Taxable Australian property

Other income 9.130

Royalties 9.135

NCMIExcluded from NCMIPart 3F - NZD declared dividends/distributions - supplementary dividend/distribution

3F.1 Is a supplementary dividend/distribution payable? Yes

3F.2 Is the supplementary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3F.2b Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security

NZD 0.01058824

3F.3 Is the Supplementary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3F.4 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution 3F.4a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit that is franked (%) 0.0000 % % 3F.5 Supplementary dividend/distribution franked 3F.6 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security that is unfranked NZD 0.00000000 100.0000 %

3F.7 Supplementary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per security NZD 0.01058824

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

