Turners Automotive : FY22 results for announcement to the market
05/23/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
Results announcement
Results for announcement to the market
Name of issuer
Turners Automotive Group Limited
Report period
12 months to 31 March 2022
Previous reporting period
12 months to 31 March 2021
Currency
NZD
Amount (000s)
Percentage change
Revenue from continuing operations
$342,029
15%
Total revenue
$344,516
14%
Net profit from continuing operations
$31,281
16%
Total net profit
$36,359
32%
Final dividend
Amount per quoted equity security
$0.07000000
Imputed amount per quoted security
$0.02722222
Record date
19/07/2022
Dividend payment date
28/07/2022
Current period
Prior comparable period
Net tangible assets per quoted security
$1.18
$0.92
A brief explanation of any of the figures
above necessary to enable the figures to
Please refer to accompanying Company Announcement
be understood
Authority for this announcement
Name of person authorised to make this
announcement
Barbara Badish
Contact person for this announcement
Todd Hunter
Contact phone number
021 722 818
Contact email address
Todd.Hunter@turners.co.nz
Date of release through MAP
24/05/2022
This announcement is based on audited results.
TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 March 2022
Revenue
Other income
Cost of goods sold
Interest expense
Impairment provision expense
Subcontracted services expense
Employee benefits
Commission
Advertising expense
Depreciation and amortisation expense
Systems maintenance
Claims
Other expenses
Profit before taxation
Taxation expense
Profit from continuing operations
Other comprehensive income for the period (which may subsequently be reclassified to profit/loss), net of tax
Cash flow hedges
Revaluation of financial assets at fair value through OCI
Foreign currency translation differences
Total comprehensive income for the period
Earnings per share (cents per share)
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
2022
2021
$'000
$'000
342,029
296,512
2,487
7,015
(153,173)
(121,748)
(10,932)
(11,266)
(3,024)
(3,986)
(10,940)
(9,176)
(56,030)
(52,023)
(12,925)
(12,721)
(4,140)
(2,349)
(10,702)
(11,418)
(3,399)
(2,365)
(21,024)
(21,843)
(15,107)
(17,257)
43,120
37,375
(11,839)
(10,511)
31,281
26,864
5,429
1,023
(345)
(430)
(6)
33
36,359
27,490
36.39
31.40
36.45
31.54
TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the year ended 31 March 2022
Revaluation of
financial
Share
assets at
Share
Options
Translation
fair value
Cash flow
Retained
Capital
Reserve
Reserve
through OCI
reserve
Earnings
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Balance at 31 March 2020
204,327
-
(59)
(310)
(975)
20,072
223,055
Transactions with shareholders in their capacity as owners
Capital buy back
(30)
-
-
-
-
-
(30)
Employee share based payments
-
255
-
-
-
-
255
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
(17,200)
(17,200)
(30)
255
-
-
-
(17,200)
(16,975)
Comprehensive income
Profit
-
-
-
-
26,864
26,864
Other comprehensive income
-
-
33
(430)
1,023
-
626
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
33
(430)
1,023
26,864
27,490
Balance at 31 March 2021
204,297
255
(26)
(740)
48
29,736
233,570
Transactions with shareholders in their capacity as owners
Employee share based payments
1,185
217
-
-
-
-
1,402
Dividend paid/payable
-
-
-
-
-
(18,934)
(18,934)
1,185
217
-
-
-
(18,934)
(17,532)
Comprehensive income
Profit
-
-
-
-
31,281
31,281
Other comprehensive income
-
-
(6)
(345)
5,429
-
5,078
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
(6)
(345)
5,429
31,281
36,359
Balance at 31 March 2022
205,482
472
(32)
(1,085)
5,477
42,083
252,397
TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 March 2022
2022
2021
Note
$'000
$'000
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1
13,373
11,867
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
- Insurance
1
70,199
67,465
- Other
-
2,931
Trade receivables
7,581
7,155
Inventories
31,980
30,189
Finance receivables
422,870
330,165
Derivative financial instruments
5,414
40
Other receivables, deferred expenses and contract assets
9,340
8,116
Reverse annuity mortgages
3,242
4,152
Investment property
5,950
5,950
Financial assets at fair value through OCI
225
570
Property, plant and equipment
67,569
60,258
Right-of-use assets
23,497
23,559
Intangible assets
164,453
166,034
Total assets
825,693
718,451
Liabilities
Other payables
50,103
38,243
Contract liabilities
1,848
2,313
Deferred tax
13,191
11,297
Tax payable
4,016
3,453
Borrowings
412,761
339,611
Lease liabilities
28,209
28,747
Life investment contract liabilities
8,153
8,116
Insurance contract liabilities
55,015
53,101
Total liabilities
573,296
484,881
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
205,482
204,297
Other reserves
4,832
(463)
Retained earnings
42,083
29,736
Total shareholders' equity
252,397
233,570
Total shareholders' equity and liabilities
825,693
718,451
Total assets per share ($)
9.59
8.40
Net tangible assets ($)
1.18
0.92
Note 1
The Group's insurance business is required to comply with the solvency standards for licensed insurers issued by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. The solvency standards specify the level of assets the insurance business is required to hold in order to meet solvency requirements, consequently all cash and cash equivalents and term deposits, disclosed in financial assets at fair value through the profit or loss, held in the insurance business may not be available for use by the wider Group. DPL Insurance's cash and cash equivalents at 31 March 2022 were $1.5m (2021:$0.7m) and term deposits at 31 March 2022 were $61.9m (2021: $59.2m).
Investments in unitised funds, disclosed in financial assets at fair value through the profit or loss, underwrite the Life investment policies and are not available for use by the wider Group. Investments in unitised funds at 31 March 2022 were $8.3m (2021: $8.3m).
Cash and cash equivalents at 31 March 2022 of $3.4m (2021: $3.6m) belongs to the Turners Marque Warehouse Trust 1 and is not all available to the Group.
TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the year ended 31 March 2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Interest received
Receipts from customers
Receipt of government subsidies
Interest paid - borrowings
Interest paid - lease liabilities
Payment to suppliers and employees
Income tax paid
Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities
Net increase in finance receivables
Net decrease in reverse annuity mortgages
Net increase of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Net contribution/(withdrawal) from life investment contracts
Changes in operating assets and liabilities arising from cash flow movements
Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, equipment and intangibles Purchase of property, plant, equipment and intangibles
Sale of investments
Net cash inflow/(outflow) from investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Net bank loan advances/(repayments)
Principal elements of lease payments
Bond repayments
Proceeds from the issue of shares
Dividend paid
Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities
Net movement in cash and cash equivalents
Add opening cash and cash equivalents
Closing cash and cash equivalents
2022
2021
$'000
$'000
44,429
41,598
297,032
256,676
1,580
5,247
(6,676)
(9,193)
(1,774)
(1,461)
(274,022)
(222,063)
(9,326)
(8,166)
51,243
62,638
(93,992)
(48,654)
1,164
1,134
(2,482)
(4,090)
126
(150)
(95,184)
(51,760)
(43,941)
10,878
636
563
(16,121)
(8,641)
3,420
234
(12,065)
(7,844)
100,660
(392)
(5,563)
(6,346)
(25,000)
-
1,185
-
(13,770)
(17,200)
57,512
(23,938)
1,506
(20,904)
11,867
32,771
13,373
11,867
