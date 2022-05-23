Turners Automotive : FY22 results for announcement to the market

2022 2021 Note $'000 $'000 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 1 13,373 11,867 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - Insurance 1 70,199 67,465 - Other - 2,931 Trade receivables 7,581 7,155 Inventories 31,980 30,189 Finance receivables 422,870 330,165 Derivative financial instruments 5,414 40 Other receivables, deferred expenses and contract assets 9,340 8,116 Reverse annuity mortgages 3,242 4,152 Investment property 5,950 5,950 Financial assets at fair value through OCI 225 570 Property, plant and equipment 67,569 60,258 Right-of-use assets 23,497 23,559 Intangible assets 164,453 166,034 Total assets 825,693 718,451 Liabilities Other payables 50,103 38,243 Contract liabilities 1,848 2,313 Deferred tax 13,191 11,297 Tax payable 4,016 3,453 Borrowings 412,761 339,611 Lease liabilities 28,209 28,747 Life investment contract liabilities 8,153 8,116 Insurance contract liabilities 55,015 53,101 Total liabilities 573,296 484,881 Shareholders' equity Share capital 205,482 204,297 Other reserves 4,832 (463) Retained earnings 42,083 29,736 Total shareholders' equity 252,397 233,570 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities 825,693 718,451 Total assets per share ($) 9.59 8.40 Net tangible assets ($) 1.18 0.92

Note 1

The Group's insurance business is required to comply with the solvency standards for licensed insurers issued by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. The solvency standards specify the level of assets the insurance business is required to hold in order to meet solvency requirements, consequently all cash and cash equivalents and term deposits, disclosed in financial assets at fair value through the profit or loss, held in the insurance business may not be available for use by the wider Group. DPL Insurance's cash and cash equivalents at 31 March 2022 were $1.5m (2021:$0.7m) and term deposits at 31 March 2022 were $61.9m (2021: $59.2m).

Investments in unitised funds, disclosed in financial assets at fair value through the profit or loss, underwrite the Life investment policies and are not available for use by the wider Group. Investments in unitised funds at 31 March 2022 were $8.3m (2021: $8.3m).

Cash and cash equivalents at 31 March 2022 of $3.4m (2021: $3.6m) belongs to the Turners Marque Warehouse Trust 1 and is not all available to the Group.