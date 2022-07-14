Turners Automotive : Notice of Annual Meeting 2022

TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING Notice is given that the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders of Turners Automotive Group Limited (Turners or the Company) will be held in the Toroa Room, PwC Tower, Level 2, 15 Custom Street West, Auckland, New Zealand on Wednesday 17 August 2022 commencing at 10.30am. COVID-19 The Company will be monitoring any meeting or gathering restrictions in Auckland as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic. In the event of any significant developments, the Company may, in its sole discretion, elect to hold this Annual Meeting as an online only meeting if it considers there are potential risks to the health of meeting attendees or if an in-person meeting is prohibited by law. In such circumstances, the Company will provide shareholders with as much notice as is reasonably practicable by way of an announcement to the NZX and on the Company's website. AGENDA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Presentations Shareholder Discussion ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolutions: Auditors Resolution 1 That Baker Tilly Staples Rodway be reappointed as auditors of the Company and that the Directors be authorised to fix the auditor's remuneration. Directors Resolution 2 That Grant Baker, who retires by rotation and has offered himself for re-election, be re-elected as a Director of the Company. Resolution 3 That Alistair Petrie, who retires by rotation and has offered himself for re-election, be re-elected as a Director of the Company. Explanatory notes regarding each of these resolutions are attached to this notice of meeting. Notes on Voting The resolutions will be voted on by shareholders of the Company as ordinary resolutions. An ordinary resolution is a resolution passed by a simple majority of the votes cast of the shareholders entitled to vote and voting. The only persons entitled to vote at the annual meeting are registered shareholders as at 5:00 pm on Monday 15 August 2022 and only the ordinary shares registered in those shareholders' names may be voted at the annual meeting. Any shareholder who is entitled to vote at the annual meeting may appoint a proxy to attend and vote on their behalf. A shareholder wishing to appoint a proxy should complete the enclosed Voting/Proxy form and send it to Computershare Investor Services Limited, Private Bag 92119, Auckland 1142, New

Zealand, or lodge online using Computershare's investorvote facility so as to ensure that it is received at least 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting. A proxy does not have to be a shareholder in the Company. A shareholder may appoint any person to act as a proxy. The Chairman or any of the other Directors is prepared to, act as a discretionary proxy for any shareholder. If, in appointing a proxy, you have inadvertently not named someone to be your proxy (either online or on the enclosed proxy form), or your named proxy does not attend the meeting, the Chairman of the meeting will be your proxy and will vote in accordance with your express direction. If appointed as a discretionary proxy, each Director intends to vote in favour of all resolutions. To direct your proxy how to vote on each resolution, you should tick the appropriate box on the enclosed proxy form. Except as set out in the proxy form, if you appoint a proxy, but do not tick one of the boxes in relation to a resolution, you will be deemed to have granted your proxy the discretion to cast your votes as he or she decides. Any corporation that is a shareholder may appoint a person as its representative to attend the annual meeting and vote on its behalf, in the same manner as that in which it could appoint a proxy. A corporation wishing to appoint a person must ensure that the representative brings an original of the notice appointing him or her to the meeting. To assist administration, the Company would be grateful if notices appointing representatives are delivered to Computershare Investor Services Limited, Private Bag 92119, Auckland 1142, New Zealand, at least 48 hours before the time of the meeting. If the notice of appointment is not delivered to the Company's Share Registrar prior to the meeting, the representative must bring to the meeting an original copy of the notice of appointment signed by the relevant Company or body corporate. For and on behalf of the Board Barbara Badish Company Secretary 15 July 2022