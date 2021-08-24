Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Turners Automotive Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRA   NZVNLE0001S1

TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED

(TRA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 08/24
4.28 NZD   -0.47%
05:24pTURNERS AUTOMOTIVE : Notice of rescheduled Annual Meeting
PU
08/17TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE : Annual Meeting Postponed
PU
07/28TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE : Announces Shareholders Roadshow Schedule
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turners Automotive : Notice of rescheduled Annual Meeting

08/24/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We wish to advise you that due to the COVID_19 level 4 lockdown the Annual Shareholders Meeting planned for today will be postponed.

Turners Automotive Group Notice of Annual Meeting 2021


To be held in the Limelight Room, Aotea Centre, 50 Mayoral Drive, Auckland on Wednesday 18 August 2021 at 10.30am.

Disclaimer

Turners Automotive Group Limited published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 21:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED
05:24pTURNERS AUTOMOTIVE : Notice of rescheduled Annual Meeting
PU
08/17TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE : Annual Meeting Postponed
PU
07/28TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE : Announces Shareholders Roadshow Schedule
PU
05/27Turners Automotive Group Limited Announces Ordinary Dividend for the Quarter ..
CI
05/25TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE : delivers record earnings for FY21
PU
05/25Turners Automotive Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year E..
CI
03/09TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE : Upgrades Earnings Guidance for FY21
MT
03/09Turners Automotive Group Limited Announces Dividend, Payable on March 30, 202..
CI
01/18TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE : Rises 6% on Raised FY21 Net Profit Guidance
MT
01/18Turners Automotive Group Limited Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 330 M 229 M 229 M
Net income 2022 28,0 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net Debt 2022 395 M 275 M 275 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,08%
Capitalization 368 M 256 M 256 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Turners Automotive Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,28 $
Average target price 3,20 $
Spread / Average Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd William Hunter Group Chief Executive Officer
Aaron Saunders Group Chief Financial Officer
Grant Keith Baker Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Gould-Thorpe Chief Information Officer
Paul Anthony Byrnes Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED37.62%255
COPART, INC.10.00%33 026
CARVANA CO.49.28%30 216
CARMAX, INC.32.25%20 354
IAA, INC.-19.82%7 023
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-6.66%2 070