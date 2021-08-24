Turners Automotive : Notice of rescheduled Annual Meeting

We wish to advise you that due to the COVID_19 level 4 lockdown the Annual Shareholders Meeting planned for today will be postponed.
Turners Automotive Group Notice of Annual Meeting 2021
To be held in the Limelight Room, Aotea Centre, 50 Mayoral Drive, Auckland on Wednesday 18 August 2021 at 10.30am.
