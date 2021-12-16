Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Turners Automotive Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRA   NZVNLE0001S1

TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED

(TRA)
  Report
Turners Automotive : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TRA

12/16/2021 | 05:49pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday December 17, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Unquoted Employee Options, four equal tranches

1,390,000

01/12/2021

to be confirmed

vesting and expiring various dates

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

319784824

1.3

ASX issuer code

TRA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX



2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX

in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unquoted Employee Options, four equal tranches vesting

and expiring various dates

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

1/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

No

If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally:

personal

Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank

Provide the actual non-ranking end date

equally (non-ranking end date) known?

30/11/2027

Yes

Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally:

In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or

For any other reason

There are four tranches of 347,500 options that vest on 1 December 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The expiry dates of each tranche are 30 November 2024,2025, 2026 and 2027.

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02468187-2A1346775?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

For

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD 4.20000000

30/11/2027

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Description

Fully paid ordinary shares

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02468187-2A1346775?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

only

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

use

Number of +securities

347,500

personal

Number of +securities

Number of +securities

347,500

Number of +securities

347,500

For

347,500

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Turners Automotive Group Limited published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 22:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
