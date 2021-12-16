Turners Automotive : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TRA
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday December 17, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Unquoted Employee Options, four equal tranches
1,390,000
01/12/2021
to be confirmed
vesting and expiring various dates
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
319784824
1.3
ASX issuer code
TRA
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
17/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX
in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Unquoted Employee Options, four equal tranches vesting
and expiring various dates
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
1/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
No
If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally:
Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank
Provide the actual non-ranking end date
equally (non-ranking end date) known?
30/11/2027
Yes
Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally:
In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or
For any other reason
There are four tranches of 347,500 options that vest on 1 December 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.
The expiry dates of each tranche are 30 November 2024,2025, 2026 and 2027.
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02468187-2A1346775?access_token=8
3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
For
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
NZD 4.20000000
30/11/2027
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option
Other
Description
Fully paid ordinary shares
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Disclaimer
Turners Automotive Group Limited published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 22:48:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
