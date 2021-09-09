Turners Automotive : Redemption of Bonds

Company Announcement

9 September 2021

Turners to redeem Listed Subordinated Bond

Turners Automotive Group Limited (NZX/ASX: TRA) advise that the Company's NZX listed subordinated bond (TRA100) will be redeemed on 30 September 2021, its maturity date. The bonds will be repaid from available bank facilities resulting in interest cost savings into the future.

The Directors wish to thank bondholders, many of whom are also shareholders, for their ongoing support of Turners.

About Turners

Turners Automotive Group is New Zealand's largest integrated automotive financial services group helping wholesale and retail customers in three areas; buying and selling vehicles, finance and insurance and debt management services. www.turnersautogroup.co.nz

