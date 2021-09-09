Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Turners Automotive Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRA   NZVNLE0001S1

TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED

(TRA)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 09/09
4.41 NZD   -2.65%
09/08TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE : 2021 Annual Meeting Update
PU
08/24TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE : Notice of rescheduled Annual Meeting
PU
08/17TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE : Annual Meeting Postponed
PU
Turners Automotive : Redemption of Bonds

09/09/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
Company Announcement

9 September 2021

Turners to redeem Listed Subordinated Bond

Turners Automotive Group Limited (NZX/ASX: TRA) advise that the Company's NZX listed subordinated bond (TRA100) will be redeemed on 30 September 2021, its maturity date. The bonds will be repaid from available bank facilities resulting in interest cost savings into the future.

The Directors wish to thank bondholders, many of whom are also shareholders, for their ongoing support of Turners.

ENDS

About Turners

Turners Automotive Group is New Zealand's largest integrated automotive financial services group helping wholesale and retail customers in three areas; buying and selling vehicles, finance and insurance and debt management services. www.turnersautogroup.co.nz

For further information, please contact:

Todd Hunter, Chief Executive Officer, Turners Automotive Group Limited Mob: 021 722 818

Disclaimer

Turners Automotive Group Limited published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 21:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
