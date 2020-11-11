Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Turning Point Brands, Inc.    TPB

TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.

(TPB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turning Point Brands : Declares Common Stock Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 04:18pm EST

The Board of Directors of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (“TPB”) (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products with active ingredients, declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share. The dividend is payable on January 8, 2021, to shareholders of record on the close of business on December 18, 2020.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products with active ingredients through its iconic core brands Zig-Zag® and Stoker’s®, and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB’s products are available in more than 210,000 retail outlets in North America in addition to sites such as www.zigzag.com, www.nu-x.com and www.solacevapor.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit www.turningpointbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.
04:18pTURNING POINT BRANDS : Declares Common Stock Dividend
BU
10/27TURNING POINT BRANDS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
10/27TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
10/27TURNING POINT BRANDS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27TURNING POINT BRANDS : Q3 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
10/27TURNING POINT BRANDS : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results, Increases 2020 Guid..
BU
10/27TURNING POINT BRANDS : Makes Strategic Investment into dosist™ A World-Cla..
BU
10/13TURNING POINT BRANDS : to Host Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call
BU
10/05TURNING POINT BRANDS : Makes Strategic Investment in Wild Hempettes LLC and Ente..
PU
10/05TURNING POINT BRANDS : Makes Strategic Investment in Wild Hempettes LLC and Ente..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 397 M - -
Net income 2020 31,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 212 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
Yield 2020 0,51%
Capitalization 747 M 747 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,41x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 466
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Turning Point Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 47,40 $
Last Close Price 38,97 $
Spread / Highest target 54,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence S. Wexler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David E. Glazek Chairman
Graham A. Purdy Chief Operating Officer
Robert Lavan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
H. C. Charles Diao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.32.17%747
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.82%116 409
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-20.44%81 399
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-32.53%16 614
SWEDISH MATCH AB37.78%12 270
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-30.62%627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group