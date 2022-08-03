Log in
    TPB   US90041L1052

TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.

(TPB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
23.55 USD   -1.88%
Turning Point Brands Declares Common Stock Dividend
BU
07/28Craig Hallum Adjusts Turning Point Brands Price Target to $45 From $50, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/28B. Riley Lowers Turning Point Brands' Price Target to $39 from $45, Expects Margin Pressure From Freight, Lower Sales, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Turning Point Brands Declares Common Stock Dividend

08/03/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (“TPB”) (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share. The dividend is payable on October 7, 2022, to shareholders of record on the close of business on September 16, 2022.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients through its iconic Zig-Zag® and Stoker’s® brands, and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB’s products are available in more than 215,000 retail outlets in North America, and on sites such as www.zigzag.com and www.solacevapor.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit www.turningpointbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 420 M - -
Net income 2022 48,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 0,94%
Capitalization 428 M 428 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 426
Free-Float 86,9%
Managers and Directors
Yavor Efremov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louie Reformina Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David E. Glazek Chairman
Christian Allen Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sarah Evans Director-Scientific & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.-36.47%428
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.3.84%152 924
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC19.46%89 651
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC13.15%21 238
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-56.48%13 357
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED3.37%771